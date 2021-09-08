Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin

Moscow does not have warm memories of Michael McFaul when he served as the US Ambassador to Russia. Mr. McFaul has been working as an expert on Russia for several years now. What he says about Russia from time to time can only prove that Moscow's memories are not going to get any warmer.

How Russia frightens ex-US ambassador

Not that long ago, Michael McFaul spoke at a virtual event dedicated to the relationship between the United States, Russia and China. He spoke, in particular, about the Russian military power and the political future of the country after Putin.

As for the modernization of arms in Russia, McFaul called it a frightening fact. In his opinion, some of the Russian arms systems are not covered by START III and this aspect of Russian power should not be underestimated.

According to Michael McFaul, Russia is in many ways ahead of the United States in terms of military technology. Moscow, he believes, is investing fantastic amounts of money in modernizing weapons.

"I think this is a frightening fact that many people do not pay attention to," he said. According to McFaul, "in certain aspects, Russia is a global power in what China is not, primarily in the issue of nuclear weapons."

It is hard to say whether Michael McFaul was a lobbyist for the American military-industrial complex in this particular case. Needless to say that he would not turn down an offer about fantastic amounts of money. It appears so from a side, although the ex-ambassador may have set out his concerns at the call of his heart.

Predicting the future of Russia

The ex-ambassador spoke not only about what scares him, but he also said a few words about the future of Russia, although vaguely. In his opinion, after Vladimir Putin leaves office as president, the appearance of a fundamentally new political system would be desirable.

"I don't know the future. But what is a more radical forecast? Is it that in 20 years of Putin's rule, Russia will have the same political system, or is it that after 20 years of Putin's rule it will be replaced by something fundamentally new? I think that the first forecast is a radical one. The second one is more likely to be expected," said Michael McFaul.

The ex-US ambassador to the Russian Federation noted that after a long reign of one leader, there is usually a reaction.

"After Stalin, there was the anti-Stalinist movement under Khrushchev. After 20 years of Brezhnev, there was Mikhail Gorbachev. That was the aftermath to 20 years of stagnation under Leonid Brezhnev. And Putin, of course, is a reaction to Yeltsinism," the ex-ambassador said.

McFaul's forecast is not something to remember for sure. Michael McFaul shares certain expectations, but he didn't say anything new at all.