Three little pigs want to enter the house where they are not welcome

The EU is trying to strengthen Ukraine's, Georgia's and Moldova's anti-Russian attitude. Let those ungrateful states blame themselves for what they are doing.

The Association Trio unwanted in EU seeks EU membership

On July 19, in Batumi, within the framework of the conference EU Gravitational Force and Regional Transformation, the joint declaration of the Association Trio of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine was signed.

In addition to Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, President of Moldova Maia Sandu and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky were among the guests of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. The Association Trio agreement was signed in May.

Zurabishvili, Sandu and Zelenskiy jointly stated that the European perspective was a powerful incentive for the three countries to continue to pursue deeper reforms.

"We support the strong desire of our peoples to become part of the European family and unite in our quest to recognize the European perspective of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, which will pave the way for the future membership of our three countries in the EU,” the statement reads.

Georgia has even already decided when it is going to submit the application. According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, this is going to happen in 2024. However, the Georgian zeal had to go back to earth very quickly:

"We count on your commitment to advance reforms, not to please Brussels, but in the interest of your people and your societies," Charles Michel, President of the European Council said.

Hurt by Russia and crying like three little pigs

In addition to their aspiration to join the European Union, the three countries found another common topic — they complained about the Russian "aggression".

"It is clear that Russia's attempts to annex and illegally occupy Georgia, its aggression in eastern Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea, as well as the unresolved conflict in the Transnistrian region of Moldova pose a serious threat to the region and Europe as a whole. We are ready, together with the EU, to analyse ways to achieve peaceful resolutions of the conflicts and ensure long-term peace, stability and security in the region, including by enhancing the role and commitment of the EU," the three presidents said.

Charles Michel, probably not to encourage the three countries too much, decided to confine himself to the promise of financial assistance. He noted that the European Union was committed to an investment program worth 2.5 billion euros for the three countries with a potential to increase it up to 17 billion euros in public and private investment for the region.

It is worthy of note that the EU now lacks UK's contribution to the EU in the amount of 12 billion dollars a year. This contribution is now gone and is unlikely to be replaced. Private businesses do not come to unstable countries. Georgia does not appear to be prospering, let alone Ukraine and Moldova.

The idea of the Association Trio did not come from ​​Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine

Sergey Lavrinov, an expert with the Institute of CIS Countries, believes that the idea of the association trio does not come from ​​Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. All of them, to one degree or another, live under external control, the expert told Pravda.Ru.

There is only one idea: to create or restore GUAM (Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Moldova) — a well-known organization, the goal of which was to curb Russia's growing influence in Eastern Europe.

The expert does not think that the entry of the association trio into the European Union looks realistic.

"This does not look realistic at all, since the European Union is not ready to expand further. This means an extra burden on its budgetary policy, which has been bursting at the seams due to massive floods that have devastated several EU states recently. There is another program, the Eastern Partnership, which envisages certain preferences for participants without formal accession to the European Union," the expert said.

Regarding the promised assistance, Sergei Lavrinov believes that this is only a promise that usually comes to naught after elections.

"Moldova has been allocated, albeit formally, 600 million euros for economic recovery. This is far from being enough to revive the Moldovan economy. The country needs at least 2-3 billion euros in order to implement the investment programs that Chisinau is counting on. It should be borne in mind that while the EU was interested in pro-European forces to come to power in Moldova, there used to be more preferences. Now that this has de facto taken place, the interest in this regard will most likely subside," he said.

We would like to note here that the money that the EU allocates to Russophobic nations is meant to be spent on anti-Russian political games, rather than reforms. The EU also aims to deprive those countries of industrial prospects, leaving them with only tourism and agriculture to replenish their GDP. All their resources will be consumed without added value, and attractive state assets will be privatized.

Promises and nothing but promises in return

"When you become full-fledged Europeans with a monthly salary of 2,000 euros, we will accept you into the EU. Until then, you can deploy our military bases on your territories, but we are not going to pay for them, because those bases will exist to protect you from the "aggressor." You will become cannon fodder, but this is what you want."

Ungrateful states are doomed

The ungrateful Georgians had been exterminated almost completely by the Shah of Iran — only 80,000 of them were left. They wrote a letter to the Russian emperor asking for protection, and now there are more than 3 million of them. However, just like the Bulgarians, they surrendered to the mercy of the Turks, who will either oust or destroy them sooner or later.

The ungrateful Moldovans and the Ukrainians created their statehood at the expense of the Bolsheviks and expanded their territories following the results of the Great Patriotic War.

All these nations started oppressing parts of their populations during the post-Soviet period, depriving them of their identity. They lost parts of their territories for that. Today, they blame Russia for their own collapse, but they do not seem to be able to realise that they lose their own sovereignty in their friendship with the West against Russia.