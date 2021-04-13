USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia

Moscow has revealed Washington's plan to give Russia a "piece" of Ukraine in exchange for the closure of the Nord Stream 2 project and "hellish sanctions" against the Russian Federation. The confrontation has been heating up speedily.

The USA is not an adversary, but an enemy

Following harsh statements from Dmitry Kozak, a representative of the administration of the Russian presdient, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov took the turn.

For the first time in Russia's new history, Moscow called Washington an adversary.

"The United States is our adversary that is doing everything to undermine Russia's position in the international arena; we do not see other elements in its approach to us," Ryabkov said at a press conference on Tuesday, April 13.

Ryabkov should have used a tougher word and called the USA the enemy. The United States is an active party to the Ukrainian conflict that financed and carried out the fascist coup d'etat in Ukraine in 2013-2014 striving for the subsequent collapse of the Russian Federation.

Ryabkov conveyed this message to reporters as well.

"Ukraine has been holding trainings with the participation of dozens and even hundreds of foreign instructors and advisers on its territory for many years. The United States in fact encourages Kiev not to comply with the Minsk agreements, designed to resolve the conflict in the Donbass," the diplomat said.

"The amount of this aid has been increasing. The United States and other NATO countries have been deliberately turning Ukraine into a powder keg," he added.

Moscow defends the interests of the Russians

Ryabkov proceeded to warn the United States should better stay away from Russia and Crimea, as risks of possible incidents were very high.

"(The United States) should understand that the risks of certain incidents are very high. We warn the United States that it is better to stay away from the Crimea, from our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good," RIA Novosti quoted Ryabkov as saying.

According to him, Russia will continue to defend its own interests and the interests of the Russian-speaking population of the Donbass, and threats from the United States only convince Moscow that the chosen course is correct.

It is worthy of note that there are about half a million Russians living in the Donbass.

Washington's plan is to sacrifice a pawn to move the queen

The unusual tough rhetoric from the politically correct Foreign Ministry may mean that Moscow knows everything about USA's plan for Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Telegram channel Legitimny (Legitimate), the United States would like to exchange "a small part" of Ukraine (Donetsk and Luhansk republics) for either the blockage or complete destruction of Nord Stream 2 and "many other perks that the Anglo-Saxons will conditionally receive."

For example, this would kill the talk on the sidelines of the European lobby about the need to restore business with Russia and abandon the sanctions policy, which primarily affects the EU.

"The Russians have untangled this puzzle through their sources, so the reaction was harsh and quick. This explains all those statements about Russia's determination to retaliate should Kiev start hostilities, that it would be "the beginning of the end of Ukraine " (as Dmitry Kozak said, even though everyone knows that he does not like publicity much)," Legitimny wrote.

The position of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the person of Ryabkov confirms the point of view of the Ukrainian political Telegram channel.

The crisis is heating up

The crisis is heating up as the enemy continues to release new statements. For example, Andrei Yermak, a spokesman for the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced that the United States should deploy Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that Russia would have to face consequences should "aggressive actions" continue.

On Tuesday, April 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the question of Ukraine's membership in NATO can only be decided by 30 members of the alliance and Kiev, whereas Russia should not interfere in this.

It appears that the Ukrainians do not understand it yet that the West sees them only as cannon fodder. Cannon fodder does not need economy, production and independence, it does not need the right to vote — cannon fodder must fulfill the master's will.