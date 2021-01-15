Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis

Peruvian judges accused world elites of Covid crisis conspiracy. Although this is nonsense from a legal point of view, circumstantial evidence is evident.

Gates and Rockefeller obstruct the work of justices of the peace in Peru

The Cincha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber in Peru issued an unusual ruling on the reason for the suspension of criminal proceedings in this court.

This happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which no one predicted, except for the "global criminal elites." The latter include billionaires such as Bill Gates, George Soros, Rockefeller and others, "who were involved in (coronavirus) and continue to control it with extreme secrecy, "the judges point out in the ruling posted on lpderecho.pe website.

"No world government, individuals, legal entities or defendant's defense can claim that this pandemic has the quality of 'predictability', except for the creators of the new world order, such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc." the verdict said.

Thus, the court, consisting of judges Tito Gallegos, Luis Legia and Tony Changarai, justified the delay in considering the appeal from the defendant, who sought his preventive (preliminary) detention be canceled, but his petition was not resolved due to quarantine measures.

In addition, the court claimed that the justified cause (the coronavirus pandemic) "paralyzed" and will continue to impede "not only the judicial work of magistrate courts, but the entire economic, social and cultural activities."

After the verdict was made public, the highest court instance of Peru opened a preliminary investigation against the justices of the peace who signed the verdict. The purpose of the investigation is to gather evidence that helps establish the existence of alleged violations committed by the judges.

Lyudmila Aivar, Doctor of Law, Professor, Honored Lawyer of Russia, told Pravda.Ru that in order to accuse the above-mentioned personas of creating and spreading the coronavirus infection, one should:

initiate a criminal case against them;

conduct an investigation that would establish that the accused individuals created and spread the coronavirus infection.

The lawyer pointed out that it was a populist verdict that the court of higher instance should either overturn or alter its wording that holds the specified individuals responsible for the pandemic.

Circumstantial evidence

Sergei Shakhmatov, Executive Director of the "Russian Greens" Federal Open Environmental Platform told Pravda.Ru that Bill Gates is known worldwide as a person who believes that one should take every effort to preserve the planet, and if the planet's population needs to be reduced for the purpose, Gates does not mind that.

"I would not be surprised if it was Bill Gates who financed the creation of the novel coronavirus. This, of course, is not a fact. But the richest man on the planet, who regularly declares the need to cut the population on the globe, could probably be behind it," said Sergei Shakhmatov.

As warandpeace.ru reported in 2010, Bill Gates is an adherent of eugenics, a pseudoscience about population decline. At a private conference in Long Beach, California, called TED2010 Conference, in his "Innovating to Zero!" speech, along with a proposal to artificially cut CO2 emissions around the world, Gates said that today's 6.8-billion-strong population will grow to 9 billion.

"The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent."

In a recent interview with actress and writer Rashida Jones and chief US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, Gates noted that a new pandemic would engulf humanity in 20 years, and at worst - in three years.