Coronavirus pandemic as a tool to create the new world order

The coronavirus pandemic has brought and continues bringing dramatic changes not only in our daily lives, but in global politics and economy too. We are not talking about masks, sanitizers, gloves and other "PPE stuff" becoming the most sought after items in the coming years. In fact, it goes about much more serious matters.

One can already hear many politicians and world-class economists saying that a new world order is taking shape before our very eyes.

For example, a number of world leaders have resorted to "build back better" phrase recently. Joseph Biden used it during the US election, Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not miss a chance to use the phrase in their speeches either.

Justin Trudeau clarified what the motto means:

"This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts, to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality and climate change," Trudeau said in November 2020.

In fact, the Canadian Prime Minister clearly stated that the transformation of global economy was happening before too, but the coronavirus pandemic became a great opportunity to speed up and radicalize those processes.

It is worthy of note that conservative Canadian MPs reproached Trudeau for his excessive globalist rhetoric. In return, he called them "conspiracy theorists" and said that he did not mean anything like that.

Nevertheless, Trudeau's remarks clearly show that all the talking about a "new world order in the making" is not just a matter of marginal conspiracy theories. This is now the official doctrine adopted by several Western states at once.

One of the fundamental ideologists of this new doctrine is Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum, who, in fact, coined the "Great Reset" term.

Explaining this term, Mr. Schwab said at one of WEF meetings:

"To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a "Great Reset" of capitalism."

It is worthy of note that Klaus Schwab has recently published a new book called "COVID-19: The Great Reset." The key message of the book is: "We must not return to the pre-pandemic world."

Andrei Ilnitsky, Advisor to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, said that "the wonderful world of Klaus Schwab will belong to global corporations, and there will be no place for nation-states in that world. The new world is going to see the light already in the near future. Needless to say that there will be no place for sovereign Russia there.

What to expect now? COVID-19 has instilled fear in the general population, destroyed the Trump administration, wrecked national economies and health systems.

"Face nappies will last forever now. If you do not believe it, ask anyone in China, Singapore, South Korea. Manufacturers of disposable and reusable masks, their designers, creators of know-how filter technology and product marketers will make good money on them. I think that in twenty years, when there is a universal vaccine against everything, face masks will become a habitual accessory for most of the population," social media quite Alex V, a Stratfor analyst as saying.

Unfortunately, Russia has become a part of all this transformation too. Online education has become commonplace already, and one can hear many experts and officials advocating the idea of the "digital pedagogical approach."

When people go out, they usually take their keys and phones along. Now one must not forget about face masks to avoid problems.

In Moscow, the "Smart City" system started monitoring people's movement. One could not do without new digital crimes either: for example, questionnaires of 300,000 Muscovites leaked through the Department of Information Technologies into public domain.

In general, the mad new world is not just arriving - it has already actually arrived and only needs to be polished.

What kind of the world are we all going to live in?

According to globalists, like Klaus Schwab, we are in for the "fourth industrial revolution," which bears the following fundamental features:

Internet of things,

big data,

blockchain,

3D printing,

AI and neural networks,

quantum computing,

mass introduction of cyber-physical systems

servicing human needs, including daily routines, work and leisure.

In a nutshell, the new world order will be based on digitalization of all spheres of life, the power of corporations that will become monopolists of this digitalization, the erasure of states as such.

We are not saying that the coronavirus was specifically invented and implemented in order to speed up all those processes. Yet, one should bear in mind that the current pandemic has accelerated those processes, and the powers-that-be use the pandemic to rebuild the whole world.