Donald Trump wants to strike Iran

Donald Trump could attack Iran to impose martial law in the United States and carry out a coup.

Iran confident of imminent US attack

On Monday, December 28, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic would defend itself against any type of American military "adventure" ahead of the January 20 transfer of power in Washington.

"We sent a message to the US government and our friends in the region (warning) that the current US regime should not start a new adventure in its last days in the White House," Khatibzadeh told AFP.

The Iranian official made the statement a week after the US Navy announced the redeployment of its nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf. Reportedly, Israel also sent its nuclear submarine into the Gulf.

The United States accused Iran of involvement in last week's missile attacks on the green zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located.

"...Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump tweeted.

It will soon be one year since the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in the US-conducted attack. The killing of Iran's leading nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by the Israeli special services in November remains unpunished too.

Pentagon in no hurry to cooperate with Biden

On Monday, December 28, President-elect Joe Biden complained that the Pentagon was not handing over cases to his administration.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas," Biden said in Delaware after a briefing with members of his national security team. "It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

He also said that it is the political leadership in the Pentagon that creates obstacles in the transfer of power to the next administration.

The plan to strike Iran is ready

Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada, told Pravda.Ru that the position of the Iranian leadership was based on intelligence and space monitoring data, which indicated that the ships of the US naval forces and the Israeli armed forces were on full alert.

"It is quite obvious that the strike has already been worked out on the level of operational plans and tasks," Vladimir Vasilyev told Pravda.Ru.

According to him, the Trump administration wants to achieve the following goals:

create conditions, under which the return of the United States of America to the nuclear deal with Iran "becomes practically impossible" when Biden takes office;

create conditions for the introduction of martial law in the United States and continue the search for evidence to prove that the presidential election was fraudulent.

Getting to Dominion servers

If Trump fails to challenge the election results on January 6, then during the remaining two weeks before January 20, when the Trump administration leaves office, he will have an opportunity to declare a counter-terrorism operation against Iran and introduce partial martial law in the United States.

"Under the pretext of the need to avoid another 9/11, US military forces may be deployed to Washington, possibly New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee. In Milwaukee, Trump wants to get to the servers of Dominion voting machines, where the election was rigged," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

According to him, such a scenario is very likely after January 6th. Therefore, law enforcement agencies are in no hurry to re-subordinate to Biden.

"This coup d'etat only needs a powerful impulse to start happening," said Vladimir Vasiliev.

On January 6, at a joint meeting of both houses of the US Congress, Vice President Michael Pence (aka Senate President) will announce the final results of the electoral vote. However, legislators may appeal against the approval of electoral votes from the states of Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin. In this case, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority, will have to suspend the joint meeting in order to separately consider and vote on the invalidity of the electoral votes of these states.

On the patterns of the Iraq war

According to the rhetoric of the US authorities, the confrontation with Iran is very reminiscent of the time before the US military campaign in Iraq, which took place during the presidency of George W. Bush in 2003, also a Republican.

Just as before, the US is discussing a pretext of the enemy's possession of weapons of mass destruction, while exercising unshakable confidence in the collapse of the regime and making forecasts about the "uprising" of the Iranian people, who will be happy to welcome their liberators, while saying absolutely nothing about the future.

Soleimani was "actively plotting" to take big action that would have put hundreds of lives at risk, Mike Pompeo said in January 2020, adding that Americans were "safer in the region" after the Soleimani was killed.