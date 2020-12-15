Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave

The American media bid farewell to Donald Trump long before the official announcement of the results of the vote. According to journalists, Trump should go to his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago, where he should stay "irrevocably."

The United States have a new president through the work of the electoral college. As expected, many started talking about the electoral college being an anachronism inherited from the Founding Fathers. Tellingly, Hillary Clinton put her two cents in it too, who congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on victory.

Political scientist Yevgeny Satanovsky said in an interview with Tsargrad, that the outcome of the US election saga was predictable:

"Fraudulent or not, Biden received more electoral votes. And Biden, with God's help, probably, won several million more votes."

Did Donald Trump have a chance to win the election?

Of course, Trump could win. He could win the game if, for example, electors dumped their voters at the bidding of the heart. There is minimal liability ensuing for that. If one takes a sober look at the situation, one will see that the candidates are elderly people: Trump is still active and cheerful, but Biden has one foot in the grave.

Yevgeny Satanovsky believes that a half of the country will lose in any case. In general, the outcome of the US election is of no importance to the world.

If Trump had won, no one would have benefited from his victory. Joe Biden has won, and Iran and Europeans feel at east, but not too much.

What does Biden's victory mean for Russia?

"Russia and China re not going to profit much from Biden's victory. The USA will continue attacking China, no matter who takes office as POTUS. IN addition, both Republicans and Democrats will be happy to work further for the Russian Federation to collapse," the political scientist noted.

By the way, this give Russia yet another reason to stay whole and not to fall apart.

As long as the Russians are being defamed and demonised temporarily, Russia will not fall apart just to spite the enemies, experts ironically say.

"To keep the Russians alert and alive, one needs to bury them. The harder they try to bury us, the harder we fight back. That's how Russia became a superpower. We are still trying to survive in the swamp, in which our own elite is trying to bury us, but we still have chances to survive," Yevgeny Satanovsky said.

In other words, action gives rise to counteraction. Russia was dying at the time when it was dreaming to become a new hope for the West during the 1990s, but it did not.

The Russians are not a unique nation in this regard.

"Israel is pretty similar. The Israelis fight back whenever any war may break out. They do not seem to care about an economic blockade, but at times of peace they feel at ease and are at each other's throats. They hate fighting, just like the Russians do. At the same time, if they start fighting, they fight until they win," the political scientist said.

As long as the United States is settling its problems with presidents, one can live in peace. Afterwards, however, the state of affairs is to develop unpredictably.