World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Lyuba Lulko

Turkey and Azerbaijan want to wipe Armenia off the map of the world

World » Former USSR

The Turkic world offers Armenia a platform for cooperation, threatening to continue to seize its territories. Armenia's revanchist ambition is expected to grow.

Turkey and Azerbaijan want to wipe Armenia off the map of the world

Turkish President Recep Erdogan, while on a visit to Baku, where he took part in the military parade of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in honor of the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, said that a platform of six was to to be set up in the South Caucasus for the development of cooperation.

He invited Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia and, "if desired," Armenia to participate in the "South Caucasian Platform."

"We are supporters of peace in the region, we are ready to open doors for Armenia. We have no problems with the Armenian people," Erdogan said adding that the people of Armenia should find some sense.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev supported him.

"If the Armenian leadership draws the right conclusions from the war, renounces its unfounded claims and looks ahead, then there will be a place for Armenia on this platform. We are open for this," the Azerbaijani leader said.

However, Aliyev stated the same day that Zangezur, Sevan and Yerevan are "the historical land of the people of Azerbaijanis." These are the territories that are located within the internationally recognised state borders of the Republic of Armenia. In other words, Aliyev threatened Armenia: if Armenia turns the "cooperation" offer down, Azerbaijan will continue conquering Armenia's territories. 

The South Caucasus Platform has no prospects

Vladimir Bruter, an expert at the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Research did not see any prospects in Erdogan and Aliyev's proposal. The reasons are the following:

  1. Without Armenia this platform is completely irrelevant, but with Armenia it is impossible to build it, because Armenia's and Turkey's relations with Azerbaijan cannot be positive now, nor can they have any bright prospects;
  2. There is no basis for such an association, because trade relations do not play a dominant role in the region nor are they going to show any sings of development in the near future;
  3. The relations between Iran and Turkey "are not simple either."

Revanchism in Armenia is expected to grow

Regarding Aliyev's rhetoric about Armenia's "unfounded claims", the expert explained that the matter concerns the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. For the time being, Azerbaijan has abandoned the idea of a military solution to the Stepanakert problem, but Nagorno-Karabakh does not have any status. Therefore, the problem can only be postponed, rather than resolved, Vladimir Bruter noted.

He recalled that as a result of the Armenian-Turkish war of 1919-1920, Armenia "lost half of its territory." And as long Armenia remains a "pure victim" of the Turkic world, which is far more superior, Armenia will have complaints. After all, one cannot compress Armenia to the size of two or three cities and say: "Well, that's all for you."

"Of course, the Armenians will have revanchist ambition. They lost vigilance after Nikol Pashinyan came to power. They stopped understanding their priorities and they eventually had to pay the price for it," said the political scientist. "The situation is frozen, and it cannot be unfrozen the way that Aliyev suggests, because, in my opinion, there are no grounds for cooperation," concluded Vladimir Bruter.

Babken Tunyan, a deputy from Armenia's "My Step" ruling bloc, said, when commenting to the opportunity for Armenia to participate in the "format of six", that Armenia is already a member of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, which includes Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Therefore, if Turkey has mutually beneficial proposals to offer, one can discuss them within the existing format, Tunyan noted.

Topics turks turkey armenia azerbaijan stepanakert ilham aliyev recep erdogan nikol pashinyan nagorno karabakh conflict war between armenia and azerbaijan
News
Last materials
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
Turkey and Azerbaijan want to wipe Armenia off the map of the world
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
F1 driver Nikita Mazepin's career ruined after woman has some fun
Strong earthquake strikes eastern Siberia
Russia to take part in joint military drills with NATO
Horse bites off man's nose in St. Petersburg
What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy
Putin makes himself immune to any criminal offence
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
Popular
Companies
The "backbone" bookmakers turned out to be mafiosi from the 90s

After it turned out that Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov included the Fonbet betting company in the list of backbone enterprises that can count on state support, everyone started talking about these bookmakers.

The "backbone" bookmakers turned out to be mafiosi from the 90s
Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China
Americas
Covid-19: Made and patented in USA, leaked in China
Americas
COVID-19 pandemic was described in 2005 CIA report about the world in 2025
Asia
Chinese economy collapses and stops because of coronavirus
Stephen Lendman Selected, Not Elected, Biden/Harris Time's Dual Persons of the Year Stephen Lendman Lyuba Lulko USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea? Lyuba Lulko John Stanton What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy John Stanton
Comments
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
Who owns the US dollar?
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Turkey and Azerbaijan want to wipe Armenia off the map of the world
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
Western Sahara and the Guergarat War: End of Armistice or End of Impasse?
Who wants to make Hitler war hero?
What is the United States of America? A Military Democracy
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
Can Russia and Germany reset their relations?
Biden/Harris Regime to Name Hawkish General as War Secretary
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy