World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Anton Kulikov

Germany's war on Russia in 2021

World » Europe

Russia may expect a new, massive portion of sanctions from the West in the near future already. Most likely, it will be connected with the case of Alexey Navalny. If we talk about the European Union, then there are quite a few options to consider.

Germany's war on Russia in 2021

We can get an idea of ​​what the new sanctions might be from the recent statements that German politicians have made recently. It is unlikely that other EU countries will seriously object if the Germans propose a "package" of restrictive measures against Russia.

Looking for oligarchs

In the German Bundestag, the Greens are the most consistent supporters of sanctions against Russia. It is this party that has consistently insisted on putting a stop to the construction of Nord Stream 2. In fact, representatives of this party believe that the most sensitive restrictive measure for Russia would be the cessation of the construction of the gas pipeline. In general, this point of view does not relate to how the Navalny case develops.

Jurgen Trittin, a member of the foreign policy committee of the Bundestag from the "Greens" faction, offers another option for sanctions. There is nothing new to it, but still: the official  proposes the funds of large Russian entrepreneurs be arrested. It goes about those individuals who amassed their fortunes through corruption. Trittin believes that such sanctions would be really effective, Deutsche Welle reports.

One is left to wonder how to prove that this or that person received their funds illegally. Jurgen Trittin has an answer to that:

  • resort to Alexey Navalny's investigations;
  • resort to Berlin police practices, which, when investigating clan crime, requires suspects to prove that the luxury items they own were acquired with legal means.

These are rather abstract recommendations, to say the least. If all legal procedures are followed, the result is not going to materialise soon. Most likely, it is not going to meet the expectations of those who initiated the sanctions.

Let's look at the Belarus scenario

Renata Alt, an expert of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) faction in Central, Southeast and Eastern Europe, supports the idea of ​​introducing personal sanctions against Russian security forces, similarly to how it happened in Belarus.

In addition, she considers it possible to introduce a moratorium for the construction of Nord Stream 2. This idea becomes increasingly attractive in the EU. It goes about putting the construction on hold for some time, and it is not going to resume until the Russian side changes its stance with regard to the investigation into the circumstances of Alexei Navalny poisoning, Renata Alt believes.

It is worthy of note that the position of the German government regarding Nord Stream 2 remains unchanged: the project must be implemented. Nevertheless, a new "portion" of pressure on Berlin is guaranteed.

What about Moscow? Moscow hopes that Europe will not jeopardise the prospects of relations with Russia because of the Navalny case.

"We hope that such nonsense as linking the prospects of the Russian-EU relations with the case of this prisoner will not happen," Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the upcoming visit of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to Russia. "We do not intend to react to any mentoring statements nor do we intend to take them into account," Peskov added.

Topics germany russia-eu navalny case josep borrell nord stream 2 alexey navalny navalny poisoned sanctions against russia
News
Last materials
Navalny's zugzwang for the Kremlin: Will Putin muddle along?
Russian prosecutors want Alexey Navalny jailed for 3.5 years
Is Russia ready to recognise Donbass republics?
Day 2 of all-Russian protests ends with nearly 5,000 arrested
Russia fully prepared for possible disconnection from Internet
Italy’s democracy is set aside as Intelligence and pro-lockdown doctors jump in
America's fascist party: A warning to the world
Can Navalny be Russia's new leader?
How Biden should work to take Russia to revival: Putinologists advise
Japan to build missile to strike Russia
Popular
Columnists
America's fascist party: A warning to the world

To all world leaders who believe in democracy, freedom, and human rights, this warning is not hyperbole. This is not mendacity. This is not "crying wolf."

America's fascist party: A warning to the world
Russia fully prepared for possible disconnection from Internet
News from the Kremlin
Russia fully prepared for possible disconnection from Internet
Politics
Is Russia ready to recognise Donbass republics?
Conflicts
Day 2 of all-Russian protests ends with nearly 5,000 arrested
Anton Kulikov Germany's war on Russia in 2021 Anton Kulikov Inna Novikova Navalny's zugzwang for the Kremlin: Will Putin muddle along? Inna Novikova Lyuba Lulko Is Russia ready to recognise Donbass republics? Lyuba Lulko
Columnists
Italy’s democracy is set aside as Intelligence and pro-lockdown doctors jump in
Politics
Navalny's zugzwang for the Kremlin: Will Putin muddle along?
Russian prosecutors want Alexey Navalny jailed for 3.5 years
Politics
Russian prosecutors want Alexey Navalny jailed for 3.5 years
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy