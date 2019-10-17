American state moves to Cancun to care for its freezing citizens

People need the state in difficult times. The state should not corrupt people dropping cash on their heads from helicopters. The purpose of the state is to provide protection from an external enemy, support disabled individuals, provide electricity and heating, redistribute income. The United States has failed this test as a state.

US citizens ask other countries for help

Employees of the US Embassy in Moscow asked the authorities to be vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine due to the shortage of supplies of US-made vaccines from the United States, The Washington Post reported Thursday, February 18. The diplomats, who wished to remain anonymous, said that their request was due to the fact that the American state did not even promise them vaccinations in the near future, the newspaper wrote.

Further, the newspaper summarized this "experience" and said that it goes about not only about US officials working in Moscow, but also about employees of other US diplomatic missions, who work in the countries with poor medical infrastructure and a high level of coronavirus infection.

As many as 13 foreign governments already suggested American officials working in those countries should be vaccinated with a vaccine purchased from the United States, The Washington Post wrote.

A US diplomat working in the Middle East lamented that it was awkward for the wealthiest country in the world to ask charity from other countries.

The American state is not busy with its own citizens

The Americans will have to overcome this "awkwardness", because the American state has been busy with the struggle for power and corporate profits for many years, neglecting the problems of its citizens. To keep citizens calm and carry on, the US state has been printing trillions of dollars thereby laying a mine under its own economy. Sooner or later, the enormous public debt will trigger default, while the excess in money supply will cause the stock market to collapse, and this speculative market serves as the basis for the Western economy.

USA's healthcare in big trouble, bigger than Russia's

We cannot agree with the conclusion that those countries where US diplomats get vaccinated out of compassion have poor medical infrastructure. They have different infrastructure, and by the way, it works for all citizens, not only for the elite (as in the United States), and ensures a decrease in levels of COVID-19 infection and mortality, which the West still has to accomplish.

In Russia, American diplomats could simply go to one of the public vaccination centers, for example, in GUM Department Store on Red Square, and get vaccinated there without an appointment, presenting only their IDs.

Let's switch our attention to another story. Abnormally cold weather and snowstorms have led to the collapse of all life support systems in Texas. Against such a background, Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd recommended local residents to handle those problems by their own efforts.

"No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it's your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don't have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the week will perish," Boyd wrote on Facebook.

Let's imagine that the mayor of a Russian city wrote such a statement on social media. The civil society in Russia would remove him the post immediately. I call fairness, Tim Boys has resigned and posted another message:

"I ask that you each understand I never meant to speak for the city of Colorado City or Mitchell county! I was speaking as a citizen as I am NOT THE MAYOR anymore. I apologize for the wording and ask that you please not harass myself or my family anymore!"

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday, February 19, that accredited foreign diplomatic missions were invited to participate in the Sputnik V vaccination campaign. One may only wonder if the Texans need Russia's help after their Senator Ted Cruz (by the way, an ardent Russophobe) went on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, leaving residents of his state to the mercy of deep freeze.