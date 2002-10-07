EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Pakistan to purchase millions of doses of Sputnik V from Russia

World » Asia

Islamabad plans to purchase at least ten million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Moscow, Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Shavkat Ali Khan said, TASS reports.

Pakistan to purchase millions of doses of Sputnik V from Russia

The diplomat noted that the Pakistani Embassy was one of the first diplomatic departments, whose employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Russian vaccine. This saved them from many problems amid the pandemic, the ambassador added, stressing that Pakistan achieved success in the fight against coronavirus.

The ambassador noted that Islamabad set out its interest in the production of Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan. The parties discussing technical details. Russia can not produce the vaccine in sufficient volumes, as the demand for it is too high, he said. 

“Therefore, part of it should be produced in countries with large populations. We plan to move in this direction, this is the next stage,” Ali Khan concluded.

On September 3, Сhairman of AFK Sistema Board of Directors, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said that negotiations on the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus were being conducted with different countries. In particular, he named Bahrain and Jordan. Today, the Russian vaccine is used in 70 countries of the world.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
