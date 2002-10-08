Putin-Biden summit: The unwanted meeting that the world wants

The announcement of the upcoming meeting of the American and Russian presidents has created quite a stir in the entire political world. Expectations of the Putin-Biden summit are not too much optimistic. Many believe that the outcome of the summit is already obvious.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced that the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, would take place on June 16 in Geneva.

According to Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the details of the negotiations are still to be coordinated.

For its part, the White House, in the face of Jen Psaki, noted that Washington wanted to restore predictability and stability in the Russian-American relationship.

"We don't regard the meeting with the Russian president as a reward. We regard it as a vital part of defending America's interests," Psaki said.

Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia, Konstantin Kosachev, believes that the United States and Russia have a rare opportunity to come to an agreement and "get the ball rolling."

Judging by the results of the preliminary meeting of the heads of US and Russian foreign affairs departments Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik, the presidents would have specific lists of questions and programs for their solution.

Many believe, however, that the summit is not going to end with any type of breakthrough.

Most likely, when the summit ends, the United States and Russia will announce the following:

The dialogue was constructive and useful;

Russia and the United States are ready to overcome the current crisis in their relationship;

/USA/ Russia should respect democracies around the world;

/Russian/ USA should respect the choice of the peoples of other countries;

Strategic stability is the cornerstone of global security.

Russia and the United States are stepping up work on the development of new principles of the international system of stability in the world;

Our vision of the situation with Nord Stream-2 and Ukraine differ;

We support peace in the Middle East;

The Arctic is a demilitarized zone;

Coronavirus is a common challenge and our countries have done a lot to overcome it;

/Russia/ Space should not turn into a theater of military confrontation;

/US/ Russia must stop using cyberspace to interfere in the affairs of other countries;

/US/ Crimea is not yours;

/Russia/ Crimea is ours, end of discussion.

The above appears to be all that one can expect from the upcoming summit. It appears that Russia does not need this summit at all, while the United States will use it to accomplish its political questions. Russia has never been able to punch the USA in the face. Our relationship will never be constructive until it happens.