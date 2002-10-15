The West will not stand up for Ukraine in case of war with Russia

Washington will not defend Ukraine from Russia. Rising tensions in the Donbass help the Americans strive for their own far-reaching goals in the international arena. At the same time, neither the United States nor NATO will stand up for Kiev in the event of a military conflict.

The crisis in the Donbass may have serious geopolitical consequences. According to Turkish publications Milliyet, Ukraine has become a game field in the context of tensions between the United States and Russia. However, the current state of affairs manifests the aspiration of the United States to kill several birds with one stone.

According to retired brigadier general Naim Babyuroglu, Washington is trying to win over Germany and to alienate Turkey and Russia by hyping up the Ukrainian crisis.

Ankara supports Kiev from the point of view of foreign policy: Turkey does not recognize the results of the referendum in Crimea and approves of the idea to grant NATO membership to ​​Ukraine.

Turkey cooperates with Ukraine in spheres of economy and defense. The two countries have agreed to exchange intelligence information, develop joint projects for the construction of warships, unmanned aerial vehicles and turbine engines.

Not that long ago, Turkey signed an agreement on the supply of Bayraktar drones to Ukraine, which Kiev plans to use in the Donbass. This is how the Ukrainians are trying to follow the path of Azerbaijan, which recently won in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish media outlets say that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is trying to involve his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the fight against Russia.

During his talks with Erdogan, Zelensky touched upon such topics as the crisis in the Donbass and the purchase of Turkish drones by Kiev. According to Babyuroglu, Turkey and Russia will move away from each other against such background.

The publication also notes that against the backdrop of the crisis in the Donbass, the United States plans to curb Russia's influence in the region and turn the Black Sea into a conflict zone. To achieve this goal, Washington is trying to amend the document, which the Americans have nothing to do with.

It goes about the Montreux Convention, which secures Turkey's sovereignty over Bosphorus (connects the Black and Marmara Seas) and Dardanelles (connects the Sea of ​​Marmara with the Aegean) straits.

USA's plans failed to materialize in 2008, when Turkey did not let American warships through the straits.

The United States hopes that Turkey will mitigate the Montreux Convention and let US warships to enter the Black Sea because of the crisis in Ukraine. If they succeed, theAmericans will be able to build a front together with such coastal countries as Romania, Bulgaria and Georgia.

Currently, US Navy ships can stay in the Black Sea for no more than 21 days.

Former assistant to the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, senior researcher at the Cato Institute Doug Bandow, in an article for The American Conservative said that Washington would support Kiev should the conflict between Russia and Ukraine aggravate.

Kiev wants more. Its ultimate goal is to join NATO and receive formal security guarantees from the United States. For the time being, this is out of the question, but Zelensky spoke about it himself on April 6, in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He explained that it was vital for Ukraine to expand the training program for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to obtain an Action Plan for NATO membership.

It appears that Ukraine should think twice and look at the example of Georgia that foolishly started hostilities with Moscow.

Washington then considered a possibility of military intervention, but refused from the idea, not without reason.

One may conclude that in the event of a direct confrontation, the West will not intervene and Ukraine will lose the war.

Simply put, the 2008 Russia-Georgia war should have made it clear that pushing other countries to war with powerful neighbors is utterly immoral, British political scientist Anatol Lieven believes.

The conflict does not pose any threat either to the United States or the EU. Neither the United States nor Russia will fight for a country that someone else is willing to fight for. Europe remains with America, and Ukraine remains with Russia - with this balance in place there will be no war.