EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov

Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal

Sport » Games

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said that she was emotionally tired of the doping scandal, in which she found herself at the Beijing Olympics.

Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal

"These days have been very hard for me, there are not enough emotions. I am happy, but I am emotionally tired. There are tears of happiness and grief a little. But, of course, I am happy to be at the Olympics. I will try to represent our country and I hope that I will be as motivated as possible to show a good result,” said Valieva.

According to the athlete, she saw all the good wishes, and even banners in her support in the streets of Moscow.

"It is very nice, in such a difficult time, this support is very important to me. I thought I would be alone, but my close people will never leave me,” Kamila Valieva said.

She also spoke about CAS hearings:

"I was there for seven hours, we had one break for 20 minutes, and I was sitting and watching. It was very difficult. Apparently, this is one of the stages that I have to go through," Valieva said.

Kamila Valieva's mother: Grandfather could be guilty

Kamila Valieva's mother Alsu Valieva and lawyer Anna Kozmenko spoke at court during the hearings of the skater's case. They said that the concentration of trimetazidine, which was found in the athlete's doping sample, was negligibly small. It was her grandfather, who may have caused the substance to end up in Kamila's body, they said. He could allegedly drink something from a glass, having left traces of his saliva on the glass before Kamila drank from the glass as well.

Kamila's grandfather has an artificial heart: he takes the drug when he hears noises in it. Kamila's grandfather lives 40 kilometers from the athlete's house in Moscow. He takes his granddaughter to training sessions every day or stays with her at times while her parents are not at home.

Experts do not believe this version. Trimetazidine comes available in film-coated tablets or capsules. The drug can only dissolve in the intestines. The only way to transfer the active substance to another person is through vomiting, experts believe.

Kamila Valieva: The biggest star of the Beijing Olympics

As part of the Russian team, Kamila Valieva won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympics. After the end of the competition, it became known that there was a banned substance found in her doping test (the sample was taken back in December 2021). Valieva had to seek admission to the personal tournament in Beijing through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift temporary suspension from Valieva. The CAS sided with the 15-year-old figure skater.

The IOC announced on February 14 that the awards ceremony following the team tournament in Beijing would not take place due to the fact that Valieva's case had not been closed yet. The CAS made a decision only in relation to the skater's admission; the court did not consider the medals issue. RUSADA will handle further proceedings on Valieva's doping test.

If Kamila Valieva gets on the podium in the individual tournament, which will take place on February 15 and 17, there will also be no awards ceremony held either.

Irina Rodnina: Why does Russia make such huge mistakes?

Irina Rodnina, a three-time Olympic champion, currently a State Duma deputy, spoke harshly about the situation with figure skater Kamila Valieva.

"The situation with Kamila Valieva is a huge scandal for our sport, and most importantly, we don't know what the consequences will be. Why is Russia so disliked? I have another question: why does Russia make so many mistakes? How many medals have we lost because of doping? About 40 medals!” Rodnina said, RB Sport reports.

Russia makes mistakes that are unacceptable in sports, and does not draw any conclusions from it afterwards, Irina Rodnina added.

"I'm afraid there will be tougher decisions in the future. For example, Russia can be banned from next Olympics entirely,” Rodnina added.

Kamila Valieva short program
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Dmitry Sudakov Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal Dmitry Sudakov Sawraj Singh America risking destructive world war to maintain hegemony Sawraj Singh Lyuba Lulko Canada's Freedom Convoy starts global resistance in the war against antivaxers Lyuba Lulko
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Kamila Valieva says she is emotionally exhausted because of doping scandal
NFL Halftime Show: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs head down
Russian FM Lavrov still sees a chance to talk to NATO and USA
Ukraine admits it may turn down NATO membership to avoid war with Russia
Kiev Mayor Klitschko announces preparations to evacuate Kiev
Belarus President Lukashenko excludes war with Ukraine
Russian region bans foreign migrants from working at cafes and taxis
America risking destructive world war to maintain hegemony
People's Republic of Donetsk wants to recognise Ukraine as a terrorist state
Four scenarios of nuclear war between Russia and the United States
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy