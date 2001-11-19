Putin's goddaughter ridicules former TATU singer in interview

Former vocalist of Russian girl duo TATU, Yulia Volkova, believes that the so-called Dima Yakovlev law is a good one since it forbids playing football in small towns if there is a roadway nearby.

This is a sarcastic joke that Volkova bought into, but it does not give one a reason to defame the former singer.

Ksenia Sobchak vs Yulia Volkova

This is how Yulia Volkova answered a question from TV presenter, socialite, journalist, former presidential candidate and Putin's goddaughter Ksenia Sobchak. She talked to the former members of the Russian girl duo (Yulia Volkova and Lena Katina) in an interview dedicated to the 20th anniversary of TATU girl duo.

It is worthy of note that Yulia Volkova has recently attempted to start a career in politics. She took part in the preliminary voting of the ruling United Russia party. In the very beginning of the interview Ksenia Sobchak asked Volkova why she was doing it. Yulia answered the question with meaningless slogans about her desire to care for the lives of all Russian citizens. Sobchak then asked her what she thought about the notorious Dima Yakovlev law. Volkova said that she was not ready to discuss it, but Sobchak insistently repeated the question and asked Yulia whether she knew what the law was about.

Volkova got confused and said at first that she was not ready to discuss this topic. Then Sobchak told her that it was "the law that prohibits playing football in small towns if there is a roadway nearby." In fact, the "law of Dima Yakovlev" is the unofficial name for the law that prohibits US citizens from adopting Russian orphans.

Volkova obviously did not know that. She emotionally agreed with her interviewer and said that one should not play football in dangerous locations indeed.

"I agree. If children play football in places where there are roads and cars, it is dangerous. When you are in the game, you may run out onto the road," Volkova said.

Obviously, it just so happened that Sobchak ridiculed Volkova, but one could see that there was serious disappointment in her eyes after Volkova bought into her sarcasm. In fact, the whole interview was dedicated to the Russian girl duo that used to be popular outside Russia.

The question is whether it was correct on the part of Ksenia Sobchak to ridicule her guest and expose her ignorance. Apparently, Sobchak's goal was to show what kind of people the ruling party had in the ranks.

Yulia Volkova did not pass the preliminary vote and lost the primaries in the Ivanovo region. As a matter of fact, the former "All the Things She Said" singer had all rights to take part in the election process and try herself in politics.

As for Ksenia Sobchak, she is clearly much more knowledgeable in the topic. She was a presidential candidate in the 2018 election and received the support from 1.238,031 voters, which gave her 1.68 percent of votes. Interestingly, in 2012, when the "law of Dima Yakovlev" was adopted, she was a member of the Coordination Council of the opposition. To be honest, one may still argue what was more stupid - Volkova's response to Sobchak's question or the meetings of the Coordination Council of the opposition, which Ksenia Sobchak attended.