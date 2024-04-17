World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff
What you do not know about Pavel Durov

The curious case of Pavel Durov

Society » Real life stories

On April 16, Pavel Durov announced that he had given an interview to American journalist Tucker Carlson. He explained that he chose Carlson because of his conservative views. At the same time, Durov announced another interview that he was going to give to a journalist of liberal views.

The curious case of Pavel Durov
Photo: Screenshot из Telegram-канала Tucker Carlson Network

What Pavel Durov is known for

Aside from creating Telegram and VK services, Pavel Durov is known for his intricate and mysterious behaviour. He has hardly given any interviews. 

In 2021, Forbes named Pavel Durov the richest person in the United Arab Emirates. At that time, his fortune was estimated at $17.2 billion.

Pavel Durov is known for his criticism of excessive consumption, his interest in self-restraint and a healthy lifestyle.

In 2017, on his 33rd birthday, Pavel Durov named seven things that he gave up many years ago:

  • Alcohol;
  • Animal meat;
  • Tablets and any pharmaceutical products;
  • Nicotine and other drugs;
  • Coffee, black and green tea, energy drinks;
  • Fast food, sugar, carbonated drinks;
  • Television and its analogues.

His list generated countless memes. Some shops even started selling "What Drove can't afford" boxsets that contained the above products.

Pavel Durov is also known for his naked torso pics that he would post on his social media accounts. In captions to those photos, Durov would dwell on the fate of the human civilisation.

In 2019, Pavel Durov wrote on Telegram that he had not eaten food for six days, only drank water, and still felt great. He decided to make such a radical experiment to boost his productivity and think more clearly:

Pavel Durov is convinced that most of our problems — be it headaches, stress or obesity — stem primarily from excessive consumption.

"Nature gave us the ability to effectively cope with resource scarcity and did not prepare us for a life of abundance,” he once wrote.

He admits that he was lucky to get rich in his young years, but his greatest success is awareness that it is better to create things rather than consume them. The Telegram creator hopes that one day humanity will step away from the "self-destructive path of endless consumption” and turn to "creating a better world for ourselves and those around us.”

On his 36th birthday, Pavel said that he is often asked how he manages to stay young. He published the list of the following tips.

  • Don't drink alcohol.
  • Sleep a lot.
  • Don't overeat.
  • Exercise.
  • Limit stress.
  • Don't eat meat.
  • Live alone.

As a conclusion, he added that most of those rules had a scientific basis. The most important rule for Durov is abstinence from alcohol, whereas getting enough sleep is the most difficult one for him due to the nature of his work.

Here are a few curious facts about Pavel Durov:

  • he did not pick up his diploma from the university (he graduated with honours);
  • has the rank of reserve lieutenant;
  • he works from 11 am to 1 am with a lunch break;
  • his idol is Steve Jobs;
  • Pavel Durov speaks English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Persian and Latin;
  • donated $1 million to Wikipedia;
  • does yoga and meditation;
  • forbade himself from falling in love;
  • his favourite tea is sage;
  • his favourite writer is Paul Graham;
  • one of his favourite films is "300”;
  • Pavel Durov is 1.76 meters tall;
  • holds citizenship of France, the UAE and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Pavel Durov looks completely different from what he looked like in his college photos. It is believed that he had had multiple hair transplant surgeries, otoplasty (ear surgery) and rhinoplasty (nose job). His hair today is much thicker than it used to be during this school years.

One shall admit, though, that Pavel Durov has done a lot to build his new body. His devotion to sports and healthy lifestyle let him transform his torso and entire physique unrecognisably. Durov often shows off his six-pack abs, toned triceps and wide chest.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Xi Jinping buries Zelensky's peace plan, puts German Chancellor Scholz in place

Xi Jinping buried Zelensky's peace plan and put "peace negotiations” on Ukraine in Switzerland into question. The Chinese leader expressed his view on the subject after he had meeting with all leaders of the warring parties

Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South
Czech businessman supplies repaired Soviet T-72 tanks and becomes billionaire
Czech businessman becomes billionaire by supplying repaired Soviet T-72 tanks to Ukraine
Russian forces shoot down Ukrainian hot air balloon bomber over Kursk region
Tropic Park Zoo burns down completely in Crimea, over 200 animal species killed
The curious case of Pavel Durov Andrey Mihayloff Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South Lyuba Lulko Can all meat diet be healthy? Mark S. McGrew
Blogger sentenced to eight years for forcing his baby to feed on energy of the sun
Russian army strikes Ukrainian airfield before it gets F-16 fighters
Tucker Carlson interviews perhaps second most famous Russian, Pavel Durov
Tucker Carlson interviews perhaps second most famous Russian, Pavel Durov
Last materials
The curious case of Pavel Durov
Telegram founder Pavel Durov opens up his heart and mind to Tucker Carlson
Russian forces strike military airfield where Ukraine was to station F-16 fighters
Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South
Over 200 rare animal species killed in fire at Crimea zoo
Ukrainian terrorist hot air balloon shot down over Russia
Czech businessman supplies repaired Soviet T-72 tanks and becomes billionaire
Blogger who forced his baby to feed on solar energy sentenced to 8 years
Russia and Belarus sign agreement to develop new light aircraft
Raw video shows attacker stabbing priest in live online broadcast
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X