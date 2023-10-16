Clairvoyants predicted WWIII would spark in the Middle East

All predictions about World War Three point at the Middle East

World War Three that may put an end t your existence as a human civilisation, will set off on its destructive march from the Middle East. This is what a number of prominent figures, as well as seers and mystics predicted.

Photo: ru.m.wikipedia.org

Perhaps the most famous modern forecast on the subject came from the late leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky, authors of AZ numerology project said while collecting predictions about the Middle East conflict.

Speaking on Vladimir Solovyov Live in 2019, Zhirinovsky voiced an opinion that elections in Ukraine were its last, as "such a country simply will not remain on the map by 2024.” Moreover, the crisis in the Middle East will be so intense everyone will completely forget about Ukraine.

“A conflict will break out in the Middle East by 2024, and everyone will simply forget what Ukraine is. We are talking about World War III. Iran is not like the DPRK or Vietnam or Kosovo. Most terrible events will be happening there,” he said.

The same year, Zhirinovsky said that Israel would use weapons of mass destruction against Palestine. The politician noted that the “behind the scenes Jewish world” simply needs a war with Iraq and Iran. According to him, the so-called "behind the scenes European world" wants to “set fire” to the Middle East due to threats.

“I assure you, a nuclear conflict in the Middle East is inevitable in the next 10-15 years, when Israel will use nuclear weapons against Palestine,” the former leader of the LDPR said.

In an earlier prediction, Zhirinovsky claimed that Israel would not win the Middle East war.

“Israel has no future. They will not survive either through peaceful or military options,” Vladimir Zhirinovsky said.

The Muslim solidarity among Arabs is very strong, he noted adding that even a nuclear war would not save Israel, he said.

Let us recall here that Zhirinovsky "predicted” the beginning of the special military operation to the exact date. He also predicted Ukraine's future, events in the USA and (so far) was never mistaken.

Israeli clairvoyant Inna Mishina spoke about fire in the Middle East in March 2023. She also predicted Turkey's participation in the conflict.

According to her, the United States will follow Israel to crush Palestine, Russia will try to calm everyone down, and "all Muslims will stand up for Palestine and fight to the last.” Nothing good will come of the crisis, there will be no winners, the losses will be huge, and Israel will lose territories, Inna Mishina said.

In August 1871, Albert Pike, one of the leaders of American Freemasons, predicted the overthrow of the Russian Tsar, the creation of the state of Israel and the outbreak of the Third World War in the Middle East "due to the conflict between the Arabs and the Jews.”

British soothsayer Joanna Southcott said in 1815 that the Earth will burn from fire in the Middle East.

World-famous mystic Vanga also made a prediction on the subject and said that the Third World War would break out because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Michel Nostradamus also predicted a war of "all the children of God” with the Islamic world.

"The sea will not be passed over safely by those of the Sun (non-Muslims), Those of Venus (people of Islam) will hold all Africa: Saturn (Israel) will no longer occupy their realm, And the Asiatic part will change," the soothsayer wrote.

Athonite Elder George of Georgia also spoke about the military conflict between Israel and Iran, in which the United States would be on the side of Tel Aviv and Russia — on the side of Tehran. Clashes will lead to devastation, hunger and looting.

The Revelation (from) Luke (21:20-22) says:

"But when you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, then know that its desolation is near. Then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains, let those who are in the midst of her depart, and let not those who are in the country enter her."

The 20th-century clairvoyant Veronica Lueken said in 1964 that Israel and neighbouring countries would be burning. Over the course of (the year), the carnage will intensify, and the living there will envy the dead.

It goes without saying that the Middle East has never been a quiet region, but as we can see today, clairvoyants were right.