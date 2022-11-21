US skinhead mercenary admits Russia had good reason to launch special operation

Kent McLellan, a 32-year-old American neo-Nazi who fought in the Donbass as part of the Nazi Right Sector* movement, who then joined Azov Battalion* after Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine, returned to Florida and started sharing his experience with media outlets.

Some of his interviews do not fit into the framework of what American propaganda says about the Ukrainian conflict.

In a conversation with Juan Sinmiedo, Ken "Boneface" McLellan busted myths about the coup on the Maidan, about today's Ukraine, and about how many neo-fascists Ukraine has actually sheltered.

Interestingly, McLellan received a Ukrainian passport in March of this year. Kent McLellan is a man who has a swastika tattoo on half of his torso. He has killed civilians, has several convictions in the United States and heads several neo-Nazi associations. This man now has Ukrainian citizenship.

How can this be possible? Does he meet the requirements of a civilized state when obtaining citizenship? How many fascists has Ukraine sheltered?" Sinmiedo wondered in his Telegram channel.

Having talked to McLellan, he received answers to those questions. His publication was a bombshell as it gave an opportunity for many to see and try to understand the real causes behind the Ukrainian conflict.

Brief bio:

Kent Ryan McLellan was born in 1990 to the frontman of neo-Nazi rock band Brutal Attack.

He joined American Front racist organization while at school.

At the age of 18, in September 2008, he was arrested for racist graffiti.

In 2010, he was convicted for vandalism and assaulting immigrants.

In May 2012, he was detained for preparing a terrorist attack against national minorities in Florida.

In 2014, he joined the Ukraine's Right Sector* Volunteer Corps (DUK RS*).

He served as a recruiter of mercenaries for Ukraine in the United States.

"There were many natives of Georgia, Latvia, America, Finland, a lot of skinheads among foreign members. In case the world wonders what happened to all the real skinheads. They all went to Ukraine,” McLellan says.

In January 2022, he returned to Ukraine and joined the Azov Battalion*.

"They (the US government) didn't want names or anything, but they wanted to monitor the situation. Without this backing I would've been charged with violation of American neutrality act. Which is a law written in 1784," McLellan said.

No one stopped him from "working".

According to him, a lot of video and photo evidence of the killings of Donbass residents, which both Ukraine and numerous Western fact-checking sites recognised as "fabricated” and "fake”, because they were utterly horrific in nature, were actually true.

For example, one of those videos from 2015 shows Azov* fighters crucifying a man. Another one shows the execution of a pregnant woman and her husband. McLellan admitted that Tornado was the most horrifying thing he has ever seen.

The Ukrainian government had jailed some а Tornado fighters for their actions. Despite their track record, including child rape, torture and cold-blooded murder of civilians, they somehow escaped war crimes charges and received light sentences.

For example, Ruslan Onishchenko, the founder of the battalion, a sadistic pedophile, was sentenced to only eleven years in prison in 2017. President Volodymyr Zelensky released him and several of his fighters from prison when the special operation began.

Upon returning to Ukraine early this year, Kent "Boneface" McLellan enlisted the Azov Battalion* and ended up in Mariupol, where he witnessed Azov* negotiating with the CIA and the Pentagon regarding operations in Ukraine in general and in Mariupol in particular.

McLellan believes that the Russian special operation in Ukraine was caused by USA's intervention in Ukraine. He admits that Russia had good reasons to launch the operation.

"I notice a lot of Americans don't even know nations like Ossetia exist, the Georgian invasion of such places, so on so fourth. They just think Russia decides to bomb the f*** out of places for no reason," he admitted.

*extremist, terrorist organisations, banned in Russia