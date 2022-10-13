World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia

The name of the Indian astrologer Ajai Bhambi, who has the reputation of a prophet in his homeland, is known all over the world. No wonder, his predictions always come true.

Indian prophet Ajai Bhambi about the future of Russia

An interesting point: Bhambi always makes forecasts for the year. He always does it in March. In his opinion, it is during this time of the year, when everything comes true with an accuracy of 99 percent.

In March 2021, the Indian doctor of astrology predicted that the planet would begin to forget about the "malicious coronavirus" by the end of February 2022. He said that the disease would still periodically come and go, but people would treat it like common cold.

During his visit to Russia last June, Bhambi spoke to journalists from the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, who asked him about the future of Russia.

Ajai Bhambi said that Russia would have to work "correct the mistakes of civilization." In particular, Russia will have to take "control over the global economic crisis."

We can already see the accuracy of this prediction now.

According to Ajai Bhambi, the center of power is shifting from West to East. It is Russia, China and India who are going to be in charge of world economy "very soon," he said.

Russia needs to learn not to walk into one and the same river twice.

"Significant events will continue to reoccur until people learn lesson from them. What are the biggest problems that keep repeating in your country? What are you unable to overcome?"

Economy

As for economy, which is now going through very difficult times, everything will go back to normal by the end of the year, the Indian astrologer says. The Russian ruble will stabilize, some of the goods that disappeared due to the withdrawal of foreign companies from the Russian market will return, some others will be replaced.

Ajai Bhambi says that Russia's horoscope coincides with the horoscope of its president:

"Mercury aligns with Mars, his power is overwhelming. There is no better ruler for Russia now. I see that Putin will be in power in his various manifestations — he will be in power as long as he wants to."

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Andrey Mihayloff
