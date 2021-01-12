World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Oleg Artyukov

What does the future hold for International Space Station?

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The future of the International Space Station remains extremely vague. News reports about technical problems on board the ISS became, one might say, traditional.

What does the future hold for International Space Station?

Is it time to decide?

The service life of the International Space Station extends till 2024. At the same time, now is the time to decide what should be done to the station afterwards. Late last year, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that the future of the ISS would be determined in the first quarter of 2021.

"The fate of the ISS has not been fully decided yet, it will be determined, probably, in the first quarter of next year," Borisov told TASS. He also added that Roscosmos corporation plans to launch a new segment of the ISS, which is expected to become the basis for the Russian orbital station in the future.

It goes about "Nauka" ("Science") module, which will become a space laboratory for Russian cosmonauts.

Does Russia want the ISS to last longer?

Ivan Moiseev, the scientific director of the Institute of Space Policy, believes that stopping international cooperation was out of the question.

"There is an official permit to run the station till 2024 - till 2025, in fact. All the countries participating in the ISS agreement agreed to consider the issue of extending the service life of the station till 2028-2030 - that was six months ago," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

However, the situation took a turn due to a series of accidents on board the ISS.

"Those were insignificant accidents, but they create a relevant information background. The government had to decide. If it was not for those accidents, they would have quietly extended the service life of the ISS until 2028, and it would be beneficial to everyone. But when those accidents started happening, they led the general public to believe that the station was falling apart. There were official statements made about the need to finish its work," Ivan Moiseev said.

However, the expert believes that the work of the station should be extended.

"Therefore, the government apparently will make a decision on the matter in early 2021," he believes.

"When the service life of the International Space Station expires in 2024, the manned space program of the Russian Federation is going to end too. If one extends the ISS service life for five years, Russia will have time to build its own station. If the manned space program ends in 2024 together with the era of the ISS, then it will be extremely difficult for Russia to resume it afterwards," Ivan Moiseev said.

Topics iss roscosmos iss accident space exploration russian space program international space station
News
Last materials
What does the future hold for International Space Station?
Coronavirus pandemic as a tool to create the new world order
America and Turbulent Democracy Look for Change
A problem named vaccine?
Gold outstrips foreign currencies in Russia's international reserves
Putin takes medical precautions to meet leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow
The folly of loyalty in Trump's America
Uncovering the secrets that make top landlords successful
Italy, Qatar and Turkey in Libya
The Death of Osama bin Laden
Popular
Columnists
The folly of loyalty in Trump's America

This is demonstrated by the fact that, in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, many of Trump's followers tried to claim that it was "leftist" activists disguised as Trump supporters that committed the carnage

The folly of loyalty in Trump's America
Italy, Qatar and Turkey in Libya
Columnists
Italy, Qatar and Turkey in Libya
Finance
Gold outstrips foreign currencies in Russia's international reserves
News from the Kremlin
Putin takes medical precautions to meet leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow
Oleg Artyukov What does the future hold for International Space Station? Oleg Artyukov Alexander Shtorm Coronavirus pandemic as a tool to create the new world order Alexander Shtorm Mahboob A. Khawaja America and Turbulent Democracy Look for Change Mahboob A. Khawaja
Comments
Coronavirus pandemic as a tool to create the new world order
Putin takes medical precautions to meet leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow
The folly of loyalty in Trump's America
Putin takes medical precautions to meet leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow
The folly of loyalty in Trump's America
The folly of loyalty in Trump's America
The folly of loyalty in Trump's America
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
The Death of Osama bin Laden
China's 1959 Famine
The difficult relationship between Iran and the West
China's 1959 Famine
Armenia either goes with Russia or falls into abyss of national catastrophe
Alexey Navalny's murky poisoning case: Still waters run deep
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy