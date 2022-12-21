Putin: I still think of Ukrainians as our brotherly nation. What is happening is not our fault

An expanded meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defenсe was held in Moscow on December 21. During the meeting, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivered a keynote speech. President Vladimir Putin also spoke at the meeting. Below are key remarks that Shoigu and Putin made about the army, the special operation and priority tasks for 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin:

Of course, the hostilities and military operations are always associated with tragedy and loss of lives. We understand this very well, we are aware of this. But since this [conflict] is inevitable, better today than tomorrow. I think that everyone present in this auditorium perfectly understands what I am talking about.

I still consider the Ukrainian people our brotherly nation. What is happening now is a tragedy, but it does not come as a result of our policy.

We need to study NATO's experience and tactics in order to include that in the troops training programme and equipping the army. NATO weapons must be analyzed and used to build the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Russia will continue to develop the nuclear triad. This is the main guarantee of maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

As many as 150,000 of the 300,000 mobilised are now undergoing training at training grounds. The other half is in the zone of hostilities. This is enough for the special operation.

The past mobilisation has revealed certain problems. To eliminate them, we need to modernise the system of military commissariats.

The hostilities have identified issues that need to be worked on, including communication issues.

The Ministry of Defence should be attentive to criticism. The ministry should respond to it in a timely manner.

Everything a fighter needs must be modern and reliable.

Officers and sergeants who have gained experience in the special operation should be assigned to new positions as a matter of priority.

It is necessary to develop and use drones in the army — they must be everywhere.

We need to expand the arsenal of modern attack weapons.

Sarmat intercontinental missiles will be put on combat duty in the near future.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate with state-of-the-art Zirkon hypersonic missile systems will enter combat service in early 2023.

We need to saturate the troops with everything necessary — from modern first-aid kits to sights. Everything is important on the battlefield.

There are no restrictions to finance the Russian Armed Forces. The country gives the army everything they ask for.

We've got everything.

We look forward to constructive and meaningful negotiations with a visible end result that would ensure equal security for all, within a certain timeframe.

We will not engage in the militarization of the country and economy.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu: