Putin has changed the world yet again and will continue changing it

Russia has recognised the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk within the boundaries stipulated in their constitutions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will not show any resistance to Russia — they do not have the guts for it, an the liberation of hte Donbass will create a domino effect.

Putin is ready to liberate Ukraine

The decrees on the international recognition of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Vladimir Putin signed, did not specify the boundaries, within which this was done, as this issue lies within the competence of the republics.

It would be logical to assume that the borders are determined by the result of the referendum held on April 7, 2014 and include the entire territory of the former Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. This is what the Constitutions of the DPR and LPR say as well.

Dmitry Khoroshilov, the Vice Speaker of the LPR Parliament, stated that the territory of the republic was the territory of the entire Luhansk region. He also called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to voluntarily withdraw troops and pledged to take measures otherwise.

"Within the legislation of our republics, there are laws on the state border, which clearly state that the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic is the territory of the former Luhansk region. There is our territory occupied by Ukrainian troops. I think that we should call on Ukraine to withdraw its troops voluntarily. If this is not going to happen, I think that a decision will be made that will make it possible to establish peace and restore our territorial integrity throughout the entire territory of the Luhansk People's Republic," Khoroshilov said.

The DPR is moving in the same direction. This is evidenced by Denis Pushilin's decree on conscription for military service to mobilize citizens born in 1995-2004. That is, the DPR has no doubt that the hostilities will continue, and they will only end when the territorial integrity of the DPR is restored.

Will the Ukrainian Armed Forces resist?

Ukraine's Supreme Commander Volodymyr Zelensky has not declared either martial law or general mobilisation. He has called for diplomatic solutions. Representatives for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry have spoken in the same context.

"We take into account all risks, we are not subject to provocations, we remain committed to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict," the ministry said in a statement.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine already understand that they will not receive an order to resist. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, believes that one will have to go through pain and overcome fear and despondency.​

"But victory will certainly await us. We are on our own land and the truth is on our side,” he wrote on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Defense.

The victory rhetoric did not sound convincing, though.

The capital of Ukraine has de facto moved to the city of Lvov, as Westerners have evacuated there from Kiev and invited Zelensky to join them. The "Nazis" will flee as soon as they are no longer financed, the rest will change their shoes on the run.

What does the West think?

NATO will not fight in Ukraine, this is not news to anyone. Moreover, here is Olaf Scholz's latest statement, which said that Nord Stream 2 would be completed, despite Russia's "aggressive" position.

"In the current situation, we can not stop this project, although it will undoubtedly be completed in a sad atmosphere. We are not happy with this investment,” Chancellor Scholz said in an interview with Welt.

Putin does not leave Bandera activists a chance

In his long speech, in which he recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Putin sent a few clear messages to Ukrainian Nazis.

Russia refuses to take into account any moral grounds for the right of today's Ukraine to have its own statehood — its legitimacy was lost after the 2014 coup.

Putin is ready to liberate Ukraine: "If you want complete decommunization, you will get it."

A call was made to stop the war, otherwise Kiev will carry all responsibility for further events (i.e. peace enforcement operation like the one that Russia conducted in Georgia in 2008).

There are also objective reasons not to stop at the recognition of the DPR and LPR, but to go further and further:

the threat from NATO to deploy its infrastructure and nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine, which Sergei Shoygu spoke about on Feb. 21 at the Security Council; the threat must be eliminated in Kiev;

removal of obstacles to fulfill of moral obligations to the Russian world, which Valentina Matvienko, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Lavrov mentioned at their speeches at the Security Counicl.

Russia will continue to change the world

The point of no return has been left behind. Russia has ceased to be a hostage to "gas pipelines" and good relations with the West. In fact, in his landmark speech on February 21, Putin voiced the national idea of ​​Russia — whoever is not with Russia and the Russians is against them.

Changes will be inevitable in the regions where it is no longer beneficial for Russia to maintain the status quo.