Memorial* organization, which works with Russia's past, should be shut down along with the Higher School of Economics (HSE), which works with Russia's future just as dangerously.

Why Higher School of Economics should be closed after Memorial*

The Moscow City Court postponed preliminary hearings about the suit to abolish two foreign agents — Memorial Human Rights Center* and International Memorial* organization. They are accused of ignoring business rules for the work of foreign agents in the Russian Federation. The center is also accused of acquitting terrorists and extremists.

Suffice it to say that those organisations call individuals representing extremist groups "political prisoners." Memorial* publishes requests for their support, thus providing informational and legal support to the participants of street protest, encouraging them to disturb law and order further on.

Both organizations did not bother to indicate their status of the foreign agent in their publications, although there were supposed to do it, in accordance with the Russian law. They have thus been violating the Russian law for years, while paying fines regularly, albeit not out of their own pockets.

Let us take a look at those who support and protect Memorial.* They are employees of the EU Delegation to Russia, embassies of

Austria,

Spain,

Lithuania,

The Netherlands,

Norway,

Poland,

Switzerland

and Estonia.

The list also continues with the Yeltsin Center, ex-President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov, as well as various media and organizations that work for Western grants.

To reach out to their audiences, they propagate the idea about the destruction of our memory by the authorities. However, the Russian authorities accept history both with repressions and great achievements too.

One may wonder why Memorial* does not investigate fascist crimes committed on the territory of the Russian Federation. One may also wonder why this organisation does not investigate the crimes committed by Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin, whose activities led to tremendous human and material losses.

There will be no answer, because this organization was created by the West to make the Russians despise their history, to instil ideas of depressive historical memory into people. If Russia accepted this idea, then questions of material compensations to the Baltic States, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and so on for the so-called "Soviet occupation" would evolve from the realm of wishful thinking to the realm of real court cases.

Memorial* and the ilk would then throw Russia into chaos and civil war ensure the entry of Western structures into power so that Russia would be ultimately plundered.

Higher School of Economics implements anti-Russian projects of the West

Memorial* works with Russia's past, but there are others who eye Russia's future.

The Higher School of Economics (HSE) together with the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES), the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Science Center in Washington (event sponsor) will hold an online lecture in St. Petersburg on November 30. The event will be dedicated to the following topic: "Portrait of the Russian youth".

Russian speakers will take part in the forum — for example, HSE professor Elena Omelchenko, author of the book "Youth in Putin's Russia" who explores the sociology of protest. Western speakers will also partake — for example, Marlene Laruelle, an expert on the "Russian world," and Matthew Rojansky, who ran to the post of Director for Russia at the National Security Council at the White House.

These people will discuss problems that the Russian youth faces in today's Russia (in Russian). They key of the discussion is clear — it will be the same as it was 20 years ago, when Russia was on its knees.

It is hard to imagine Russian politicians and scholars being interested so much in the American youth. All this clearly shows that we are dealing with open interference into internal affairs of the Russian Federation.

The HSE has long been "famous" for its outspoken Russophobic stance. Suffice it to recall HSE's former professor Hasan Huseynov, who called Moscow's music theatre hostage crisis, which occurred in 2002, the national liberation struggle of the Chechen people. He also once called the Russian language sad and cloacal. This school — it sticks in the craw to call it school — should be closed and its activities be shut down ASAP. We do not even want to try to imagine what kind of new "heroes" such organisations may grow within their walls.

* Organizations and public associations performing the functions of foreign agents in the Russian Federation