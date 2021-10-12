EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Oleg Artyukov

Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress

Russia » Politics

On Tuesday, October 12, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland had a number of meetings with senior Russian diplomats and officials.

Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress

No progress. First results of Nuland's visit to Moscow

The first on the list was a visit to Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov. Following the two-hour meeting, Ryabkov said that the talks ended with no progress whatsoever.

Victoria Nuland is one of US officials who appears on the Russian sanctions list. At the same time, Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, earlier announced that the initiative for the visit came from the American side.

For Nuland's visit to Moscow to take place, Russia demanded the US should issue visas to its diplomats. To be more precise, it goes about one diplomat: the US visa was granted to acting Deputy Department of the Foreign Ministry for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov.

Sergei Ryabkov, following the results of his negotiations with Victoria Nuland, was very restrained, if not pessimistic. According to him, the conversation was "extremely frank."

"There is neither a breakthrough, nor progress. There is potential for further exacerbations, if we do not make significant efforts to normalize the relations," RIA Novosti quoted Ryabkov as saying.

However, as can be understood from his commentary, he meant the cooperation between Russian and US diplomatic missions. A few days ago, a group of US senators demanded the White House should expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States if Russia did not agree to increase the number of American diplomatic workers. Moscow responded that there was no such number of Russian diplomats in the United States.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow does not exclude an option to freeze the work of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States completely, although Russia would like to avoid such a scenario.

"Nevertheless, the conversation was useful. At least, we agreed to intensify these discussions, hold specialized consultations. Plus, there will be additional consultations held on some segments of bilateral relations, in addition to visas and the work of foreign missions," the deputy minister said.

The reasons why Sergei Ryabkov was so restrained in his assessments are understandable. This is not surprising given the problems in the relations between Russia and the United States.

Victoria Nuland will also hold talks with Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak and Assistant to the Head of State for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Topics
News
Last materials
Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress
Bare-breasted model and Moscow Kremlin grace cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Most horrific types of torture in history
Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine
Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil
Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland
Student stabs his peer to death during fight at school in Makhachkala
Kremlin cracks down on The Sun for Sputnik V article
34 die in Russia's Orenburg after drinking surrogate alcohol
Popular
Politics
Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, believes that it makes no sense to negotiate with Ukraine, because those in power in Kiev are ignorant and non-committal people

Dmitry Medvedev says everything what Russia thinks about Ukraine
Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil
Columnists
Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin cracks down on The Sun for Sputnik V article
Politics
Moscow whitelists and welcomes Victoria Nuland
Oleg Artyukov Victoria Nuland, from Russia, blacklisted, with no bread, no progress Oleg Artyukov Andrey Mihayloff Most horrific types of torture in history Andrey Mihayloff Costantino Ceoldo Clashes in Rome: The different color of Evil Costantino Ceoldo
Crimes
34 die in Russia's Orenburg after drinking surrogate alcohol
History, traditions
Most horrific types of torture in history
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Companies
USA loses its largest supplier of gun cartridges
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy