Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam

America is not a Democracy and never has been. The original Pilgrim settlements set themselves up as a sort of Democracy where everyone shared in the collective bounty of food and other products. But very soon, some of the settlers learned that they did not have to work and they could still share in the products of the ones who did work. This system almost destroyed the settlement until it was abandoned to a system of: If you don't produce, you don't eat.

Photo: unsplash.com by Alex Martinez alex_martinez is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

The words "Democracy”, "Democratic” and "Democrat” do not appear anywhere in the US Constitution. After the signing of our Constitution, on September 17, 1787, as Benjamin Franklin came out after his signing the new Constitution, he was asked by a local Philadelphia lady, Elizabeth Willing Powel, ""Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?" He answered, "A Republic if you can keep it.”

One of the signers of our Constitution, John Adams said:

"Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. Morality and virtue are the foundation of our republic and necessary for a society to be free.”

"A democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51 percent of the people may take away the rights of the other 49." Supposedly George Washington said this but historians do not think he was the first to say it. It is still true, regardless of who said it.

A near perfect example of a modern Democracy is Ukraine. While Volodymyr Zelensky is constantly beating his chest about Ukraine being a democracy, while constantly being sold to the public by corrupt western politicians and corrupt western major media that Ukraine is a Democracy, what has Volodymyr Zelensky done with Democracy? He has eliminated political opposition, cancelled elections, bombed civilian housing, markets, schools, hospitals and infrastructure, closed Churches, employed avowed Nazi and ISIS soldiers, brought in mercenaries from western Nations, tortured and murdered Russian prisoners of war and more that we don't know about yet. He has violated rules of war, violated International law and the western Nations and the United Nations still scramble to support his Democracy.

Democracy is Socialism, Communism and Fascism all hiding behind a virtuous smiling face of Democracy. Democracy has been consumed by Satanism. The guy who used to play piano with his wee wee on TV is crying, "If Democracy falls in Ukraine, it will fall all over the World, Send us more money and weapons.”

A good definition of a Republic is by John C. Aldieri, Firefighter/EMT, Southington Fire Dept, Southington, Connecticut, I. A.F.F Local 2033 who explains:

"By definition, a republic is a representative form of government that is ruled according to a charter, or constitution, and a democracy is a government that is ruled according to the will of the majority. Although these forms of government are often confused, they are quite different. The main difference between a republic and a democracy is the charter or constitution that limits power in a republic, often to protect the individual's rights against the desires of the majority. If you're confused about what we have here in America, it is a Republic: I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the R E P U B L I C for which it stands.”

The quote, "Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what's for dinner.” is attributed to both Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin, but history shows no proof of who was the first to say this. It may have been Socrates 2,500 years ago, in ancient Greece, where Democracy was supposedly invented.

The best definition of modern Democracy that I have heard is "A system where the mental and moral cripples tell decent people how to live.” That is the system we have in America. Especially among Democrat politicians. You can just look at them and tell they are sick, physically and mentally. Listen to them and you will be listening to depravity.

Let's look at the birth place of Democracy in Greece around 500 BC. (Or 500 BCE if you are anti-Christian). This is from the National Geographic, encyclopedic entry:

The ancient Greeks were the first to create a democracy. The word "democracy” comes from two Greek words that mean people (demos) and rule (kratos). Democracy is the idea that the citizens of a country should take an active role in the government of their country and manage it directly or through elected representatives. In addition, it supports the idea that the people can replace their government through peaceful transfers of power rather than violent uprising or revolution. Thus, a key part of democracy is that the people have a voice.

The first known democracy in the world was in Athens. Athenian democracy developed around the fifth century B. C.E. The Greek idea of democracy was different from present-day democracy because, in Athens, all adult citizens were required to take an active part in the government. If they did not fulfill their duty they would be fined and sometimes marked with red paint. The Athenian definition of "citizens” was also different from modern-day citizens: only free men were considered citizens in Athens. Women, children, and slaves were not considered citizens and therefore could not vote.

Each year 500 names were chosen from all the citizens of ancient Athens. Those 500 citizens had to actively serve in the government for one year. During that year, they were responsible for making new laws and controlled all parts of the political process. When a new law was proposed, all the citizens of Athens had the opportunity to vote on it. To vote, citizens had to attend the assembly on the day the vote took place. This form of government is called direct democracy.

There is no question, that theoretically, Democracy can produce a very beautiful society. The problems come from those who corrupt it by rigging elections, voting against the will of the people and just flat stealing and manufacturing votes. This happens in a Republic as well, as we can see, these things are so rampant in our own Republic. The only way to solve those problems is to have an educated and engaged populace, which America does not have.

America is a Republic with certain Democratic principles, such as "mob rule”. The majority elects our Representatives, Senators, President, Governors, State legislators, County Commissioners, City Council, Mayor, etc. The uneducated and immoral populace votes for whoever offers them the most free stuff. This Democratic form is corrupted by lying, cheating, thieving politicians on all levels of government.

The original Greek form of Democracy was sensible and righteous, but was soon corrupted by the un-righteous, the mental and moral cripples of their time and that system has prevailed until today.

All cities and counties in America have a democratic system where the citizens can come to a school board meeting, a City Council meeting or a County Commissioner's meeting and speak to those committees in person. The meeting leaders will give each citizen 3 minutes to voice his grievance and then shut them down. The leaders of these democratic meetings, playing on their cell phones or laptops, generally ignore the citizens, while they are speaking and almost always disregard the wishes, desires and the will of the citizens. That is why we have Drag Queen story hour readings in elementary schools doing pornographic dances in front of the children and why our schools teach extreme sexual techniques to elementary school children aged 6 to 12, and teach it in later years as well. The schools allow hard core pornography in the school libraries, available to 6 year old kids, but will not allow a parent to read passages from those books in a public meeting, completely shutting down the Constitutional Right of Free Speech and hiding the crime from the citizens. Pornography for children is a crime. People all over America are arrested all the time, for Kiddy Porn. But not public school boards or school employees.

Citizens, who complain about problems with the government employees, or frauds or thefts by the government, will be ignored or forcibly evicted by armed police officers.

According to Lord Alexander Fraser Tytler, a Scottish Historian who lived from 1747 to 1813, the average age of the world's democracies is around 200 years. He said:

"A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”

And so it goes, on and on with Democracy.

Mark S. McGrew can be reached at [email protected]