An All Meat Diet is Healthy?

Before I get into the all meat diet system for health, I want to point out that regardless of what you eat, if you only eliminate all sugar and carbohydrates, your health will improve to a condition you could never imagine. An excellent book, "Sugar Blues” by William Duffy, published in 1975 will expose you to enough information that you will realize that sugar is poison. I highly recommend getting that book. I got it in 1977, promptly quit sugar and carbohydrates and lost half my weight in one year and stayed healthy. Sugar is super food for cancer. Cancer loves sugar.

Photo: Wikipedia by Nadimtk is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Now on to the all meat diet. This is new to me, I always thought beef was bad and caused all kinds of health problems. I may have been wrong all these years. I am not advocating an all meat diet, but putting forth what I have found out from a lot of research. I am not a doctor or any kind of a health expert. I just know what has worked for me and I am now finding out a lot of things I did were not healthy for my body.

Carbohydrates are a killer. High cholesterol is good for you. A low cholesterol diet will kill you.

This has been proven by countless studies over the past 40 years, but doctors keep pushing to lower your cholesterol and take more drugs.

If you want to try the "Carnivore Diet” make a commitment that you will stick to it for 30-90 days. Doing anything halfway gets you nothing. Eat as much meat as you need to fill yourself. There is no calorie counting or portion control. It is ok to stuff yourself. Eat one to three meals a day and eat as much as you want. Get fatty meats. The fat is good for you. Right about now, you're probably thinking I'm stupid. Maybe I am, but a lot of carnivore dieters swear by this. Actually they recommend to eat as much or as little fat as you prefer. One of the benefits of a carnivore diet, is that you don't need snacks during the day. You won't want them.

If you decide to try the carnivore diet, merge into it over a one to three week period until you are eating only meat. Each meal, increase the meat and lower the vegetables, until you're only eating meat. If you just stop every food except meat, you will have carbohydrate withdrawal symptoms and they can be quite disturbing. Completely eliminating carbohydrates can give you withdrawals symptoms very much like heroin withdrawal or other addictive drugs, as carbohydrates are highly addictive. You need to give your stomach, gall bladder and liver time to adapt to the new food intake.

Get rid of vegetable oils for cooking. Use animal fat, like Lard, butter or bacon grease to cook your food. One thing you are going to learn is that the health recommendations given to us by doctors, since forever, are contrary to good health. Also, use as much salt as you like, but there is healthy salt and not healthy salt. I know a man who all his life used an incredible amount of salt every day. His doctor and relatives were always afraid he was going to drop over dead from hardening of the arteries. And one day, he did drop over dead, when he was 99 years and 6 months old. So don't be afraid of salt. Research it. And throw away any and all carbohydrates in your kitchen. A general rule of thumb is: If it's white, don't eat it. Sugar, breads, pasta, rice, potatoes, etc. Don't eat it. I have a friend who went on the carnivore diet a year or so ago and he said he has more energy than when he was 20 years old. He is 54 now and rides his bicycle 20 miles a day. He is so convinced that his carnivore diet is healthy, I could not convince him that the human body needs milk shakes to survive. Of course I'm just kidding. He was a milk shake junky for years and will never go back to milk.

You will lose several pounds of fluid in the first week or so. Because of that, your body is dumping electrolytes, so look into getting some electrolytes. Electrolytes are minerals in your blood and other body fluids that carry an electric charge. Electrolytes affect how your body functions in many ways, including: The amount of water in your body. The acidity of your blood (pH), your nerve and muscle function. Losing electrolytes will make you very weak and unsteady on your feet and maybe give you headaches. Ask your doctor or go on the internet to find electrolytes. There are many electrolyte products on the market and they are not expensive.

Eat the highest quality meat you can afford. But if all you can afford is hot dogs, bologna and Spam, you will benefit. You can eat eggs, liver, fish, chicken, turkey, clams, oysters, shell fish or anything that is an animal. Use a little bit of thinking and you will be able to put together some very good meals. You don't have to suffer or put yourself on severe restrictions. Enjoy eating healthy. You will get all the minerals your body needs. You will not need to take any supplements. You will get plenty of vitamins and fiber without eating plants. There are thousands of people who have not eaten any kind of plants for years and they are getting all the nutrients they need.

For drinks, use water, tea or coffee. But without sugar. A lot of people have replaced sugar with honey and that seems to be healthy.

Seek out local butchers and tell them what you need. Find local sources like ranchers or farmers that raise cows, chickens or turkeys, sheep or goats or whatever kind of animal meat that you like. You may even be able to get Venison, Elk and Buffalo. Seek and Ye shall find.

Feel free to eat butter, cheese, whipping cream, yogurt, sour cream. The more fat content, the better. When cooking meat, save the bones in your freezer to use to make bone broth for soups.

This information comes from Doctor Ken Berry. His YouTube channel is "KenDBerry". He has 3 million subscribers and a ton of videos on diet and health.

Good luck in your search to regain your health. The human body, like all living creatures was designed to be healthy. If you are not healthy, it is because you have poisoned yourself.

One final rule and the most important one: Don't feed your tongue, feed your body.

