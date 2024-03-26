World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Vadim Gorshenin
Vadim Gorshenin: Six reasons why ISIS did not commit terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members

Opinion » Columnists

Vadim Gorshenin, the founder of Pravda.Ru media holding commented on the terrorist attack that took place at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members
Photo: mosreg.ru by Пресс-служба Губернатора Московской области is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Licence

"A large-scale bloody terrorist attack took place in Russia. Russia started investigating it, but other countries persistently try to convince Russia who perpetrator of the attack was. How do they know? Russian special services captured the terrorists and made them talk. It just so happens that Russian investigators have obtained first-hand facts, but someone from across the ocean is telling them not to listen to them," Vadim Gorshenin said.

NATO claimed that ISIS* terrorist group was behind the attack, and Russian liberals follow them in this version.

Yet, there are a number of arguments that cast doubt on Islamists' involvement in the Crocus tragedy:

  • Firstly, the terrorist attack occurred during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when such actions are considered unacceptable.
  • Secondly, the detained terrorists were not religious fanatics, nor did they have relevant literature.
  • Thirdly, their motivation, apparently, was to receive monetary rewards in rubles. There were no religious beliefs involved.
  • Fourthly, the target of the attack was a concert center owned by a Muslim of Azerbaijani origin.

"I could find the ISIS video of the attack only on a website of I'lam Foundation, which is registered in Belgium (Belgium is one of the founders of NATO, by the way). The website widely advertises so-called activities of ISIS. Yet, they cover the acts committed in the countries or against the countries, in which the United States has interests in one way or another.

The I'lam Foundation usually receives funding from external donations in cryptocurrency, mainly from Western supporters of the Islamic State,” Vadim Gorshenin said.

As a result, we have a picture in which the domain that distributes materials about the involvement of the Islamic State (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) is located in one of the founding countries of NATO, and Western media actively pick up this version.

"John Kirby first said that the warnings before March 8 about imminent terrorist attacks in Moscow were not connected with Crocus. He then said that the warnings were about ISIS, that everything was interconnected."

Based on the information we have at hand, we may assume that those who committed this terrorist attack are not religious fanatics. Their knowledge of Islam and its dogmas remains unknown to us.

NATO countries that confront Russia in Ukraine are obviously trying to impose their interpretation of events without having access to investigative materials. This suggests that certain forces are interested in destabilising the situation in Russia under the guise of the fight against terrorism.

*ISIL, ISIS — terrorist groups, banned in Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Vadim Gorshenin
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
FSB Director blames USA, UK and Ukraine for staging Crocus City Hall terror
Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation
Putin declares national mourning and pledges brutal retaliation
Over 40 dead bodies found in Crocus City Hall restrooms as death toll climbs to 150
Crocus City Hall terrorists captured. One of them admits he agreed to kill for money
Moscow Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Death toll climbs to over 80
Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest
At least 12 killed as camouflaged terrorists open sporadic fire at Moscow's Crocus City Hall
Ukraine responds to Washington's request to stop striking Russian oil refineries
Popular
Crocus City Hall terrorists led normal lives before committing attack

According to an informed source of the Izvestia newspaper, the perpetrators were supposed to receive 500,000 rubles (about $5,400) for all of the group, not for each of them individually

Crocus City Hall terrorists were supposed to split $5,400 for attack that killed over 140
Residents of Russia's Far East observe comet-like object in evening sky
Comet-like object flies above Russia's Far East
Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
Crocus City Hall terrorists were not ISIS members Vadim Gorshenin Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack Alexander Shtorm Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics Guy Somerset
Russia seriously considers opportunity to reinstate death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack
FSB Director Bortnikov: USA, UK and Ukraine involved in Crocus City Hall massacre
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
Last materials
Man dies getting electrocuted from dishwasher in Moscow
FSB Director blames USA, UK and Ukraine for staging Crocus City Hall terror
Russia may lift moratorium on death penalty after Crocus City Hall attack
Democracy! - A Script for Power Politics
Residents of Russia's Far East observe comet-like object in evening sky
Saeed Naqvi: Entire Indian elite stuck in colonial thinking
Crocus City Hall terrorists were supposed to split $5,400 for attack that killed over 140
Gruesome video shows terrorist's ear being cut off and shoved into his mouth during interrogation
Putin declares national mourning and pledges brutal retaliation
Over 40 dead bodies found in Crocus City Hall restrooms as death toll climbs to 150
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X