The Door Dash Defense Bill

For those who are not aware, DoorDash was a food delivery service.

It began in the United States before spreading globally to a variety of differing nations.

The business model was also trash, largely depending upon bribes — which they called "tips” — essentially ranking whose orders were delivered in a timely manner…if at all.

Naturally, this was characterized as "employee freedom” to choose which orders drivers accepted.

During the fake "COVID” era when government injected millions with an unproven "vaccine” derived in many countries from aborted fetal cells and which directly led to the deaths of many otherwise healthy individuals (of whom this author knew TWO) with incumbent "died suddenly's” among innumerable otherwise completely healthy athletes in the years afterward…DoorDash flourished.

Following the "virus” panic (it was the ordinary flu) food delivery services suffered markedly.

By the year 2024 the only way for DoorDash and others to maintain the same level of profitability was to raise prices or encourage exorbitant "tips” to ensure diver salaries.

Eventually the public rebelled once it became clear these food delivery fees, after "tips”, were costing as much as two to three times the amount of getting your hefty rump off the sofa to retrieve the SoyBurger order from the Drive-Thru yourself.

In predictable fashion, such companies will ultimately be a shadow of their former selves.

The Eh! Ur? Model of American Hysteria — Elegiacs, Hysteria Understanding, Rebellion

Having lived in America all my life the Eh! Ur? Model of popular culture is well known to me.

Take anything from Cabbage Patch dolls to DoorDash to Foreign Adventurism…it's all the same.

Marketing, nothing more and nothing less.

First, the American public lauds some "big new thing!” (Exclamation point required.) It's the "greatest ever!” or the "this time is different!” which is never the greatest and always the same. This phase lasts about three months to one year. (Admittedly, in the case of Thomas Kinkade paintings it was longer.) Second, come the mania. After a few Pop Culture Hypochondriacs get excited (either organically or by compensation) these "influencers” begin to spam the thing relentlessly. Frequently there is a Faux Famine concerning supply to increase desire (a la the Black & Decker Snake Light or "Baby Yoda”) despite there being no commercial explanation for such a scarcity given modern test marketing. Third, after what can be described as Marginal Market Saturation (around half the proposed market already has the item, with the other half suffering waning enthusiasm) there comes a juncture at which the public reckons with the elevated prices. (i.e. Is it really prudent to "invest” in bean bag toys?) At the same time, "sunk cost fallacy,” "reinforcement bias,” and "group identity belonging” all serve to propel the fad — popular or political — for a somewhat extended period of declining awe. Fourth, at the repugnancy stage the vast majority of the popular consciousness has come to reject the thesis that whatever "of the moment” trend continues to have relevance to their lives. Obviously, fanatics will maintain that the "value” of prior beliefs serves their interests but such figures are peripheral. For the most part, Americans have moved on to their next "sacred cause” — either of getting rich or saving the world.

Come the search for the latest thing to tickle your Elmo. *sigh*

Terminal Stage Ukraine

In brief? The unadulterated illustrative case of Kiev…

Elegiac: When Law & Order: SVU (a procedural crime drama set in New York City) began its season with a 15 MINUTE segment of Russians murdering Ukrainians because…Drama & Pathos!

Hysteria: When every social degenerate and reprobate put a Ukraine logo on their Twitter profile and promptly became an expert on Bucha…notwithstanding satellite photos of ZERO bodies in streets when Russians abandoned the city and MULTITUDES of bodies days after Ukrainians occupied there.

Understanding: What's that? INFLATION, you say? "Hmmm, you know, I read on the internet that "Money Printer Go Brrrr' is the reason everything costs 25% more this year….” This is where we are today. It is highlighted by the reality this week (February 11) inflation "unexpectedly” rose following the approval of yet another $60 BILLION of American money to be sent to Kiev.

Rebellion: That's popular rebellion, sonny. No one is storming the Bastille here. Except Joe Biden is going to have a disastrous day at the polls (assuming he dodders long enough to arrive). Chickens? Roosting. Groceries? Skyrocketing. Realizations? Incoming. Kiev stole your dimes, Americans.

You Heard It Here First — Now Go Spread THE WORD

In case you missed it, My Fellow Citizens…that word is ENOUGH.

Enough money to the Ukrainians. They already got minimum $100 BILLION from us, with some estimates claiming as much as $200 BILLION in hidden funneling of funds.

If the current "Cosplay International Real Estate” legislation passes the House of Representatives that means Ukraine gets another $60 BILLION of OUR MONEY.

You can support Ukraine all you want. If you still are in the Hysteria hoopla phase of understanding, so be it.

Except I ask you this…Go to The Grocery. Is the Ukraine worth taking food out of your child's mouth?

Also I ask you this…Go to The Inner City. Is the Ukraine public more important than Black Americans?

Further I ask you this…Go to The Border. Is the Ukraine defense more deserving than defense of the United States?

Dash for the Door

There is yet time to forestall things from becoming worse.

Until the House of Representatives signs the Ukraine Corruption Bill of funding we can stop it.

Call the Speaker of the House first: Tell him not to allow ANY vote on this treasonous legislation.

Call your local Representaitve second: Tell them this is your ONLY ISSUE and you WILL vote against him or her, regardless of party, if they support sending America into Bankruptcy for Ukraine.

Call your State Representatives third: Tell them you are from the state and will encourage everyone you know or are related to that they should vote FOR Americans and AGAINST Ukrainian theft as outlined in this profligate spending bill.

IMPORTANTLY, nearly ALL of these receptionists and aides will try to convince you not to do what YOU want to do. Moreover, most will deny such telephone calls matter. THEY DO. Your officials are lying to you when they say this because they don't want to deal with an angry public.

CALL THEM. IT MATTERS EVEN IF THEY SAY IT DOESN'T. BE ADAMANT IN SUPPORT OF AMERICA.

To make it easy, here is the Congressional Switchboard. Ask to be transferred to your representative.

Telephone (202) 224-3121 for the U. S. House switchboard operator.

NEVER — UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES — ALLOW THEM TO TELL YOU TO "USE THE EMAIL” OR "CONTACT FORM” WHICH ALL GO DIRECTLY TO THE TRASH.

INSIST TO BE CONNECTED TO YOUR REPRESENTATIVE — TO SPEAK IN PERSON WITH A LIVE INDIVIDUAL. DO NOT ACCEPT ANYTHING LESS, WHICH IS YOUR RIGHT AS AN AMERICAN.

BE POLITE.

NEVER THREATEN ANYONE, even if you are angry. ESPECIALLY if you are upset. BE. POLITE.

Also, be DETERMINED. Do not allow anyone to convince you to be POOR for UKRAINE.

Your county is AMERICA. Feel as sorry as you want for Ukrainians…but HELP AMERICANS FIRST.

Also?

Never order DoorDash or any of these other services. They cost too much and provide too little benefit.

Besides, if the $60 BILLION bill for Ukraine passes you're going to need every dollar you can save.

