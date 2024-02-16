Illegal aliens as threat to nation's survival

This article was originally published in Pravda.Ru on November 21, 2008. Since then illegal immigration all over the world has only gotten worse. I have made a few changes and additions to reflect current events.

When I see articles written about the benefits of "Undocumented Immigrants” and how Americans are not tolerant or are racist bigoted xenophobes, all I see is either one of two things:

The writer is extremely ignorant. OR: The writer has a desire to see America destroyed.

When this article was originally written in 2008, the US government had been estimating there were 11 million illegal aliens in America, and they had been using that number for years. Our dementia case President, Joe Biden, in the past 3 years has invited in over 10 million illegal aliens from 140 countries or more, not counting the ones who avoided detection. Legitimate estimates now are 30 to 50 million illegal aliens in America, with more being invited in every day.

Just the term, "Undocumented Immigrants” is ridiculous. This logic would label a drug dealer as an Undocumented Pharmacist. A burglar could plead his case as an Undocumented Home Inspector. If they came here illegally, the proper term is "illegal aliens”.

Every claim made by illegal alien proponents is bogus. They are ALL pure lies, with not one single shred of legitimate data to back it up. I challenge anyone to verify the claims, "facts” and warm fuzzy statements made by the illegal alien advocates. These authors are sociopathic psychopaths. And I can prove it here.

Illegal aliens in America are not needed. Every time a business is shut down by Immigration authorities taking away the illegal alien employees, Americans line up the next day to take the jobs that were originally taken from them. More and more Americans are not going to restaurants, because of rampant food poisoning. Americans are literally in fear of their lives, because of illegal aliens. Crimes committed by illegal aliens are barbaric. We have more deaths each year in America caused by illegal aliens than what we lost each year in Vietnam. More Americans are killed by illegal aliens in one year than the number of US soldiers killed in the Iraq debacle.

The major news sources refuse to report on the crime wave that has and is sweeping America. They refuse to report the incredible rise of previously conquered diseases brought here by these people. Cholera, dysentery, diphtheria, leprosy, hepatitis, meningitis, typhoid, Chagas Disease, Tuberculosis, Dengue, Malaria and the list goes on to horrible diseases such as Schistomiasis, Guinea Worm Infestation, Cysticercosis, Morgellon's and others. And at the time of publishing this in 2024, we are getting African disease and other foreign diseases never heard of in America. Does anyone reading this know what these diseases are or what they do to a human body?

Illegal aliens create a negative financial drain on society. California estimates $25 billion a year is spent on illegal aliens. California's "budget shortfall” is about $25 billion. The highest illegal alien population states in America were asking the Federal government for some of that "mystery bailout money” and they still are.

There seems to be no one who knows exactly how much illegal aliens cost American society and American taxpayers. In 2008, I estimated at minimum, the costs were $500 billion a year. Today in 2024, I estimate the cost at minimum $1.5 TRILLION. That equates to each American taxpayer losing $8,987.00 a year. OR: Each man, woman and child in America being charged $4,518.00 a year to provide for these invaders. These numbers will be similar in every western country with an illegal alien invasion. These costs do not account for a myriad of other costs, such as time lost from work because of a citizen paying for injuries or destruction to their property, insurance payouts for injuries and property loss, loss of education in schools full of illiterate foreign speaking "students”. And it does not account for the enormous burial expenses pushed on the survivors of murders and drunk driving killings. The emotional losses are incalculable.

47% of car accidents in Dallas, Texas are by illegal aliens. Schools in Colorado, Illinois, and California are experiencing 50% dropout rates. The teachers can't function and the kids have nothing to learn due to the extreme confusion brought on by illegal alien gibberish.

Their crimes were previously unknown behavior to Americans. 79,000,000 ID thefts, counterfeiting documents, mortgage fraud, mortgage deed theft, human trafficking, forced prostitution, child labor, dog fights, rooster fights are just a few. We either didn't know these kinds of crimes could happen or our government eliminated them years ago.

In 1980, our Federal and state facilities held fewer than 9,000 criminal aliens but at the end of 2003, approximately 267,000 illegal aliens were incarcerated in U. S. correctional facilities. 27% of all prisoners in Federal custody are criminal illegal aliens and the majority (63%) of those are Mexican citizens. In fiscal 2004, the Federal government spent $1.4 billion to incarcerate criminal aliens. All the incarceration costs, in Federal, State and local jurisdictions accounted for approximately $5.6 billion in 2004. The majority of criminal aliens incarcerated at the end of calendar year 2004 were identified as citizens of Mexico.

Of the 55,322 illegal aliens studied, researchers found that they were arrested a total of 700,000 times, averaging 13 arrests per illegal alien.

Defendants charged with unlawful re-entry had the most extensive criminal histories. 90% had been previously arrested. Of those with a prior arrest, 50% had been arrested for violent or drug-related felonies.

The above study, done by the United States government General Accounting Office only sampled about 21% of the incarcerated illegal aliens. To get the full extent of the collateral damage, we need to extrapolate the average number of offenses out across all 267,000 incarcerated illegal alien criminals. Doing so results in some 1,288,619 crimes!

And the bad news is, it would appear that no one, other than the Immigration and Naturalization services, now named ICE, reports when foreign nationals are deported, NOBODY ELSE IS TRACKING CRIMES COMMITTED ON US SOIL BY FOREIGN NATIONALS.

Researcher Deborah Schurman-Kauflin Ph. D. of the Violent Crimes Institute, reports on the analysis of 1,500 violent crimes from January 1999 through April 2006 that included serial rapes, serial murders, sexual homicides and child molestation committed by illegal aliens. The study breaks down the 1,500 cases reviewed this way: 525 or 35 %, were child molestations, 358 or 24%, were rapes, 617 or 41 %, were sexual homicides and serial murders.

Of the child molestations, 47% of the victims were Hispanic, 36% Caucasian, 8% Asian, 6% African American and 3% other nationalities. In 82% of the cases the victims were known to their attackers. "In those instances, the illegal immigrants typically gained access to the victims after having worked as a day laborer at or near the victims' homes," she says.

Schurman-Kauflin states that the illegal alien population includes 240,000 sex offenders, a "conservative estimate," she says. She goes on to say, "This translates to 93 sex offenders and 12 serial sexual offenders coming across U. S. borders illegally per day." And she says, "Nearly 63% of the offenders had been deported on another offense prior to the sex crime."

Her study shows that sexual crimes that were committed by previously deported illegal alien sex perverts who simply strolled back in, across an open Border, to commit more crime cost us $4.1 BILLION.

Summarizing, she says, "Only 2% of the offenders in this study has no history of criminal behavior, beyond crossing the border illegally. There is a clear pattern of criminal escalation. From misdemeanors such as assault to DUI, to drug offenses, illegal immigrants who commit sex crimes break U. S. laws repeatedly. They are highly mobile, work in low skilled jobs with their hands, use drugs and alcohol, are generally promiscuous, have little family stability, and choose victims who are easy to attack. Their attacks are particularly brutal, and they use a hands-on method of controlling and/or killing their victims."

Operation Predator resulted in 6,085 child predator arrests. Some pedophile statistics report that each pedophile molests an average of 148 children. If so, that could be as many as 900,580 victims. Resulting costs are unknown.

Another way illegal aliens kill us is traffic accidents. On the roads and highways of the East Coast, a more than fair example is the Eastern Shore of Maryland, a sparsely populated rural area with good, easily navigable roads with little or no congestion. There, a review of State Police auto accident reports for 2002 through 2004 for that area of the Eastern Shore also revealed that of the 179 accidents involving Hispanic laborers: 75% of the drivers had no auto insurance. Nearly all of the vehicles driven by migrants were registered to other drivers, 93% of the vehicles had false out-of-state tags.

In 2003 and 2004, 128 of the 395 people, 32.4%, arrested on DUI charges were Hispanic, a rate six times greater than the Hispanic portion of the population. According to State Police records, about a third of accidents involving migrant workers are hit-and-run. State Trooper Koushel said migrants often cannot be conclusively identified when they're stopped for a violation or involved in an accident." "Many", he said, "are illegal aliens who carry fake or invalid driver's licenses". "Because of that", he said, "Many fail to show up in court. It's almost like writing a ticket to a ghost."

A few days of bad weather in Colorado, over 100 illegal aliens were in auto accidents or given traffic tickets. Looking at only one component of traffic accidents, hit and runs, nationally 11 of every 100 traffic accidents are a hit and run.

As reported by Deadly Roads, as of December 29, there were 1,544 killed and 105,078 injured in hit and run accidents in 2006. Extrapolating for the year, 2006 will end up with about 1,560 killed and 105,948 injured by hit and run drivers.

In California, federal statistics show, "The number of fatal hit-and- run traffic deaths statewide jumped by 19 percent from 1999 to 2001. Nearly 300 people are killed annually in hit-and-run accidents in the state. Hit-and-runs accounted for 7.8 percent of the state's fatal crashes in 2001, the latest year for which figures are available from the U. S. Transportation Department. The figure is more than twice the national average of 3.8 percent — and a full percentage point higher than the next-highest state, Arizona."

It simply cannot be a coincidence that California and Arizona have the highest per capita illegal alien population in the nation.

Austin, Texas, in a 2003 article in the Austin American Statesmen: "Of 3,007 drunken driving arrests in 2002, 43 percent involved Hispanic men, even though they make up only about 11 percent of Austin's driving population.

Including women, Hispanics made up 47 percent of the DWI arrests but only 21 percent of Austin drivers. Statewide in Texas, 42 percent of the people arrested in 2002 for driving while intoxicated were Latino, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. In Austin, 46 percent of the people arrested for drunk driving from 1999 to 2002 were Latino, according to the Austin Police Department."

How much does all this rampant carnage cost the taxpayers? Nobody knows what the costs are to each of the hundreds of thousands of American citizens each year that are injured, maimed, crippled, killed, raped, assaulted, robbed, etc. At the end of 2003, approximately 267,000 illegal aliens were incarcerated in U. S. correctional facilities: $6.8 billion. Mac Johnson estimates that illegal aliens murder between 1,806 and 2,510 people in the U. S. annually, an average of 2,158 murders. Representative King states illegal aliens are responsible for 4,380 murders, costing $8.4 billion.

According to FBI Estimates on Number of Arrests in 2005 in the United States and applying a straight 5% of population representation, illegal aliens would have committed 704,709 crimes in 2005. Based on an average of $25,000 per crime, the costs would be $17.6 billion. Some estimates have their involvement much higher. Based on a US Government Accounting Office report of 55,322 illegal aliens incarcerated in federal, state, and local facilities during 2003 and extrapolating the average number of offenses out across all 267,000 incarcerated illegal alien criminals' results in some 1,288,619 crimes!

Based on an average of $25,000 per crime, the costs would be $32.2 billion. Another estimated 240,000 criminal illegal aliens are not incarcerated. Professor David Anderson reports that the net annual burdened costs of crime, in 2006 dollars could be $1.62 TRILLION.

A 5% illegal alien participation would be $81 BILLION. But we have close to a 10% illegal alien population in America. That cannot happen by accident.

Some studies indicate the participation of illegal aliens is much higher than representation. An estimated 2,258,550 pounds of cocaine made it through the southern border with an estimated street value conservatively estimated $72.2 BILLION. Resulting costs of the associated crime is unknown. Assume 50% is paid for through crime.

Just recently in February 2012, Mexican authorities captured 13 tons of pure Methamphetamine in Guadalajara, Mexico.

There are an estimated 5.1 million English as Second Language students in the USA. If 90% of the ESL students are children of illegal aliens then the education costs for children of illegal aliens is about $34.5 billion per year.

Many illegal aliens are carrying horrific third world diseases. In the 40 years prior to 2002, there were only 900 total cases of leprosy in the US, averaging 22.5 cases of leprosy per year. In the following three years there have been 9,000 cases, 3,000 per year. TB is epidemic in many illegal alien communities and a new Multiple-Drug-Resistant (MDR) TB is spreading. Each person infected with TB will infect 10 others. Treating a single case of MDR TB costs between $250,000 and $1,200,000 per person. Resulting costs are unknown.

Harvard Professor George Borjas has reported that illegal aliens displaced American workers at a cost in excess of $133 billion dollars in 2005.

The Wall Street investment firm Bear Stearns states we are losing $35 billion a year in income tax collections from jobs that are now off the books.

A recent report notes that illegals sent to their home country, an estimated $45 Billion in 2006, which was up from an estimated $30 Billion in 2004. That money leaving the economy does not produce secondary jobs here.

A Census Bureau study estimates that households headed by illegal aliens used $10 billion more in government services than they paid in taxes in 2002. These figures are only for the federal government. Costs at the state and local level are also significant.

Jonathan Weisman of the Washington Post states "The Senate's embattled immigration bill would raise government spending by as much as $126 billion over the next decade.

The majority of these figures were taken from USILLEGALALIENS. COM This site is an encyclopedia of documented evidence of the cultural pollution of illegal alien invasions.

America can't deport the illegal aliens because there are too many of them? That is just another fraudulent joke. President Eisenhower in the early 1950s deported 3 to 4 million Mexicans in Operation Wetback. If we had the resources and ability to do it then we sure as heck can do it now, faster and easier.

If this is not tolerance, what is? America is the most charitable nation on Earth, as a nation and as individuals. But when it comes to illegal aliens, we have tolerated enough and we have been charitable enough to bankrupt our social services. Our schools are failing due to the students who steadfastly refuse to learn our language. Our hospitals are closing due to illegals getting free service for anything from a splinter in their finger to major surgery and perpetual care. Our clean beautiful home towns are getting turned into open garbage pits. We're getting murdered by illegal alien invaders. Poll after poll shows 90% of us say, "Get them out!” They have taught us well. As the news does not report the activities of illegal aliens we have all learned by example.

I defy anyone on earth to prove that illegal aliens are a benefit to any society that they have invaded. It cannot be done with factual data, anywhere. England, France, Germany all lie about their "immigrant” problems. Norway, the rape capital of the world, denies it is a problem. Around the world, Spain, Italy, Greece, Australia, Singapore. It is a global disaster.

If our America and Mexico were at war, these people acting under the disguise of "Undocumented Immigrants” would be classified as War Criminals committing Crimes Against Humanity. And that is exactly what they are doing.

As much as I love Mexico, America doesn't owe Mexico anything but a swift kick in the pants.

Who else but a sociopath would encourage the mountain of documented sociopathic behavior of illegal aliens? Who else but a psychopath would hide the astounding facts and go to incredible lengths to defend the barbaric violent criminal actions of illegal aliens? Oh, I know who else: Traitors who should be hung.

The only reason that so called "Western Nations" are inviting in so many criminal illegal aliens is to purposefully destroy their own Nations with the intent to create a Global "Empire" to control every facet of their citizen's lives and make themselves un-opposable Royalty. They are traitors to their citizens and should be executed along with every one of their minions who are "only following orders". Maybe that will happen. I just hope it happens in our lifetime, so we can witness it.

At this point, it is my duty, to remind you that these statistics are 15 to 20 years old. You can form your own opinion as to how much this problem has multiplied.