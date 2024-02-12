Israel October 7 & America September 11 — Self-Hating or Self-Aware?

This is not an article about the Gaza War, but about curious events which precipitated the slaughter.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boris Niehaus (www.1just.de) is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

For as October 7 in Israel has been repeatedly likened to September 11 in the United States, this may be a comparison more concerning than many intend.

Distance allows a perspective which casts each of these not only in tragic but ominous regard.

Alas, there is more about the September 11 Attacks then most will ever know.

While too late for that knowledge to influence either policy or politics in America, before the current 100 Day Horror continues in Gaza let these similarly dubious coincidences be known to all in Israel.

Questions Before Killings — Curiosities Precede Atrocities

First, more then one year prior the October 7 Attacks it was reported by numerous parties within the Israeli military apparatus Hamas was training for a massive assault on the nation.

Such exercises were evidently — and now recognized as correctly — assessed as being run on the exact schematic of which Israeli intelligence was already well aware.

A 40-page document entitled "Jericho Wall” described the Hamas plot in detail.

More disturbing, Israeli soldiers allegedly observed Hamas drills which corresponded precisely with these known Hamas plans of attack, and the alarms were ignored on several occasions.

To say this was a "failure of intelligence” (as the Controlled Media has decried) is in fact directly contrary to the demonstrable facts — Israeli intelligence succeeded in observation and identification.

It was the politicians who failed The People…whether intentionally or ineptly remains to be established.

Questions Before Killings — Withdrawals Precipitating Assaults

Second, for reasons largely unexplained, the Israeli military was ordered to withdraw from the precise area which Hamas was to assail.

The only aspect of this less covered in media than any credible reason for such a fiasco is the reality that it occurred at all.

Fortunately, Journalist (actual, not Controlled) Seymour Hersh informed of this dubious act when he reported:

"Local Israeli military authorities, with the approval of Netanyahu, ordered two of the three Army battalions, each with about 800 soldiers, that protected the border with Gaza to shift their focus to the Sukkot festival.”

Hersh continuing:

"That left only eight hundred soldiers to be responsible for guarding the 51-kilometer border between the Gaza Strip and southern Israel. That meant the Israeli citizens in the south were left without an Israeli military presence for ten to twelve hours. They were left to fend for themselves.”

As with the refusal to place credence in reports by competent Israeli intelligence agents and Israeli soldiers over a protracted period, the breathtaking incongruity of removing the Israeli military from the border at a time of heightened tension remains mostly unaddressed and unexplained.

It is not an exaggeration to state this retrenchment led to the deaths of over 1,100 Israeli Citizens.

What is the justification? Certainly one can envision a plausible excuse. Except given prior alerts the plausibility of any excuses diminishes markedly.

Questions Before Killings — Accidental Slaughter Implications

Third, of the more salacious claims is that the elevated count of casualties on October 7 may have been a result of inadvertent overreaction by the Israeli military itself.

This is not to claim there was an "intentional false flag” of the conspiratorial variety, but that given the exacerbated situation some Israeli forces may have accidentally killed Israeli Citizens.

Far from being of the hysterical or delusional bent, such actions frequently result when inexperienced soldiers are suddenly and unexpectantly caught in a theoretical melee made real.

Chillingly, 36 of the 188 Israeli soldiers killed at time of a special report were victims of so-called "friendly fire,” accounting for roughly 1 in 5 deaths.

Prudent is to inquire of the multitude vehicles incinerated on October 7 and whether Palestinian incursionists were in possession of hardware capable of such destruction. Even more so, whether they were in possession of that hardware to the extent needed for widespread devastation.

Without doubt, this is an anecdotal and even speculative assessment at best…but required under the circumstances. If Israelis are to be sent off to die the full origin of the conflict should be established.

Hamas is accountable, but to what extent? How many of 1,100 were killed by Hamas and how many by recruits panicking upon extraordinary conditions? Does direct versus ultimate culpability matter?

When the consequences are a generational war spanning the better part of a continent they should.

While biased in its presentation, an article from Countercurrents. org lists several (sometimes Jewish) witnesses that assert the Israeli military itself had some responsibility for the October 7 deaths.

Whether to believe such accounts is for each individual, yet every individual should be made aware they exist.

Questions Before Killings — Contemporaneous Stock Market Fraud

Fourth, much as with September 11, 2001, on the morning of October 7, 2023, there was stock market manipulation which cannot be explained by any rational metric other than foreknowledge of events.

Someone — or some parties — were aware of what was to come and made a financial killing off the dead bodies of Israeli Citizens.

Important to note is no one can say with certainly there was complete forewarning. That is to mean, being aware "something bad” is to occur is not the same as knowing what that "something bad” might be.

At the same time, data now exists to demonstrate without question certain parties were placing inexplicable market bets in the hours before Hamas slaughtered hundreds that an attack — or some calamitous incident — was imminent.

Once more, these aberrations have not been explained to the Israeli People. The Israeli government has not addressed this grotesque aspect of that tragic day in any responsible way except to say the methodology was flawed.

That critique is not only invalid but also fails to account for the fact this foreknowledge of events resulting in market manipulation also occurred on April 3, 2023, a few days before Passover, which was the original intended date of attack by Hamas.

All are left to wonder — and suspect — who may be responsible for this outrage.

Questions Before Killings — Friends, Foes and Forewarnings

Fifth, while none should automatically credit any claims by Egypt or others regarding the welfare of Israelis the fact remains that such nations are not to be dismissed without proper review.

Egypt has publicly stated there was a strong warning given to the Israeli government of impending danger.

The United States has publicly asserted there was a serious alert given to the Israeli government of expected tragedy.

Are both of these nations — granted one of whom is in a tenuous peace with the Israeli state — lying about their actions? To what purpose? If they can demonstrate proof of their claims what then?

Once more the Israeli population is left without answers to questions of vital national concern.

Questions Before Killings — Assassination During Negotiation

Finally, the vaunted killing of Hamas leader Salek al-Arouri is to date the only significant casualty inflicted by the Israeli military on any high-level members of the Palestinian opposition.

Except even this alleged success has dire overtones which have been essentially unaddressed.

To wit, it has been acknowledged the Hamas figure was the specific individual who had negotiated in Qatar with the Israeli government for earlier release of hostages taken during the October 7 Attack.

If this be the case, then what are Israeli Citizens to make in the matter of assassinating a lead negotiator of the opposing side?

While such bloodlust may satisfy a guttural vengeance, how does such a killing propel the cause of freeing the approximately 100 Israeli Citizens still remaining in captivity?

Moreover, to the extent this "sends a message” is it not that the Israeli government is indifferent to rescuing those innocents being held in despicable conditions?

One can inquire with grave reservations who gave this order of assassination and what specific purpose was its impetus without being disloyal to other actions.

Calamity of Coincidence — Who Watches the Watchers?

There may be adequate explanations for all of the above.

It may be there was a cascading series of ineptitude which culminated in the worst single day murder of Israeli Citizens in the history of the state.

That this coincidentally benefitted certain parties in Israeli government who have been teetering on the brink of losing power and potentially losing their personal freedom may be immaterial.

Only…should we not be certain before this war expands exponentially? Can anyone of good conscience review the above without any qualms? Would it not be prudent to pause and verify?

In the past century of days over 500 Israeli soldiers have met their deaths.

As of this week more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed. Most of these are under the age of 18 years old.

Much of the Palestinian Territories have not been cleared of rubble which means there may be a similar figure of missing who are in all likelihood deceased.

There are on average 10 Palestinian children every day who require one or multiple amputations.

What is to be the result of these realities other than a legacy of hatred?

How can this inure to the benefit of Israel as a viable nation?

After 100 days should we not know the full truth?

Bathing in Liquids — Other than The Jordan

Obviously there is blood on the hands of Hamas, directly culpable in the attacks.

Apparently there is likewise blood on the hands of some others who permitted them to occur.

Disgustingly, this is reminiscent of the blood on the hands of those who committed irregularities on September 11 which led to a generation of sorrow in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lamentably, in The Levant there is always enough blood to go around.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America