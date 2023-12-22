About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black

The following is a brief interview with Richard Black, former member of the Virginia State Senate and one of the very few, if not the only Western politician, to openly speak out against U. S. proxy wars in the Middle East. In particular, Black publicly defended the Syria of the Assads and, more importantly, the Syrian people as Western propaganda raged against this country that appeared to fall prey to ISIS militiamen.

Photo: Wikipedia

A Marine colonel, Purple Heart in Vietnam, deeply Christian and a believer, Senator Black could have earned a different political career by riding the issues dear to the most influential lobbies on the American and Western political scene.

What does the American citizen think about the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians?

Most Americans felt that Israelis were justified in fighting back after Hamas attacked them… But global protests demonstrated that Israel has lost support because of their mistreatment of Palestinians, particularly on the West Bank.

And in other countries, in your opinion?

Open borders immigration is pushing millions of Arabs and Muslims into the U. S., the UK, and Europe. The new immigrants reject the West's long-standing consensus that Jews had the right to force the ancient inhabitants of Palestine from their farms and homes. Current immigration policies will unquestionably lead to the eventual demise of Israel once Muslims grow sufficiently numerous to overpower support for Israel. Current immigration policies rest on the UN 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees. Although nations can withdraw from those treaties, only Great Britain, which is being flooded with Rwandan immigrants has seriously begun working against them thus far.

What fate awaits the Palestinians?

The Palestinian people cannot simply vanish from the Earth; they must live somewhere. Since 1948, Israel has pushed millions of Palestinians out of what is now called Israel, and other countries are loathe to accept any more. It is time for Israel to carry out their end of the bargain.

It seems that the fate of the Biden presidency is tied to Israel…

The violence in Gaza has split the Democrat Party, and that threatens Joe Biden's reelection… According to the Jerusalem Post, over half of the Democrat Party's campaign contributions come from wealthy Jewish contributors. They insist on Biden supporting Israel's deadly bombing in the Gaza Strip. That pits Jewish-Americans against Muslim Americans, and both are vital Democrat voting blocks. Biden has angered Muslim voters, who see the Gaza attacks as war crimes. In 2020, Jews voted 75% Democrat, and Muslims voted 65% Democrat. But this year, Muslims were already irritated with Biden over education. His Education Department encouraged schools to expose children to homosexuality. They encouraged transgendered men to read suggestive books to schoolchildren while wearing highly-sexualized female costumes. This perverse agenda had already hurt Democrats with Muslim voters, who are protective of their schools. On October 31st, Reuters reported that Arab American support for Biden and the Democrats had plunged to 17% in recent polls, which could cause Biden to lose in Michigan, a state that is essential to winning the national vote in the electoral college.

Is it not in the interest of Israel and its incumbent government for the US to openly enter the conflict?

A) Since the Gulf War of 1990, the U. S. has fought Arabs continuously for 34 years. The wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and Yemen have been disastrous, both for them and for us. The U. S. has lost power and prestige from needless wars in Ukraine and the Mideast. Now, violence in Gaza has further shaken our fragile alliances in that region. America is prepared to expand its military involvement to support Israel, but our military power has eroded, and the Pentagon would prefer to contain the conflict in Gaza. There's little question that Netanyahu would like to see Americans fight Hezbollah's battle-hardened army in Lebanon. But although the U. S. could defeat them from the air, Hezbollah is a substantial military power that cannot be brushed off lightly. They are well armed, highly disciplined, and battle hardened. They are among the world's finest urban fighters today.

So what?

The U. S. treasury is depleted, and the U. S. cannot afford another war. I doubt that Biden will seek to expand this one. He does not need to fight another highly-unpopular war as Election Day approaches in November. Ukraine is yesterday's news. When its counteroffensive failed, the war left the front pages. Today, all eyes are on Gaza. After many months of friendship with Russia, Netanyahu foolishly sent intelligence operatives to fight for Ukraine. As a consequence, Russia harshly criticized Israel's attack on Gaza, and Israel can't help Zelenski any longer because of war in Gaza.