World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Costantino Ceoldo

About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black

Opinion » Columnists

The following is a brief interview with Richard Black, former member of the Virginia State Senate and one of the very few, if not the only Western politician, to openly speak out against U. S. proxy wars in the Middle East. In particular, Black publicly defended the Syria of the Assads and, more importantly, the Syrian people as Western propaganda raged against this country that appeared to fall prey to ISIS militiamen.

About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black
Photo: Wikipedia

A Marine colonel, Purple Heart in Vietnam, deeply Christian and a believer, Senator Black could have earned a different political career by riding the issues dear to the most influential lobbies on the American and Western political scene.

What does the American citizen think about the confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians?

Most Americans felt that Israelis were justified in fighting back after Hamas attacked them… But global protests demonstrated that Israel has lost support because of their mistreatment of Palestinians, particularly on the West Bank.

And in other countries, in your opinion?

Open borders immigration is pushing millions of Arabs and Muslims into the U. S., the UK, and Europe. The new immigrants reject the West's long-standing consensus that Jews had the right to force the ancient inhabitants of Palestine from their farms and homes. Current immigration policies will unquestionably lead to the eventual demise of Israel once Muslims grow sufficiently numerous to overpower support for Israel. Current immigration policies rest on the UN 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees. Although nations can withdraw from those treaties, only Great Britain, which is being flooded with Rwandan immigrants has seriously begun working against them thus far.

What fate awaits the Palestinians?

The Palestinian people cannot simply vanish from the Earth; they must live somewhere. Since 1948, Israel has pushed millions of Palestinians out of what is now called Israel, and other countries are loathe to accept any more. It is time for Israel to carry out their end of the bargain.

It seems that the fate of the Biden presidency is tied to Israel…

The violence in Gaza has split the Democrat Party, and that threatens Joe Biden's reelection… According to the Jerusalem Post, over half of the Democrat Party's campaign contributions come from wealthy Jewish contributors. They insist on Biden supporting Israel's deadly bombing in the Gaza Strip. That pits Jewish-Americans against Muslim Americans, and both are vital Democrat voting blocks. Biden has angered Muslim voters, who see the Gaza attacks as war crimes. In 2020, Jews voted 75% Democrat, and Muslims voted 65% Democrat. But this year, Muslims were already irritated with Biden over education. His Education Department encouraged schools to expose children to homosexuality. They encouraged transgendered men to read suggestive books to schoolchildren while wearing highly-sexualized female costumes. This perverse agenda had already hurt Democrats with Muslim voters, who are protective of their schools. On October 31st, Reuters reported that Arab American support for Biden and the Democrats had plunged to 17% in recent polls, which could cause Biden to lose in Michigan, a state that is essential to winning the national vote in the electoral college.

Is it not in the interest of Israel and its incumbent government for the US to openly enter the conflict?

A) Since the Gulf War of 1990, the U. S. has fought Arabs continuously for 34 years. The wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and Yemen have been disastrous, both for them and for us. The U. S. has lost power and prestige from needless wars in Ukraine and the Mideast. Now, violence in Gaza has further shaken our fragile alliances in that region. America is prepared to expand its military involvement to support Israel, but our military power has eroded, and the Pentagon would prefer to contain the conflict in Gaza. There's little question that Netanyahu would like to see Americans fight Hezbollah's battle-hardened army in Lebanon. But although the U. S. could defeat them from the air, Hezbollah is a substantial military power that cannot be brushed off lightly. They are well armed, highly disciplined, and battle hardened. They are among the world's finest urban fighters today.

So what?

The U. S. treasury is depleted, and the U. S. cannot afford another war. I doubt that Biden will seek to expand this one. He does not need to fight another highly-unpopular war as Election Day approaches in November. Ukraine is yesterday's news. When its counteroffensive failed, the war left the front pages. Today, all eyes are on Gaza. After many months of friendship with Russia, Netanyahu foolishly sent intelligence operatives to fight for Ukraine. As a consequence, Russia harshly criticized Israel's attack on Gaza, and Israel can't help Zelenski any longer because of war in Gaza.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Costantino Ceoldo
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Popular
Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'

Ukraine will "abolish” LGBT after the reset of power in Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko, ex-prime minister of Ukraine, leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) faction in the Verkhovna Rada said

Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'
Russian blogger throws Almost Naked Party in Moscow that sparks too much controversy
Almost Naked Party in Moscow sparks too much controversy and LGBT propaganda row
Chechen President Kadyrov: Special operation in Ukraine will end in summer 2024
Putin opens 800-km high-speed highway from Moscow to Kazan
About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo 2024: Looking back and forth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide Peter Baofu
General names Russia's biggest achievement in Ukraine in 2023
African state pulls out from OPEC, causes oil prices to call
Joseph Stalin's nephew dies in Moscow
Joseph Stalin's nephew dies in Moscow
Last materials
About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black
Almost Naked Party aftermath: One-sock rapper arrested and fined
Scandal erupts in Canada over Zelensky-Biden cartoon
John Schneider to Joe Biden: 'Mr. President, you should be publicly hung'
Video: Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on US-Mexico border
Bones of unknown million-year-old animals found in Yakutia
Global GDP to decline by ten percent because of Red Sea transport crisis
Kremlin responds to WSJ's version of Patrushev being behind Prigozhin's murder
2024: Looking back and forth
Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X