Less than dogs

All it takes is an absent-minded search on the Internet to obtain endless results on the incredible love that many human beings feel for animals. Whether they are dogs, cats, pigs or hippos, porcupines or monkeys hanging from a tree, there is always someone who loves them with an impossible love and feels they must defend them regardless of the real or supposed cruelty of the human being. Even if they are snakes or sea crabs.



But ever since the terrible Israeli military campaign against the Palestinians began, those who are always quick to complain about the suffering of a beaten dog or a crawling worm have remained silent.



Yet the carnage is before our and their eyes. The hurricane of bombs that the Israeli air force and army have dropped and are dropping on Gaza does not shake the hearts of animal and environmentalists. Nor does the great Western press echo the evil that is rampant over the Palestinians with impunity.



Clearly, if the Palestinians had been born dogs, cats or pigs or whatever other animals, they would have had better luck being defended by the West that counts (or thinks it counts). But no one defends them, having been born only in a miserable human form and occupying a place that the vast majority of contemporary Jews believe is so theirs that mass extermination can be carried out.



In Gaza, more than 4,000 women have died so far, young, old, children. A number on the rise. Where are the Western feminists who demonstrate in our squares when in our good and democratic West a woman dies at the hands of some white, heterosexual and therefore patriarchal male? Why don't we see them demonstrating against the inhuman end of Palestinian women blown to pieces by Zionist bombs? They must all be voiceless....



Caitlin Johnstone does not follow this path. In an article she wrote on December 3, 2023, this brave Australian journalist clearly states:



“If I were going to commit a genocide, I’d make sure to kill as many women and children as possible to eliminate the future generations of the people I was trying to wipe out. Come to think of it, I guess I’d basically do what Israel is doing in Gaza.”



Feminists, where have you gone?



At the time of the first Gulf War, a young Kuwaiti volunteer named Nayirah Al-Sabah testified to the American Congress that, in her newly invaded country by Iraq, Saddam Hussein's soldiers were removing babies from incubators and leaving them to die on the floor. The emotion over this testimony was so great that the United States had to take action against such a cruel dictator and his ferocious army.



It was later discovered, after the fact and therefore as always too late, that nothing was true: Nayirah Al-Sabah was the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United States and her words, her entire testimony, were the fruit of a clever public relations agency. All lies.



But it really happens now in Gaza: premature babies died inside incubators that were left without power because the Jews had no qualms about deliberately hitting Palestinian hospitals with their bombs. Their little bodies rotted and were devoured by hungry dogs, at least those that survived the bombing.



And not only hospitals were hit but also mosques and churches: the Palestinians are not all Muslims, some of them are Christians. Has anyone heard the pope mourn them?



NATO's ignominious war against Serbia had as its cover the ethnic cleansing that Serbian President Milosevic was carrying out against the Albanian population of Kosovo. But Operation Horseshoe, as it was called, was yet another invention of Western propaganda. It did not save Belgrade and Serbia from a hail of Western (hence just and democratic) bombs and missiles, and it did not save Milosevic from a farcical trial whose end he never saw, dying poisoned in the Hague prison, his body cremated to cover his tracks.



Where are now the human rights defenders who at the time were clamouring for intervention by the international community? In Gaza, an obscene ethnic cleansing is taking place before our eyes that cannot be criticized because it is done by Jews against Palestinians.



It is therefore clear that Palestinians, all Palestinians, are not even simply Untermensch but Unterhund, i.e., they worth less than a dog. For if they were at least dogs, the West would defend them.



Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the Israelis urging them to fight: “Remember Amalek and the evil he did to us!” he urged them on Israeli television. Netanyahu and all those who follow him (and pull his strings) justify their plans and actions in the light of Deuteronomy, the Talmud and who knows what other books, perhaps unknown to the Gentile Untermensch.



So, where are all the Western intellectuals, the great journalists, the great writers and the equally great university professors, all of them who have always mocked Christians who quoted the Bible, saying that this book should be in the Fantasy department of bookshops? Where are now these champions of secular and academic arrogance? They are silent now as they were always silent about the abuses during Covid lockdowns, fearful parlour warriors, hiding under the sofa in their homes and with a pythal on their heads as a helmet.



The West is imbued with a hypocrisy that borders on the demonic. But the international chessboard is complicated even if the collective West is still obtusely unwilling to take into account other global and regional powers and acknowledge that its actions are constantly at odds with the high principles it claims to stand for.



The Jews in Israel and around the world opposing the horror we see are tragically few, so it is tragic to have to acknowledge that Israel may be successful in its evil plan against the Palestinians but, God willing, it could be a painful Pyrrhic victory. It is tragic to have to recognize that Israel may be successful in its evil plan against the Palestinians but, God willing, it may also be a painful Pyrrhic victory. Let us pray for this to happen.