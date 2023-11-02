Things mainstream media does not say about Hamas

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the author may not coincide with the views of Pravda.Ru editors.

Photo: openverse by alisdare1 is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Listen to what our interviewees say and do not accept that they call Hamas a Terrorist Group. Hamas is Palestinian resistance, a national liberation movement!

This discourse that Hamas is terrorist will always be used to disqualify, declassify and stigmatize the right to self-defense against the invader, the Zionist colonizer and the imperialism of the northern countries in Occupied Palestine.

Therefore, it is up to the Palestinian people to decide for their leaders and fighters, for their tactics and ways of defense and not for the approval and agreement of the oppressor.

If, in a public demonstration, some of those who stood on platforms clearly positioned themselves as supporting Hamas, it is not correct to censor or muzzle the right to speech and political and institutional positioning of each of these leaders who defend the Palestinian people.

Therefore, I reaffirm that this decision must not be influenced by poisonous and dishonest campaigns by the mainstream media, under Zionist command and control in Brazil and the world. Otherwise, let's look at the facts from the legal and geopolitical perspective of this persistent and brutal massacre against the Palestinian people.

According to Lailla Bal'Mahdi, a Diaspora academic:

"There are academics and scholars who argue that Hamas can be seen as a movement fighting for freedom. These people believe that Hamas, which is a Palestinian political and military organization, is fighting against what they perceive as Israeli occupation and oppression. They argue that Hamas is defending the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip. These scholars often highlight the historical context of the Israeli occupation and colonial project, emphasizing the displacement and marginalization of Palestinians, as well as the continued Israeli military presence in the Palestinian Territories, and that Hamas's armed resistance is a response to these injustices and aims to achieve self-determination and freedom for the Palestinian people. Furthermore, these scholars can point to international law, specifically the right to resist occupation, as a justification for Hamas' actions under international law, i. e., that occupied peoples have the right to resist their occupiers, including through armed struggle, if peaceful means have been exhausted or are not available.”

Hamas is the officially democratically elected government in the Gaza Strip. Jimmy Carter was present during the elections and stated that they were free and fair. Most Palestinians supported Hamas because they recognized it as a Palestinian resistance movement aiming to achieve Palestinian independence.

In April 2014, Hamas proposed a ceasefire with conditions based on human rights, which was rejected by Netanyahu. It seems clear that Netanyahu does not want peace, but rather land and resources. It was not Hamas that targeted children and committed massacres with weapons such as the illegal DIME (Dense Inert Metal Explosive), white phosphorus, etc. in densely populated residential areas and elsewhere.

According to Palestinian activist and historian Khaled Said Al-Thaher:

"According to international law, human rights laws and the 4 Geneva Conventions, it is perfectly legitimate for the occupied territories of Palestine to be permitted "armed resistance” when the occupier, Israel, illegally uses an air force, army and navy (the fourth most powerful in the world) to eliminate an indigenous population living on their own land. The countries that recognize Hamas and do not consider it a terrorist organization are Iran, Russia, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, China, Qatar and Brazil. The State of Palestine is officially recognized by 80% of the world's population, that is, 136 States, of the 193 members of the UN. Likud's charter denies the right to a Palestinian state, and it is the Israeli government, not the Palestinians, that has been involved in ethnic cleansing for 75 years.”

These are the points proposed by Hamas, in 2014, to celebrate a ceasefire in the region, which, however, were rejected by Netanyahu:

withdrawal of Israeli tanks from the Gaza border;

lifting the blockade and opening border crossings for trade and people;

establishment of an international port and airport under UN supervision;

expansion of the permitted fishing zone to 10 kilometers;

internationalization of the Rafah Crossing (an important crossing point on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt) under the supervision of the UN and some Arab nations;

presence of international forces at borders;

easing conditions for obtaining permits to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque;

prohibition of Israeli interference in the "reconciliation agreement” (agreement between the Fatah movement and the Hamas group, which aims at the reconciliation and unification of the two main Palestinian political entities);

reestablishment of an industrial zone and improvements in economic development in the Gaza Strip.

But what are the economic-financial and geopolitical interests of Israel's allied countries?

Not long ago, Israel's Foreign Minister issued a worrying statement revealing the entire plan. He stated that after the war, the Gaza area will shrink. This means that the region where large amounts of gas were discovered will become part of the entity. Furthermore, the road connecting east and west will pass through this area. This is one of the reasons for the war, and it is important to note this. According to resistance sources, originally, the plan was for the entity to attack the resistance suddenly in November. However, Iranian intelligence and Qassim forces (The National Resistance Brigades — Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces — are the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine) discovered the plan, and decided to launch a surprise "counterattack”, instead of acting defensively, with this action that we are watching, filming, photographing and recording, with the "Al Aqsa Flood" operation.

Israeli strategist Ronny Ben-Yishai published an article about Israel's legal amendments, in which he said it was important for the public to know that the legal coup, regardless of its stated goals, was secretly aimed at establishing a legal basis that would serve two political interests, processes that could irreversibly change the face of Israel and the way of life of the Israelites.

Historian Khaled Said Al-Thaher tells us about the facts:

"The first plan to deport the population of Gaza was presented in 1972, when the population was 300,000, but they failed. Later, in 2018, they devised another plan, coinciding with the so-called Agreement of the Century. Egypt prepared the infrastructure to move 1.5 million people from Gaza, in northeastern Sinai, and established 5 cities in an area of 720 square kilometers. They have been planning the Deal of the Century since 1956. I attended a lecture on this subject given by the martyred leader Salah Khalaf (Abu Iyad) in Lebanon in 1978.”

On his Twitter, Dr. Sam Youssef warns us about the main reasons for the current bloody war in Gaza, involving the West and Israel.

"Firstly, it is about gas and, secondly, the occupation of land in Gaza and the displacement of its population to Sinai. All of this, apparently, with the aim of ensuring control over the immense gas reserves located off the coast of Gaza. It is worth highlighting that vast gas reserves were discovered off the coast of Gaza in 2000. Yes, this is the truth! It should be noted that about 60% of the gas reserves along the coast between Gaza and Israel belong to Palestine. BG Group drilled two wells in 2000: Gaza Marine 1 and Gaza Marine 2. British Gas' gas reserves are estimated to be approximately 430 million cubic meters, which is equivalent to around 4 billion dollars. These are the figures announced by the British Gas Company, although it is possible that the size of gas reserves in Palestine is even greater. The issue of sovereignty over the gas fields in Gaza is extremely important and, from a legal point of view, these reserves belong to Palestine. The death of Yasser Arafat, the election of the Hamas government and the destruction of the Palestinian Authority are some of the factors that helped Israel exercise effective control over the offshore gas reserves in Gaza. The British Gas company (BG Group) negotiated with the Tel Aviv government. In contrast, the Hamas government has been ignored when it comes to exploration and development rights for gas fields. In 2006, British Gas was about to sign a deal to transport gas to Egypt ("BG Group at center of $4bn deal to supply Gaza gas to Israel”, The Times, 23 May 2007), and documents indicate that British Prime Minister Tony Blair intervened on Israel's behalf to cancel the agreement with Egypt. The military occupation of Gaza aims to transfer sovereignty over the gas fields to Israel, a crime that violates international law and involves massacres, to displace Palestinians until the objectives are achieved. All of this occurs amid the collusion of Arab and Western countries.”

In an analysis of the Hamas Group, in light of international law, writer Lailla Bal'Mahdi mentions the following authors:

Norman Finkelstein — political scientist and author who has written extensively about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His book "Image and Reality of the Israel-Palestine Conflict" offers a critical analysis of the conflict and includes discussions of Hamas.

— political scientist and author who has written extensively about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His book "Image and Reality of the Israel-Palestine Conflict" offers a critical analysis of the conflict and includes discussions of Hamas. Sara Roy — academic and author known for her research on the political economy of the Gaza Strip. His book "Hamas and Civil Society in Gaza: Engaging the Islamist Social Sector" offers insights into the social and political dynamics of Hamas in Gaza.

— academic and author known for her research on the political economy of the Gaza Strip. His book "Hamas and Civil Society in Gaza: Engaging the Islamist Social Sector" offers insights into the social and political dynamics of Hamas in Gaza. Richard Falk — international law scholar who wrote about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His book "Palestine: The Legitimacy of Hope" explores several aspects, including the role of Hamas.

— international law scholar who wrote about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His book "Palestine: The Legitimacy of Hope" explores several aspects, including the role of Hamas. Ilan Pappé — historian and author who has written extensively on the history of Palestine and its indigenous people. His book "The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine" discusses the events that led to the creation of Israel and includes discussions of Hamas.

This is how Lailla Bal'Mahdi concludes her article:

"These scholars offer different perspectives than traditional media, providing insights into the arguments that reconfigure the narrative that seeks to dismiss Hamas as a freedom-fighting movement. Why was Nelson Mandela seen as a 'terrorist' by the US until 2008?” "We know very well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians." Nelson Mandela.

The Internationalist Anti-Imperialist Front published the statement issued by the spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades on the latest events of the Battle of Al-Aqsa, showing that, contrary to what all establishment politicians and the mass media insistently repeat,, the "Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, in fact a counterattack by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, 2023, is far from being an action by terrorists, but rather a carefully planned and brilliantly executed military operation to destroy the division of Gaza from the Zionist army, in the legitimate right of a people to use force against an oppressive power.

While mineral wealth and strategic natural resources flow in the depths of the ocean and beneath the land of Occupied Palestine, the Zionists and their allies spend for a $100,000 missile, launched by a $20 million plane, traveling at a cost of 6 thousand dollars per hour to kill people who live on less than 1 dollar a day in the Gaza Strip, whose financial equation has been sustained for 75 years by the blood of thousands of innocents in mercilessly Occupied Palestine!

May Allah have mercy on humanity!

*Fatima Sad El Din (slạḥ ạldyn), Bedouin Saladin, was guardian of the estate of Shayk Muhammd al-Khalili, leader of the Qadiri Sufi Brotherhood and perhaps the most famous "holy man" of his time in Palestine; Shayk Muhammd al-Khalili was born in the first Muslim month of Shaban of the Hijra in the year 1139, which corresponds to the year 1724 AD.

Note: Subjected to 5 assassination attempts, Mohamed Al-Deif, Abu Khaled, leader of the Palestinian Resistance Forces and commander of Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa, has already lost, in the conflict for the independence of Palestine, his wife, his son, his legs and the eye.