Chechnya's Kadyrov: We need to take Odessa and Kharkiv next month

Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia needs to take Odessa and Kharkiv

After taking control of Odessa and Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be forced to sign necessary documents with Russia, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Rossiya TV channel.

Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0

Russia needs to take control of Odessa and Kharkiv next month, Ramzan Kadyrov believes.