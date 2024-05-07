Chechnya's Kadyrov: We need to take Odessa and Kharkiv next month

After taking control of Odessa and Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be forced to sign necessary documents with Russia, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Rossiya TV channel.
Russia needs to take control of Odessa and Kharkiv next month, Ramzan Kadyrov believes.
"I believe that we need to attack more actively, we need to hit hard while there is time. This month we need to take the nearest territory, we definitely need to take Odessa and Kharkiv. Then sit this Zelensky down and force him to sign all the papers that Russia needs for the security of our state, citizens and the Russian-speakers who live on the territory of Ukraine," Kadyrov said.
