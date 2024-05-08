World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russians film short film about Leonardo DiCaprio

Short film about Leonardo DiCaprio being shot in Russia's Altai

Society

A short film about Leonardo DiCaprio is being shot in Russia's Altai region. A Russian actor, DiCaprio's lookalike, is taking part in the project where deep fake technology is also involved, the project page on the crowdfunding platform planeta.ru says.

Short film about Leonardo DiCaprio being shot in Russia's Altai
Photo: Wikipedia by Александр Лещёнок is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

The 20-minute film titled "Leo, We Have Siberian Circumstances” tells the story of a Hollywood actor who goes to pick up an Oscar, but gets to the wrong station and ends up in an Altai village. In the village, he falls in love with a local woman and decides to take her with him to the USA. While in Altai, DiCaprio also plays the role of revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

The film is a mockumentary (a pseudo-documentary), it is going to be premiered in summer in Novosibirsk. The Ministry of Culture of the Novosibirsk Region and Altai Territory support the project, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports. The short film will be a course work of a student of the Institute of Cinema and Television.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Foreign mercenary with French chevrons on uniform killed near Luhansk

A foreign mercenary killed in the Luhansk People's Republic had chevrons with the flag of France on his uniforms. Several chevrons were found on the fighter's clothing

Foreign mercenary killed in Ukraine had French flag chevrons on uniform
China will never become Russia's enemy
China, like Russia, wants to stop NATO's eastward expansion
Chechnya's Kadyrov: We need to take Odessa and Kharkiv next month
Man sets world record by moving high-speed train
China will never become Russia's enemy Lyuba Lulko Pinto da Costa glory days over Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Alina Kabaeva comments on Putin's inauguration and Russian sports
Putin officially takes office: 'We are one great nation and we will win!'
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Luhansk with ATACMS missiles
Ukraine strikes oil depot in Luhansk with ATACMS missiles
Last materials
Short film about Leonardo DiCaprio being shot in Russia's Altai
Corriere della Sera: No NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine
Ukraine launches US-made ATACMS missiles to strike Luhansk
Alina Kabaeva talks to reporters after Putin's inauguration
Extreme power athlete moves Sapsan train
Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia needs to take Odessa and Kharkiv
China will never become Russia's enemy
Putin invites the West for cooperation and peace during inaugural speech
Foreign mercenary killed in Ukraine had French flag chevrons on uniform
Elder Jonah of Odessa predicted war between Russia and the West
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X