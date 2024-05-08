Russians film short film about Leonardo DiCaprio

A short film about Leonardo DiCaprio is being shot in Russia's Altai region. A Russian actor, DiCaprio's lookalike, is taking part in the project where deep fake technology is also involved, the project page on the crowdfunding platform planeta.ru says.
The 20-minute film titled "Leo, We Have Siberian Circumstances” tells the story of a Hollywood actor who goes to pick up an Oscar, but gets to the wrong station and ends up in an Altai village. In the village, he falls in love with a local woman and decides to take her with him to the USA. While in Altai, DiCaprio also plays the role of revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.
The film is a mockumentary (a pseudo-documentary), it is going to be premiered in summer in Novosibirsk. The Ministry of Culture of the Novosibirsk Region and Altai Territory support the project, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports. The short film will be a course work of a student of the Institute of Cinema and Television.
