World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Man sets world record by moving high-speed train

Extreme power athlete moves Sapsan train

Society

Extreme power athlete Denis Vovk moved a 650-ton Sapsan train by 1.48 meters in 37 seconds, the press service of the Russian Railways said.

The athlete's results will be sent to the Guinness Book of Records to document his achievement.

The athlete made two attempts. At first he moved the train for about half a meter. On his second attempt, Denis managed to cause the train to move for 1 meter and 48 centimetres in just 37 seconds.

Denis Vovk is one of the strongest people in Russia in power extreme (weight category up to 90 kg). He holds two world records listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

Previously, the athlete used a cable to move a Lastochka electric train and a 32-ton Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia drops 'earthquake effect' bomb on Ukraine

The power of the impact of the bomb that the Russian Aerospace Forces dropped on an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Monachinovka was compared to an earthquake

Russian forces use 'earthquake effect' bomb
If Ukraine uses British weapons to strike Russia, Moscow will strike London
Russia warns UK about military response should Ukraine use British weapons
French Foreign Legion suffers first losses in Ukraine
Elder Jonah of Odessa predicted Ukraine conflict and war between Russia and the West
China will never become Russia's enemy Lyuba Lulko Pinto da Costa glory days over Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia to conduct tactical nuclear exercises to curb aggressive Western rhetoric
Polish judge quits his job and asks for political asylum in Belarus
Foreign mercenary with French chevrons on uniform killed near Luhansk
Foreign mercenary with French chevrons on uniform killed near Luhansk
Last materials
Chechen President Kadyrov believes Russia needs to take Odessa and Kharkiv
China will never become Russia's enemy
Putin invites the West for cooperation and peace during inaugural speech
Foreign mercenary killed in Ukraine had French flag chevrons on uniform
Elder Jonah of Odessa predicted war between Russia and the West
If Ukraine uses British weapons to strike Russia, Moscow will strike London
Polish judge resigns for political reasons and asks for asylum in Belarus
Up to seven French Foreign Legion fighters killed in Ukraine
Seven killed as Ukrainian drones attack civilian cars in Russia's Belgorod
Russian forces use 'earthquake effect' bomb
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X