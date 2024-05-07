Man sets world record by moving high-speed train

Extreme power athlete moves Sapsan train

Extreme power athlete Denis Vovk moved a 650-ton Sapsan train by 1.48 meters in 37 seconds, the press service of the Russian Railways said.

The athlete's results will be sent to the Guinness Book of Records to document his achievement.

The athlete made two attempts. At first he moved the train for about half a meter. On his second attempt, Denis managed to cause the train to move for 1 meter and 48 centimetres in just 37 seconds.

Denis Vovk is one of the strongest people in Russia in power extreme (weight category up to 90 kg). He holds two world records listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

Previously, the athlete used a cable to move a Lastochka electric train and a 32-ton Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.