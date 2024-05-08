Corriere della Sera: NATO boots will not step on Ukrainian soil

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO may approve a declaration rejecting direct intervention in the conflict in Ukraine, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported with a reference to a draft document.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Pvt. Randy Wren is licensed under Public domain

The North Atlantic Alliance may make such a decision at the July summit in Washington (July 9-11).

"No boots on the ground," Corriere della Sera said.

NATO has no plans to send troops to the war zone to help Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said. There are no plans for NATO combat forces to be present in Ukraine, he said. The politician noted that a number of NATO countries "have their own people in military uniforms in their embassies [in Kyiv] who give advice".

Nuclear collapse in store for NATO in case of war with Russia

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto earlier said that sending NATO troops to Ukraine would cross the red line that the alliance had drawn for itself. Such a move would lead to a global conflict, Szijjarto said noting that one should avoid a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Scott Ritter, a former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces, believes that NATO countries will face nuclear collapse if they send troops to Ukraine. If NATO states send their military to the conflict zone, Russia may start launching nuclear strikes not on the territory of Ukraine, but immediately on decision-making centres in NATO member countries, Ritter believes. It is the West that is escalating the conflict in the first place, and NATO may thus have a nuclear war on its doorstep, the expert concluded.

