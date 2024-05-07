Alina Kabaeva comments on Putin's inauguration and Russian sports

Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, commented on the inauguration of re-elected President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
It is important that Putin relies on Russians, rather than foreign countries, she said.
"This is the key to all our successes and victories. It's great that the people supported the president and his policies,” she said.
On May 7, Putin officially took office as president of Russia for the fifth time. He will serve his fifth presidency for another six years.
The ceremony took place in the Grand Kremlin Palace. President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner, figure skater Kamila Valieva, swimmer Evgeny Rylov, as well as other Russian athletes attended the ceremony. Alina Kabayeva was also present.
After the ceremony, Kabaeva told reporters that sports continued its development in Russia as before, despite international sanctions and pressure.
Alina expressed confidence that intentional pressure would not affect competitive abilities of Russian athletes.
"They all think that sport will not develop in our country, but it is developing because there are people here that have sport under their skin, they help children's and youth sports. We all understand that without mass sports there can be no higher achievements. We are developing within the country and will continue to do so. In the future, I really hope, and this, of course, is what everyone wants, that everything will be fine, that politics will exclude sport. Rhythmic gymnastics is outside politics, many countries welcome us, we hold international tournaments,” Kabaeva said.
