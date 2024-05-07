Alina Kabaeva comments on Putin's inauguration and Russian sports

Alina Kabaeva talks to reporters after Putin's inauguration

Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics, commented on the inauguration of re-elected President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Photo: www.flickr.com by Michał Huniewicz is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license

It is important that Putin relies on Russians, rather than foreign countries, she said.

"This is the key to all our successes and victories. It's great that the people supported the president and his policies,” she said.

On May 7, Putin officially took office as president of Russia for the fifth time. He will serve his fifth presidency for another six years.

The ceremony took place in the Grand Kremlin Palace. President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner, figure skater Kamila Valieva, swimmer Evgeny Rylov, as well as other Russian athletes attended the ceremony. Alina Kabayeva was also present.

After the ceremony, Kabaeva told reporters that sports continued its development in Russia as before, despite international sanctions and pressure.

Alina expressed confidence that intentional pressure would not affect competitive abilities of Russian athletes.