War on Gaza: Humanity is being Destroyed by Madness of War and Inept Leadership

The raging war on Gaza and 2.2 million people are at the risk of being massacred by the advancing vengeful Israeli forces while the world is simply watching the "dramatization of war” as a spectator. The UN General Assembly Resolution (10/27/23) calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between the warring parties and continuing humanitarian assistance of basic necessities to the beleaguered masses in Gaza. The US and Israel seem to disregard the moral force of the UNGA member's resolve for normalcy and peace. When people and nations live in darkness, they lose sense of moral and intellectual direction and priorities. Who else would know and understand better than the Jewish people subjugated and discriminated by Europeans for centuries and ultimately the victims of Holocaust. Ironically, Israeli political hubs view the Palestinians as less than human beings and the politicians called them "human animals.” To enforce this image, American policy makers and some West European are complicit in dehumanization of the people of Palestine. Are we heading towards similar catastrophic disasters as happened during WWII?

Photo: freepik.com\Liuzishan

Professor Boyle (an acclaimed international jurist, University of Illinois) notes that "Israel war on Gaza is a crime against humanity.' Is the ICC at the Hague competent enough to launch an investigation on this issue? When the US and NATO killed millions of people in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, the ICC could not dare to investigate the alleged crimes. When would we learn about our wrong thinking, wrong notions and wrong actions? This state of affairs reflects a complete societal breakdown and march towards self-annihilation. Despite hallow claims, no moral and ethical behavior seen in the sudden and inexplicable plunge to human wickedness. Obviously, Israeli and the US decision makers cannot predict what the end game is going to be by killing the people and destroying Gaza. They are engaged in an unending war to dominate and control the whole of the Arab peninsula. Evil happens when conscientious men do nothing. God created the Heavens and Earth as a trust to live and to flourish human generations since time immemorial. It was not meant to be bombed and destroyed by sheer ignorance and wickedness. Are we neglectful of our origin and encompassed reality?

Glory lives in the conception of human consciousness of good and honesty, not the warriors of genocide, robotic machines, weapons of wars and hallow aims of egoistic power and politics. Militarization of the Arabian Peninsula appears high on the agenda items for policies and practices. The European and American policy makers view the oil exporting Arab leaders as "camel jockeys” and draw hallow laughter.

According to John Perkins (Confession of an Economic Hitman, 2006), America views the Arab States as: "to milk the cows until sunset." Most of the Arab leadership families are the former colonial agents hired by the British, French and US Empires to control and manage the oil export business. They pay to the Masters for protection of their palaces, but not of the people. Even a common person cannot think outside the capsule of secret police apparatus. The Arab world has no leaders of knowledge, vision and moral and intellectual integrity to offer security and sense of strategic direction to their beleaguered masses. They are all the by-product of European-American imperialism and owe their allegiance to the Masters.

We are One Humanity and we have voices of Reason — we cannot be divided into segments of geography and history as numbers. We the People, We the Humanity are connected to all other things within the God-given Earth and the Universe to serve the mankind. This gives knowledge, soundness and power to reason and forbidden truth in the current global affairs.

The Earth is Living and It is Ours and We Must Protect it

We live on Earth that sustains all forms of living things, yet human ignorance and arrogance are at work to destroy the essential foundation of our own lives. Weapons of wars are the weapons fo mass destruction and are being used without any sense of responsibility and accountability. We, the people are ration beings with a choice of righteousness and wickedness to act in human affairs. The on-going war between Israel and Palestine shows the char-coaled scenes of inhumanity and devastation across Gaza. Do we the mankind have any sense of responsibility and accountability to protect the Earth?

The creation of Earth, Moon, the Sun and all working systems are a trust to humanity. Have We, the People, We, the Humanity honored and protected that natural trust and its obligations? The earth spins at 1670 km per hour and orbit the Sun at 107,000 km per hour. Imagine, if this spinning fails, what consequences could occur to the living beings on Earth. Think again, about the average distance of earth from moon is 93 million miles — the distance of Moon from Earth is currently 384,821 km equivalent to 0.002572 Astronomical Units. If this God given system of distance between the Earth-Sun and the Earth-Moon were ever to change, there will be no sign of life, human civilizations or habitats left on Earth. The emerging wars and destruction of Earth and human habitats are blatant violations of that TRUST between Man and the Creator and call for awakening of human conscience and soul: "Truly Man is to his Lord, ungrateful and that (fact) he bears witness (by his deeds.): 6-7: 100: The Qur'an).

There are many Jewish organizations ("Jews for Peace”) and others across the US and Europe and elsewhere committed and standing for peace and global brotherhood. They all believe in peace and human unity and are calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. All informed global communities have passion for peace, not wars. The planet Earth is not a dead orbiting object but a living entity providing continuous nourishment to human life, change and progress and existence of all other living beings. The Heavens and Earth exist and ordained in balance by the commands of God, not by any human construct or order. When nations and leaders subscribing to political absolutism start acting like God and challenge the sanctity and limits of the Laws of God; historically speaking they become an object of unthinkable natural calamities- earthquakes, wildfires, floods, deaths and destruction. The Divine Revelations (The Qur'an:40:64), remind us, who we are and what relationship do we enjoin to Earth and its sustenance that supports our life and existence:

It is God Who made for you the Earth as a resting place and the sky as a canopy; And has given you shape and made your shapes beautiful, And has provided for your Sustenance, of things pure and good; Such is God your Lord. So Glory to God, The Lord of the Worlds.

The Arab Leaders and their Palaces are Protected by the Western Imperialism

Under a planned scheme of things, the United States and NATO have destabilized the whole of the Middle East region. They appoint former tribal agents as dictators, kings, princes and royals and masses are viewed just as sheep and goats to be butchered across the oil exporting Arab world. The oil flow will soon deplete but wars will continue to support the Western war economies. War is a crime in civilization context. The Arab world has one focal issue — Palestine and the Two States solution. The contemporary Arab world has no honest leaders to protect the Masjid Al-Aqsa and its sanctity from Israeli's Ultra Nationalist provocations and to reason with Palestine and Israel and what future options could be imagined for peace and security.

Arguably, Wars, deaths and destruction should be at the top notch agenda items in relations between the West and the Arab world. Was the discovery of "oil” a conspiracy ("Fitna”) to forfeit the Arab culture and Islamic civilization? The whole of the Arab world is a quagmire of conflicts, sectarian warfare and foreign interventions. Wars kill people, destroy the planet and those who posses power show no wisdom to dream of triumph and glory over human mind and soul. The on-going war between Russia, Ukraine and NATO, and the war-torn Middle East between Israel and Palestine overshadowing the common citizens of the world feeling incapacitated and dehumanized to share a terrible sense of helplessness and wonder how to save the humanity from the scourge of imperial led war racketeering and the consequences of man's intransigence, triviality and viciousness against his own existence and future on Earth.

Dr. Mahboob A. Khawaja specializes in international affairs-global security, peace and conflict resolution with keen interests in Islamic-Western comparative cultures and civilizations, and author of several publications including the latest: One Humanity and the Remaking of Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution. Germany, 12/2019.