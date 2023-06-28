Terrance Yeakey Blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine!

Greetings, Sports Fans!

Exclusive reporting by your intrepid Correspondent has revealed the true culprit behind recent destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam located in Ukraine.

While a shock to many, the source of the explosion and its aftermath can be directly laid to blame upon one man alone…Terrance Yeakey.

First Things First – Theories and Speculation

Before getting into specifics of what really happened and the dastardly individual responsible it bares concisely reviewing various hypotheses which have surrounded the hydro-calamity.

Russians Did It: This is the claim of most Controlled Media and all Western Governments; with rationale being ensuing floods would constrict the frontline as well as deter a Ukrainian crossing of the Dnieper River.

Ukrainians Did It: This is the claim of Russia and Supporters; with rationale being it would demonize Slavs for propaganda purposes as well as vastly reduce the water supply to Crimea which was fed by the dam.

No One Intended It: This is the claim, very quietly made, by independent Observers with rationale being Ukraine had already attacked the dam 33 times with over 300 HIMARS missiles during a period of more than 6 months as well as controlled water levels above the dam which some say were in excess of safe moderation and all of which might very well have led to a simple failing of a weakened structure.

In other words, it is entirely plausible at least to some degree both parties are culpable with no one actually intending to destroy the Nova Kakhovka Dam purposefully.

Honestly, it seemed we would likely never know the truth….Until Now!

Far More Importantly – The Chilling Details

Here are the gruesome realities concerning this sequence of events and the human toll in lives cost.

At 9:02 a.m. on the morning of April 19 there was an explosion attributed to a bomb. Within moments the construction itself had suffered catastrophic damage. One-third of the edifice was reduced to rubble.

In the immediate vicinity, this powerful explosion incinerated several automobiles. Over three hundred nearby buildings likewise suffered damage. The blast was audible more than fifty miles away.

There were a total of 168 lives taken, 19 children killed, and more than 500 injured.

The year was 1995.

Wait…What On Earth…

Of course, the above is not an account of the Nova Kakhovka Dam but of the Alfred P. Murrah building in Oklahoma City; one of the most significant terrorist attacks ever committed on United States soil.

Moreover, whatever you think you know about it – you don’t.

So gather ‘round, my American brethren, because you’re about to get an education…

Oklahoma City Bombing – The Myth

Evil White Racist joins forces with two other Evil White Racists (one oddly, for an Evil White Racist, married to an Asian) who make a massive bomb entirely undetected by the United States Government.

Due to Slapstick Style incompetence the very same Evil White Racist Mastermind who pulled off this astounding feat is hilariously foiled by his own sheer stupidity in not affixing a license plate on the getaway car.

Everyone goes to prison and one is later executed.

Case closed.

Oklahoma City Bombing – The Reality

There are a million reasons not to believe a single word the United States Government said about the Oklahoma City Bombing spanning the intentional destruction of documents to censored whistleblowers to anecdotal reports from eyewitnesses whose accounts directly contradict the Official Narrative.

Merely a few things for you to study at home on your own time:

Local News reports airing that day following the initial explosion which showed authorities removing at least one other tremendous bomb placed in the building,

Multiple witnesses at a White Supremacist encampment known as Elohim City, which itself was riddled with FBI informants, that detail word was given to law enforcement well in advance about the plot,

Behavior of Terry Nichols, wedded to a Philippine national who herself was alleged by some to have ties to radical Islamic sects in that country which had waged a terror campaign,

Innumerable accounts which claim state Oklahoma City law enforcement and other authorities had foreknowledge of the attack which was the reason none – that is not one – of the ATF agents were in their office the day of the “surprise” blast,

Wholesale Government hiding of tens of thousands of documents beneficial to the Defense in the case against the Accused which were later destroyed in contravention of Constitutional Guarantees to a fair trial.

That is only a very small part of what you, until today, were uninformed of in this matter.

Who Was Terrance Yeakey?

Terrance Yeakey was a Black Sergeant in the Oklahoma City Police Department on the day of the bombing.

Terrance Yeakey rushed to the scene where he played an integral part in rescuing multiple lives.

Terrance Yeakey soon realized the Truth of the Oklahoma City Bombing was not being given to the public, vital aspects of the reality were being manipulated by Controlled Media, leading to possible offenders escaping Justice.

Terrance Yeakey spoke out.

Terrance Yeakey was immediately denounced by those in power both at the Local Level in Oklahoma City as well as the Federal Level in Washington. He was maligned as a poseur who was not even at the location…until a photograph surfaced to prove unequivocally he was where he said he was that day.

Terrance Yeakey was by his own claim essentially “taken aside” by Oklahoma City law enforcement who told to him to “just keep quiet” and “nothing could change what happened” as to keep the peace.

Terrance Yeakey refused.

Terrance Yeakey told everyone who would listen he had amassed a multitude of documents which showed at least some of the Truth of what occurred as well as identities of potentially responsible parties.

Terrance Yeakey feared for his life.

Terrance Yeakey was soon found dead of a “suicide” gunshot in a remote location where there was evidence of defensive wounds on his body which itself indicated it had been dragged a significant distance. The corroborative documents were never located…nor initially the “suicide” weapon.

Terrance Yeakey, hopefully, will forgive this use of his moniker, but it was necessary to get your attention, because what actually happened in Oklahoma City should be exposed and the fearless man who tried to do so should be evoked whenever possible.

Terrance Yeakey was an American…a True American…the Ideal American.

Terrance Yeakey was a History Book American, in the sense he was the sort of Noble American to which children used to aspire back when schools taught Civics rather than Trannyism.

Terrance Yeakey was physically brave.

Terrance Yeakey was psychologically courageous.

Terrance Yeakey was incorruptible, unlike virtually all other Oklahoma City law enforcement.

Terrance Yeakey was why America has become an Unrecoverable Nation…because it kills its best.

Terrance Yeakey is an idol and a hero and should never be forgotten.

And you, Dear American Reader, probably weren’t even aware of his existence until today.

The Nova Kakhovaka Dam was in Ukraine, The Oklahoma City Building was in America

Who blew the Nova Kakhovka Dam?

Unless you are either a Ukrainian or a Russian – it doesn’t matter.

If you are an American, your country is America…where almost everything told you about the Oklahoma City Bombing by Controlled Media and in Popular Culture is an abject falsehood.

America is not the nation you think you know, and the shame is - you don’t even know you don’t know.

Spend less time on Ukraine until you figure out where you live.

Honor demands no less.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America