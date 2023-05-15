Ukrainian War of Aggression Against Russia?

The former president of the USA, Barack Obama, is probably the person who was the fastest to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which happened in 2009. Though he needed ten months to convince the world that he was worthy of such an award. But then things went awry, and when his presidential term ended in 2017 there were many who wanted to title him as "The War President.”

Photo: unz.com

And it is a title that carries a lot of weight in a country which, according to its own statement, has started the most wars and military interventions in modern times: 251 since 1992 according to the US Congress's own survey which was reported in March, 2022.

After Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize, and already after two years of planning, he was the person in charge of shaping US foreign policy to slaughter both Libya and Syria – two states that had previously escaped US death squads.

At this stage, Obama was supported by Zbigniew Brzezinski. He is the man who has had an enormous influence on American politics since Jimmy Carter's time, and who has made hatred of Russia a Western elixir of life.

As you know, Brzezinski got Jimmy Carter's permission to use drug cartels controlled by the CIA to pay Afghan Mujahideen fighters with the task of drawing the Soviet Union into a border war that in 1980 caused the Soviet Union to bleed to death and surrender. It was something that Brzezinski liked to brag about, and which eventually convinced him that in the same way the Ukrainian Nazis could be used to complete the eastern dance of death by becoming a tool for the annihilation of Russia. The fact that 1.5 million Afghans and an equal number of Russian soldiers died in the Afghan-Soviet war in order for Brezinsky's idea to be realized was nothing that worried him.

Brzezinski is known for having an unreasonable hatred of Russia.

"Whether you're a jihadist or a Nazi doesn't matter, as long as you hate Russia,” is the quote most associated with him. He gladly transferred the Russophobia thinking, which is a cornerstone of Nazism, to the visibly confused Obama.

But being the president that he was, he soon realized that if the hatred was intense enough it could as well be applied with force in both Libya and Syria. It also happened under his supervision that hatred was not only directed against the people but also with force against the history and culture of the countries — everything could be broken down.

It had succeeded well for Obama-Brzezinski to destroy, kill, annihilate, and fragment, among other things…with unprecedented violence provided by various NATO states. So why not continue on the beaten track? Uncle Sam had been preparing for a coup d'état in Ukraine for a long time (since the mid-1950s).

It would then be carried out with the help of powerful Nazism, which was supported by US billions, but where also hundreds of EU millions helped to keep up the murderous ideology within the "upper class.” Ukrainian Nazism was and is most entrenched in the western parts of the country. During many parades in Kiev people could shamelessly shout out their hatred of Russia.

The marchers would go to Moscow and chant their hatred: "Russians are so idiotic that they don't understand why we want to kill them.”

Hatred of this kind was nurtured by the regime that the US's European representative Victoria Nuland installed, and with Carl Bildt's blessing. Note that it was not the Ukrainian people who appointed the new government with strong elements of Nazism, but the American official Viktoria Nuland.

The intention was that through an offensive war, with the Azov* battalion in the lead against the Russian-dominated eastern parts of the country, the Donbas…to draw Russia into a defensive war, as they would like to protect the Russian population. The hope was that such a war would crush the Russian army since the Ukrainian army also had strong support from NATO countries. Once this was done, a war of aggression instigated and supported by the US/NATO would open the way for a fragmentation, destruction, and massacre of the Russian Federation. Don't forget Carl Gershman's words six months after the coup in Kiev. Gersman was then head of the US's subversive activities in other countries. He then described Ukraine as:

"The biggest trophy and an important step on the way to the greatest Putin”.

It was crystal clear that the reason for the entire US/NATO destruction of Ukraine was the need to clear the way to Moscow, all in accordance with Brzezinski's murderous plan. That's how psychopaths lay out a course.

This is emphasized because the term "offensive war” was never used to describe the hundreds of wars that the US launched against various countries. But when Russia militarily responds to the aggression directed at their country, this is described as a war of aggression by politicians and propagandists.

Fantasies! Ok, then read the Pentagon-bound Rand-Cooperation document:

"How to destroy Russia”?

Or study the Wolfowitz Doctrine from 1992, which is still valid and which says:

"Henceforth, no state or union of states shall be allowed to become so powerful that it can challenge the United States or its foreign policy.”

Russia had become so powerful that it would be wiped out. Poor Brzezinski never got to experience the realization of his great dream, namely the annihilation of Russia. But before he left this earthly life he still had time to give the Ukrainian generals this advice: drag the war into the cities. Destroyed residential buildings give the heaviest mass media effect.

We must be grateful that there are people who are convinced that love and tolerance are more effective than hate when it comes to relations between people, between groups, and between states. And that dialogue has a completely different effect than threats.

Notice here that the US/NATO has always been careful to avoid dialogue with the states it has designated as hot, like Russia. Donald Trump wanted to have a dialogue with Putin. That led to him quickly being labeled a traitor and a Putin friend — he had to be silenced at all costs.

But if Trump had been elected president in 2014, a war in Ukraine would probably never have happened. During his presidency and as a peace prize winner, Obama managed to start six wars and a number of military interventions.

During Trump's time as president, the United States did not start a war.

Jan Westh is a Swedish academic and retired history teacher. At the age of 74, he started writing under the pseudonym Hans Myrebro. He has published six books and around 60 articles. He is now in his 80s and intends to continue writing until he is "old”.

