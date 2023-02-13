Understand the roots of Russia-Ukraine conflict first

I am a patriotic U. S citizen. I am not supporting or condoning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but what Russia is asking from Ukraine is entirely reasonable and fair. Russia has every right to demand that Ukraine not join NATO. If Ukraine became a member of NATO, the U. S. and NATO countries would place nuclear missiles throughout Ukraine pointing towards Russia. Ukraine is as big as the state of Texas so there is a lot of land that NATO can use for deploying missiles aimed at Russia.

All Russia asked is that we guarantee that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. Our government in Washington would not guarantee that simple request, and so Russia invaded Ukraine. The United States promised (verbally) to Russia in 1991 that NATO will not expand further eastward after the fall of the Soviet Union. We did not keep our word.

Those who argue that NATO is strictly defensive don't have a leg to stand on. NATO was used offensively against Libya in over-throwing Muammar Gaddafi. And something defensive can quickly be turned offensive. If Ukraine became part of NATO the anti-Russian elements in Ukraine, and there are many of them, may easily be emboldened to harass Russia with no fear because NATO protects them.

Russians in Ukraine are looked down upon and considered as second-class citizens. Russians in Ukraine are not allowed to vote in Ukrainian presidential elections. They're not even allowed to teach Russian in schools, even in areas of Ukraine that are predominantly Russian (i.e. Eastern Ukraine).

Ukrainian persecution of the majority Russian population in Eastern Ukraine is why Russia had invaded Crimea and annexed Crimea and other (majority Russian) territories in eastern Ukraine. The Russians who are the majority in these territories wanted to become part of Russia to escape the Ukrainian government's persecution and denial of their rights.

Is it worth it for the U.S. going to war with Russia over Ukraine? Is it worth it being bombed by Russian nuclear missiles for Ukraine? Russia has supersonic missiles that are so fast that we don't have missiles that can intercept them. Is it worth it for the U. S. and Russia to go to nuclear war with each other over Ukraine? You think that prices of milk, meat, and gas are high? Imagine entire cities, states, and farmlands in the U.S. being destroyed. There are some wars not worth fighting. It's not worth risking the existence of our civilization so that Ukraine can join NATO, because that's what it's all about.

Russia doesn't even have to use nuclear weapons. Russia can easily launch very lethal and destructive hypersonic non-nuclear weapons to cause serious damage and destruction to American infrastructure. This alone, directly and indirectly, can cost the lives of millions of Americans. Is Ukraine worth all this?

President Zelensky of Ukraine doesn't care about American and Western lives. He wants us to risk going to war directly with Russia that could easily lead to a devastating nuclear war between Russia and the U.S. That doesn't bother Zelensky one bit. Zelensky could have easily avoided war with Russia by simply not agreeing to join NATO.

NATO is no longer necessary. Russia is not the former communist Soviet Union. Russia is no longer an official atheist country. Russia has a free-market economy where Russians can own and operate private businesses. Russia is not a threat to the U.S., but the U.S. is becoming a threat to Russia in insisting on expanding NATO, which Russia rightly sees as a threat.

Our leaders cannot see the forest from the trees. America is becoming more and more stupid, and we may pay the ultimate price. Russia didn't threaten us, but we're willing to risk nuclear war with Russia so that Ukraine can join NATO. May God help us. We are just so stupid!

The author, Babu G. Ranganathan, has his B. A. degree with concentrations in theology and biology, and has been recognized for his writings on religion and science in the 24th edition of Marquis "Who's Who in the East.”