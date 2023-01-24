Zelensky 'Democracy' vs. American Democracy

The beauty – and horror – of the English language is there are words which can mean literally anything.

These include fascism, racism and sexism among prominent examples; but by far most malleable is “democracy”.

One reason for this ductile quality is society has transitioned from a facts-based civilization into a feelings-based dystopia…with the result definitions matter less than emotions.

A word no longer signifies a universal concept but instead an individual sentiment; often not even that, but a mere sensation.

Thus, in the United States we are suffering under a Mass Media bombardment more fearsome than anything falling upon Ukraine – because its consequences could lead to another World War.

Naturally it will be a fight waged for “democracy”.

What American Democracy Used to Mean

Obviously there are many forms of democracy as systemic polity, originating with Clisthenes who originated it in Greece all the way to Representative Democracy in America as envisioned by Thomas Jefferson thousands of years later.

In the modern era “democracy” as a concept is popularly typified as the form of government existing in these United States.

Let’s take that avatar and compare the first eight amendments of the Bill of Rights (truncated for brevity) with the Zelensky model of democratic subservience.

Our Bill of Rights and the Zelensky Cost of Dictatorship

Religion and Speech

1. America – Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of The People peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

1. Zelensky – Already last year Zelensky closed several Orthodox Churches which he accused of plotting with Russia to overthrow his government. He this year expanded his religious persecution to include any Church “affiliated” with Russia; presumably meaning even those which speak the Russian language.

Likewise, even before the recent hostilities Zelensky had banned multiple opposition media sources.

As if this were not enough to demonstrate his “democratic” bona fides, Zelensky has gone so far as to have outlawed more than a dozen opposition political parties; including the party which was his largest critic, effectively removing any check on his immense power.

Right to Armament

2. America – A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of The People to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

2. Zelensky – In the early days of the Ukraine Conflict the administration took this to an extreme by releasing hordes of convicts and passing out machine guns on city streets. Even the most ardent gun-rights supporters in the United States would likely oppose the Zelensky “Guns for Rapists” policy.

Such reckless acts, while certainly libertine, could hardly be considered “well regulated”.

Quartering

3. America – No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

3. Zelensky – Here there was an unusual tactic taken by the Zelensky Regime. If you were a Christian Male you were automatically martialed into the army as soon as the Ukraine Conflict began. Thus everyone in the country became a soldier literally overnight…even so, at the same time Zelensky decries attacks on “civilians” which by virtue of his own order can no longer exist within the national boundary.

As for anything being in a “manner prescribed by law” it appears Zelensky makes the law day to day.

Probable Cause

4. America – The right of The People to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, and no Warrants but upon probable cause.

4. Zelensky – Not content with creating a national authority, Zelensky has repeatedly sought to encapsulate all of Europe into his scheme by insisting Russians should be denied any travel outside their country. He makes no distinction between military, political, diplomatic personnel and mere Citizenry; meaning there is no such thing as probable cause – Zelensky “democracy” believes in collective racial punishment.

Standing

5. America – The right to have Probable Cause for arrest, Liberty against Self-Incrimination, Prohibition against Double Jeopardy (being tried two times for the same crime), Due Process of Law, Restriction against Government Taking Without Compensation.

5. Zelensky – As regards arrest, proof and formalities of the legal system “democratic” defender Zelensky has demonstrated a sweeping enumeration of his alleged privileges. In multiple instances over the past month he has unilaterally stripped individuals of their citizenship absent any hearing at all.

Zelensky alone decides your personhood and should Zelensky determine you unworthy you become a State Enemy immediately.

His declarations are not only in regard to politicians but include artists, opera stars and others.

Such treatment is often indiscriminate and without strict standards to ensure all are treated equally in his country.

Jurisprudence

6. America – The right to a Speedy Trial by an Unbiased Jury of your Peers (fellow Citizens), be informed as to the Nature of Allegations and Access to Legal Counsel.

6. Zelensky – Recently have been a slew of “war crimes” trials in which detained Russian soldiers, often boys who have surrendered in fear, were denied effective counsel. Even the most basic legal defenses have been conveniently neglected by those “attorneys” who claim to represent the accused.

Jury Trial

7. America – The right to a Trial by Jury which is not reviewed except by Legal Methods.

7. Zelensky – Most of the tribunals to date have been military hearings with foregone conclusions rather than what any reasonable observer would call an objective balancing of factual evidence.

Of course, that is only when a trial occurs at all – which is the minority of cases since in the majority Zelensky alone decides the verdict of the accused.

Fines

8. America – No Excessive Fines shall be levied and No Cruel and Unusual Punishment Endured.

8. Zelensky – While dependent on interpretation of the terms cruel and unusual it remains Zelensky has indiscriminately and upon his personal conjecture imposed dire punishment for individuals without any review of his declarations.

That some of these sentences include prison terms for years or even life should be of concern to all who mistakenly claim Ukraine is a “Democracy” in any Western sense of the definition.

What Zelensky Democracy Means

In contrast to the American or even Classical interpretation of this modality of governance, Zelensky has another entirely foreign notion of what entails “democracy”.

It is not direct, nor popular, or even representative.

For the King of Kiev, “democracy” begins on his desk and ends with his pen.

In this Zelensky may claim to be a democratic leader but his actions are of an autocratic tyrant.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America.