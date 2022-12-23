It used to be that words meant things. They had definitions which did not alter with the speaker. This notion was one of the foundations of society if not the fundamental of human existence.
While our language has steadily deteriorated over the past decades it has perhaps never reached such a nadir as with the Ukraine Conflict and the staggering manipulations required to convince Americans it is in their national interest to impoverish themselves for people they never met in a land of no consequence to them.
All the worse, one fears these malapropisms are designed to mask the fact American Citizens are being fooled into yet another "war for peace” lest we rebel before it is too late.
There are persistent reports regarding international forces captured in the Azovstal Steel Mill of Mariupol.
Unconfirmed accounts claim some are high-ranking active United States military members.
Typically such rumors would not be worth mentioning. Except…
Does anyone remember that former U. S. Marine killed in Ukraine previously? We all believed Joseph Cancel was there as a volunteer.
Unfortunately, he wasn't. Cancel it appears was a mercenary.
How does a barely twenty-year-old veteran working as a prison guard in Tennessee get mixed up in a Merc operation? How many other American Mercs are in country? Are these American Mercs sanctioned, or worse, encouraged by the American government?
No one is asking, particularly not the American media
Let us be clear, should there exist active or "recently retired with tacit approval” American military personnel fighting in Ukraine against Russians that is by definition confrontation between the countries.
If so, this is something the American public has a right to know and the Congress an obligation to reveal.
Importantly, this is not an exhaustive list. Much of the "aid” sent to Ukraine by the United States and from around the world has not been revealed in detail. Largely this is because politicians and media do not want us to know.
Be that as it may, here is an account of some of the "weapons for peace” we and our fellow Citizens are paying for as of only May 1 — that is, before the next round of billions of taxpayer theft, including Patriot Missile Systems — during a dispute which has absolutely none of our national interests involved.
From Uncle Sam himself:
From Our Global Chums:
United Kingdom has been reticent to detail their contributions to "peace” but here is what has admitted to…
France is another of those countries eager to be discreet about how much wealth of its Citizens is funneled away to Ukraine. Here is what has been ascertained…
Germany has rescinded its policy not to send weapons to warzones and has provided the following…
Czech Republic is among those "peaceniks” walking in the footsteps of The Buddha himself…
Slovakia is being particularly generous with its devotion to pacifism…
Poland is getting in on the act…
Norway is not only joining a military alliance "for peace” but sending missiles "for peace” as well….
With so much "peace” going around one would not want to see what goodwill looks like in Europe.
From November of last year until just before the Ukraine Conflict began in February there were 160 members of the Florida National Guard stationed in…Kiev?
It seems Task Force Gator was there to "develop and implement systems to improve combat training and increase training center capacity”…for Ukrainians?
No doubt all those lads from Tallahassee to Palm Beach signed up to the American National Guard to protect the border integrity of Ukraine. Even so, this as much as anything proves the complete divergence between language and meaning when it comes to the catastrophe.
By definition the "American National Guard” should in no way whatsoever be involved in "guarding” another nation. By definition an "attack drone” cannot be a "defensive weapon.” By definition an American soldier fighting against a Russian soldier, including dubious "veterans” acting as mercenaries, is a war.
Until it is a declared reality there is still time to use dialogue to avert this mayhem…but time, much like the Treasury, is running out.
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
