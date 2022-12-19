We all have "that” relative. You know the one.
The guy who always needs a handout. Some cash to tide him over to payday. Only a little…$100…or no, maybe $200 would be good…better make it $500 just in case.
He has a series of rotating "girlfriends” on the side which his wife doesn't know about, a car that breaks down at least once a month and the way he sniffs it's pretty obvious he has a serious drug problem.
Every family has "that” guy…always there…always begging…always "borrowing”…always asking for something to be given for free that you had to work to get.
In terms of the globe today, "that” guy is none other than world-class moocher Vladimir Zelensky.
Another universal habit of the proverbial bad relative is that he rarely asks…he always "demands.” Somehow the fact you have a job entitles him to half your paycheck. He never explains the reason.
Here is a rundown of only a few things ingrate Zelensky has the chutzpah to "demand” from Taxpayers:
There is seemingly no end — from weapons, to money, to Americans dying in his fight — of what Zelensky isn't too ashamed to "demand” the United States Taxpayer do for him.
Of course, the freeloader doesn't ever give logical reasons for anything. He does give you a sob story.
Ukrainians — The Most Special People on The Planet
Okay, because Zelensky wanted to point Nuclear Weapons at Russia and threatened to murder millions of Russians the country of Ukraine is currently getting blown out.
This is the problem of Americans…why?
They are all sad stories and all have many more individuals suffering, so why do Ukrainians move to front of the line?
Ukrainians — Americans Suffer for their Splendor
That is, if we even agree on giving away American Taxpayer dollars…which is something no one has asked the American Taxpayer his opinion on?
Here's some emotional blackmail to throw right back at scrounger Zelensky…
So with all due respect, grifter Zelensky can take his sob stories elsewhere. We have enough of our own.
Should Ukraine have Nuclear Weapons aimed at Russia in order to threaten killing millions? It seems like a bad thing to me…but actually, it's really none of my business. But it is the business of Putin and his people. Currently, they are taking care of business. Maybe somehow Zelensky will get his way by swindling enough onlookers, but I doubt it. Whether he does or he does not, what I do know is as an American I want no part of his schemes.
He wants to threaten his neighbors? Well, he's finding out what are results when you do.
In the meantime, Zelensky can shut up with what he "demands” from both my natural family as well as my extended family of fellow Americans.
Zelensky did all those things. To us. Because he wanted to be a "tough guy” and threaten Nuclear War.
If some misguided and fooled American somewhere cares deeply about Ukraine, so be it…but they can spend their own money on the Zelensky Nuclear War…not the money earned by the rest of us in the nation.
No, there's really only one reply to cheap demands from disgusting thieves like Zelensky…
Get Your Hands Out My Pocket!
Let's hope he gets the message.
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America.
