How to start a war

The issue is being raised in the context of ongoing US midterm elections, and the fact that over the past thirty years US presidents have been the world’s best at stirring up war and disorder. This is according to the report produced by one of Congress’ own commissions — 251 wars and military interventions since 1991 — absolutely unbeatable.

Presidents during this time have been: George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden. A hefty collection of warmongers, and the worst of them has been the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Barack Obama, who, among other things, has the US war against the people of Ukraine on his conscience. He was president of the United States in 2014.

But let’s go back just over 100 years to get a perspective on how to start wars. In the early 1900s a group of people in power was established in London with extraordinary strength. At the group’s forefront were Nataniel Rothschild and John Rockefeller, in addition to bankers such as Paul Warburg and Jacob Schill.

At secret gatherings it was discussed at length how Germany, which had become a very successful industrial nation, could be crushed. One of the first goals was to take control of historiography and the media. The University of Oxford was then to be built up as a center for historiography, a politically controlled one. As did the Times of London, the center of a growing newspaper empire. The beginnings of effective mind control over the European population emerged, and is in full fruition in our time. These became two cornerstones, the third cornerstone being good access to capital intended for bribery.

In the same vein, after a resolution on September 19, 2019, the EU has now taken over historiography in order to be able to sterilize it — i.e. standardize and shape it in a form that politicians decide. In and of itself, this is nothing new, it happened as early as 1919 in Versailles. Western media today are under the control of the CIA and are tasked with lying, and demonizing the countries that are considered to be standing in the way of Western imperialism.

It was also a matter of preventing constructive talks that could resolve a conflict. This showed up in the face of what would develop into the First World War. On July 29 the Russian Tsar sent his personal emissary, General Tatishchev, to Berlin with the instruction to secure peace. But then this happened: at the railway station in Petrograd, on the eve of departure for Berlin the general was arrested by foreign minesmen Sazonov’s men.

Sazonov was certainly a Russian minister, but secretly paid by the elite group in London that desperately wanted a major war against Germany. Peace talks must be avoided at all costs. Therefore, even the Tsar’s phones were blocked to prevent any contact between Russia and Germany. Then black week followed and the great disaster became a fact.

After two years of slaughter, Germany proposed that a peace settlement be taken into account, but neither England, France, nor the United States were interested in one.

If we take a big step forward to analyze the run-up to the Second World War, we easily find a hysterical blackout of Germany. As early as February 1938, Poland’s ambassador to Washington was able to report to his government that, “The pressure of the Jews on President Roosevelt and on the State Department is becoming stronger... The Jews are now leaders in creating a war psychosis that could plunge the whole world into war, and thus create public catastrophe.”

And he continues, “This has become a frenzy. It propagates everywhere and by all means: in theaters, in the cinema, and in the press. The Germans are described as a nation living under Hitler’s presumptuousness, which means he wants to conquer the whole world and drown all of humanity in a sea of blood.” It is a Polish diplomat who gives this picture.

But did Roosevelt work alone? The Jewish historian Lusy Dawidowich has noted that, “Rosevelt himself brought into his close circle more Jews than any other president before him. Felix Frankfurter, Bernard Baruch, and Henry Morgenthau were his close advisers. Benjamin Cohen, Samuel Rosenman, and David Niles were his friends and trusted assistants.” And Benjamin Freedman could tell you that at the outbreak of the war about 70 Jews were working in the White House.

At the same time, every effort was made to avoid diplomatic contacts with Germany.

The year is 1939:

March 16 — President Roosevelt explicitly warns England, in league with France, not to have any contact whatsoever with Germany from this date

March 17 — Prime Minister of England immediately severs all contacts with Germany

March 31 — after pressure from the United States, England issues a guarantee to Poland regarding military support in the event of a German attack.

April 9 — The U.S. promises to deliver fighter jets to Poland through England.

August 24 — Chamberlain’s adviser Harace Wilson submits to U.S. Ambassador Joseph Kennedy a desperate plea to be forwarding to Roosevelt. A plea to avoid a major war at all costs. This appeal was brusquely rejected, No peace initiatives on the German side will be taken into account.

This was not unique — throughout the year 1939, Poland, on U.S. orders, rejected any attempt from anyone to solve the Danzig problem. After a year of fierce fighting, Hitler tried to bring about a peace agreement, but the United States did not agree to this. Whose fault is then to the blame for World War II.

On Sept. 19, 2019, the European Parliament approved a resolution, according to which Germany and the Soviets are branded as responsible for the outbreak of war. This resolution is not based on a scientific basis but is the work of a collection of zombies operating in Brussels. President Putin was one of the few who reacted forcefully against this anal resolution. If you go to the sources, you will find that the United States was the driving force behind World War II. Not the United States as a nation, but a very influential minority group, which has always surrounded the presidents of the United States.

If we take further steps forward in time we soon notice that Donald Trump appears to be the only president who has made efforts to bring about serious détente talks with Russia. He was therefore branded a pro-Russian and thus a traitor. He is also the only president of the United States who has not started a war during his presidency. And that’s why he found it difficult to assert himself in the recent midterm elections in the United States.

The coup d’état carried out in Kiev in February, 2014, which killed Ukrainian democracy and imposed a remote-controlled oligarchy with Nazi overtones was carried out by the same ethnic minority that we had previously seen in the White House and that once carried out and overthrew the Russian Tsardom.

The purpose of the coup d’état carried out by the USA in Ukraine was to wage, with the help of far-right militia groups, a war of attrition against the Russian army — and, in line with this, to prevent any peace effort. Peace has always been something that Washington has tried to avoid.

So we can easily find that the best conditions for starting a war are to:

Point out a country that you want to wipe out or fragment. Let a powerful mass media take away from the country its dignity, its credibility. Not allowing any talks or high-level deliberations with that country. After a devastating war, convince the world that a good deed has been done.

This pattern of destruction fits well with the imperialist policy which the US/NATO has made itself known for many years.

Jan Westh is living in Sweden. He has worked as a teacher of history and politics in high school, now he is a pensioner. At 76 years, he founded a publishing company. He is the author of a number of books.