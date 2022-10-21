Have we already forgotten the CIA rape of Russia during the 1990s?

Nowadays we can witness in an all-too-clear way how the USA, with the help of its death squad called NATO, has dragged Ukraine to the slaughterhouse in order to have a widened path into Russia. Or as Carl Gerhsman, head of the US's subversive activities, put it in September 2014:

"Ukraine is our biggest trophy, and an important step on the way to overthrowing Putin.”

We shall study with zeal what is now happening in the devastating war that the United States has started in Europe. But that cannot prevent us from putting a historical perspective on the tragedy, and remembering the US/NATO's genuine effort during the 1990s to try to crumble Russia. They probably would have succeeded in this if Vladimir Putin had not come to power in 2000.

William Engdahl, one of the world's foremost geo-political experts, has described the devastation in Russia during Yeltsin's time as a gigantic rape staged by the CIA under George Bush Sr. tenure. If you want to be precise, you can say that it was the second rape in a row. The coup d'état carried out by Jewish terrorists in October 1917 can hardly be described as anything other than a rape of Mother Russia.

The 1980s were troubled for the Soviet Union. The war in Afghanistan, where the rebels were supported by the US through the Mujaheddin, became very costly and heavy for the regime. And, that war was in itself part of a cold war, which became a reality through the provision of the United States soon after the end of the Second World War. A cold war with a costly arms race in which the USA was always ahead brought the Soviet Union to its knees, which was also the USA's intention. Michael Gorbachev's glasnost and perestroika were significant steps in the right direction towards liberalization, but the situation became too unmanageable in the huge country — and Gorbachev finally prepared a real dissolution of the Soviet Union.

During this time, a man from the great expanses appeared, occasionally encouraged by Gorbachev. His name was Boris Yeltsin. He was opposed to the Soviet system and wanted to bring about a very rapid liberalization of the empire. The rumor about him quickly spread to the United States and George Bush, who for a long time had a network of CIA agents and bankers around him, and found this to be very interesting. Exported CIA tops could quickly ensnare less calculating Soviet KGB dignitaries who saw no problem in betraying their own country. This is how the so-called Yeltsin family or Yeltsin Mafia was formed, which would do its best to bring Russia down — or as William Engdahl puts it, "the Rape of Russia” — during the 1990s.

In June 1991, the Soviet Union was abolished by Boris Yeltsin, willingly assisted by both the KGB's and the CIA's top brass, who now aired gold and green forests. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) was also in the background to make sure that everything was guaranteed to go wrong.

When the coup, which brought Yeltsin to power with the help of the CIA, was carried out, Boris Yeltsin had enormous assets in the form of raw materials of chrome, nickel, oil, gas, iron, and copper. It was an issue of immense billions that an alcoholic Russian president surrounded by conniving and calculating robbers could now dispose of. Led by Harvard professor Jeffrey Sachs, whom Bill Clinton had given the task of carrying out shock therapy to get the finances in Russia in order, the dismemberment of Russian property began. Clinton, as you know, entered the White House in 1993.

It was called shock therapy, and, sure enough, Russian citizens were extremely shocked when they realized what was happening. In fact, it was a matter of launching a slaughter of the Russian economy and Russian society, a colossal assault on an independent nation. Russia was struggling with a deep economic crisis largely caused by the US and its allies forcing the country into this economic crisis.

The capital was needed everywhere in society. Gosbank was the regime's bank and it had certain resources. The chairman of Gosbank was Viktor Gerashchenko. In November 1991, he gave a speech in the Russian Duma and said:

"I have to report to you ladies and gentlemen that of perhaps 3,000 tons of Gosbank state-owned gold reserves, we have an estimated 400 tons that we can't account for.”

He then proceeded to tell the shocked MPs that he had no idea where the missing 400 tonnes had gone. This was, of course, a lie. According to William Engdahl, he had already prepared a coup in 1989 in consultation with the CIA and Bush's old boys, by creating the possibility of storing the Russian foreign gold reserve on the island of Jersey. And Jersey was at the time outside international financial control.

These runaway gold bars could then be converted into dollars which could then be lent to the Russian state with commodity assets as collateral, or outright purchases of companies at scrap prices. The power of the oligarchs was strengthened at rocket speed. Just as quickly, the Russian credit rating fell, and in that situation the International Monetary Fund got serious and changed the Russian constitution to be able to control the currency flows. They wanted to create economic stability and bring down the sky-high inflation, which was at times 224%.

This happened while scores of factories closed and many unemployed in desperation took their own lives. This is what Vladimir Putin describes as a gigantic geopolitical disaster, a geopolitical catastrophe. And Engdahl clearly describes the situation:

"So, it's a CIA network from beginning to end, from the banking side to, you know, the direct CIA side. You have Carter Beast, you have "Buzzy” Krongard, Jonathan Bush, and Alton Keel…and they were the ones working with Valmet as the Riggs Valmet Bank in Geneva to pull this money out through shell companies.”

Engdahl here mentions Jonathan Bush, who was able to get a nice deal from the Russian treasury. Jonathan happened to be the brother of George Bush.

Otherwise, it was the so-called oligarchs who stayed ahead of the slaughter. And you're not entirely wrong if you assume that these happened to belong to the same ethnic minority group that constantly swarmed around Yeltsin and that had good banking connections to the West. We can mention some of them:

Vladimir Gusinsky became rich in copper

Roman Abramovich, a rich oil trader

Boris Berezovsky, monopoly on Lada cars

Michail Fridman, various businesses

Alexander Smolensky, banker

Vladimir Potanin, banker

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil trader.

Characteristics of the oligarchs were not only enormous capital but also a powerful political influence. However, this influence has declined significantly since Putin took power.

Of course, President Yeltsin's reputation among the Russian population dropped like a stone.

"Just over six months before the presidential election, in the fall of 1995, the situation was hopeless for the reformers in Russia. The economy was in chaos even though the government had managed to bring down inflation somewhat from the previous year's 224 percent. Boris Yeltsin was increasingly absent when not on important state visits and conducting military orchestras, and his popularity figures fluctuated between five and eight percent. Communist presidential candidate Gennady Zyuganov began to see himself as a sure winner.”

In that situation, the two media magnates Vladimir Gusinsky and Boris Berezovsky decided to completely reverse public opinion in order to get Yeltsin elected. It was important to them because in the event the Communists won, they, the oligarchs, would be forced to give up all their loot and flee the country in panic. The operation was successful, perhaps thanks to the fact that the CIA placed a number of media consultants and a large number of bribes in the millions at the disposal of the oligarchs. Boris Yeltsin won 52% of the vote and was able to continue destroying Russia to the delight of Western powers.

The greedy oligarchs had no interest in improving the conditions of the country, and conditions degraded pretty quickly as it usually does when greedy bellies fight over the same pie. There was disagreement over the last bits and pieces that disappeared when the Russian state went bankrupt in August 1998. When KGB man Vladimir Putin then came to power, everything changed. The quiet little man turned out to be a man of steel. IMF data on the Russian economy from Yeltsin's 1990s until Putin took over in 1999 shows that per capita income fell by 40%. That's more than what happened in the United States during the Great Depression, which was not defeated after ten years.

Since Putin took power, per capita income has risen by 115%. This has happened despite the fact that for several years Russia has been exposed to economic and media warfare on the part of the Western powers.

We go back a few years to see where the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact went. They were not easy to find because in 1991 both had dissolved and disappeared into a black hole. The logical hope then arose among thinking people that NATO would disappear down the same hole, or go up in smoke. But there they came to shame. A feverish effort took place in the West to justify NATO's continued existence through lies, and, it was said, NATO's border would not be moved an inch further east, the then 16 member states would be a guarantee of this. That there were real guarantees given by the Western Powers can, among other things, be confirmed by the following documents:

Source: US Department of State. FOIA Reading Room. Case F-2015 10829, 1990-02-01:

"This US Embassy Bonn cable reporting back to Washington details both of Hans-Dietrich Genscher's proposals — that NATO would not expand to the east, and that the former territory of the GDR in a unified Germany would be treated differently from other NATO territory.”

Source: US Department of State, FOIA 199504567 (National Security Archive Flashpoints Collection, Box 38) 1990-02-09:

"Baxter is called the Soviet foreign minister. A neutral Germany would undoubtedly acquire its own independent nuclear capability. However, a Germany that is firmly anchored in a changed NATO — by that I mean a NATO that is far less of a military organization, and much more of a political one, would have no need for an independent capability. There would, of course, have to be iron-clad guarantees that NATO's jurisdiction or forces would not move eastward.”

Source: Gorbachev Foundation Archive, Fond 1 Opis 1. 1990-02-09:

"The key exchange takes place when Baker asks whether Gorbachev would prefer a united Germany outside of NATO, absolutely independent and without American troops; or a united Germany keeping its connections with NATO, but with the guarantee that NATO's jurisdiction or troops will not spread east of the present boundary. Turning to German unification, Baker assures Gorbachev that neither the president nor I intend to extract any unilateral advantages from the processes that are taking place, and that the Americans understand the importance for the USSR and Europe of guarantees that not an inch of NATO's present military jurisdiction will spread in an eastern direction.”

But this is how it looks today with 29 NATO states.

The situation around 1991 was thus that a well-armed NATO backed by an economically strong Western world gave strong guarantees that a ruined and ill-armed Russia would not have to feel threatened. Warranties that weren't worth the paper they were written on. Therefore, it was also important for them to reject Vladimir Putin's early requests to join the Western community. The hostility that had been manifested mainly from the USA throughout the post-war period must be maintained in order to justify NATO's existence. (Feel free to read my book "NATO — an entity set on disaster,” available here.

It fostered a Russophobia that is now the lifeblood of its strategy and actions. A strategy that has resulted in an encirclement of Russia and an unprecedented loading of lethal weapons against that country. George Bush Sr. has left a deadly legacy behind.

On March 8, 2022, the Congressional Research Service in the United States published a comprehensive report regarding the United States' wars and military interventions in the world from 1991 to the present, and was able to note 251 such events. Its war in Ukraine is just one. In 1939, the then US ambassador in London, Joseph Kennedy, stated:

"As long as power is in Washington, the wars will continue.”

As it stands, only President Vladimir Putin can stop that march to hell.

