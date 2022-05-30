How deeply has Western propaganda affected you?

Unable to subscribe to the current Russophobia, I'm simply tired of hearing the same repetitious and often obvious propaganda pumped out by the Western media. What about you?

Change you can't believe in

Did you believe the US was bringing democracy to Middle Eastern countries and a coincidence they happened to be oil producers?

Do you believe the world is going to end in 2028 (Greta Thunberg) in climate extinction, or previously, Al Gore's climate "science” which proved the Antarctic ice caps would melt in 2014?

Were you surprised a deadly Covid plague set to wipe out humanity that had the symptoms of flu … turned out to be flu? The only "plague' in history the unvaccinated who didn't have it we're told infected those who did.

Or currently, that President Putin joins Gaddafi, Assad and Saddam as a monster because he also fought back against an aggressive NATO on his border (and the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi militias who were ethnically cleansing the Russians in Ukraine).

And the world is flat, vaccines contain genetic modifications to compel you to buy Microsoft products and there's a potato in Ireland in the shape of Christ which cries tears of blood …

And whilst we're on the subject …

How about the Grey ghost of Kyiv, or the missing mass grave of 9000 murdered civilians, or the profusion of video game images presented as proof of Ukraine's military successes? Conversely, there are distinct similarities between hundreds of radicalized western Muslims previously joining ISIS in the Middle East and the current Western media radicalized volunteers joining the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi militias they're told are freedom fighters in Europe.

Likewise, are you surprised that in a pique of political angst having sanctioned Russian oil and gas, western politicians now scratch their collective heads and wonder why there is a shortage of oil and gas? In fact, that produced huge price rises leading to soaring inflation with a possibility of eventual food shortages. Not that it will affect the political elite, but it will affect us.

Continuing, I hate to spoil indoctrinated beliefs, but Mr. Obama was not a returning Messiah or Mr. Trump sent by God. Nor has the European Union created a prosperous multicultural utopia in Europe, or Russia elected US Presidents.

Behind the ideology of identity politics, cancel culture and the Woke Movement; deep in a no-man's land bereft of logic and common sense, I nevertheless remain convinced there are two genders, countries have borders for a reason and ISIS are not "moderate rebels.”

How well did you score? If you're able to disassociate yourself from the current mind-numbing media nonsense, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back and consider yourself a rarity in the sea of stupefied nonsense swirling around you. Yet how on earth did we arrive at the point where gibberish replaced the previous common sense of a millennia?

Follow the indoctrinated yellow brick road …

Isn't it ironic that the ones who shouted the loudest for freedom are now cheering for media censorship of anything that challenges their indoctrinated beliefs? The Western media is a by-product of its political system and more an information war to win hearts and minds rather than impartial news based on reality.

Social media shapes opinions and if those opinions are solely from the western media, they control the narrative. Did the same censorship apply when NATO invaded the Middle East? How many have stopped to think about who is influencing the opinions they present as facts?

Meanwhile, at home as the majority cheer on an identity politics playground revolution, is it a coincidence that in the last two decades mental health statistics have exploded? Or poverty and violence rates are soaring and what were once recreational drugs have become an almost mainstream lifestyle choice for many? As minority sub-cultures replace previous traditional values producing the visible chaos and anarchy around us, is this the fault of Russia (or China) and where will this end?

In conclusion

The magnitude of propaganda we're now experiencing far exceeds anything previously tried. At best the proliferation and confusion of beliefs will promote and accelerate authoritarianism to prevent total social collapse and at worse it will lead to a benevolent dictatorship. In other words, if Russia falls western civilization falls with it and the current crazies will rule the west unopposed. A frightening prospect both for ourselves and future generations, but predicted decades ago by Huxley.

"Within the next generation I believe that the world's leaders will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging them and kicking them into obedience” — Aldous Huxley's critique of George Orwell's "1984”, 1949.