American mass shooting tragedies: Why do they happen?

Another school massacre in the United States: on May 27, 19 school children and two teachers were shot dead by an 18-year-old! It proves for one more time that the gun lobby in Washington controls senators/governors and Congress while the US president remains constitutionally incapable to change the turn of events.

Speaking from the White House, president Joe Biden, said:

"As a nation, we have to ask, "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?'

That's coming from the president of one of the most powerful nations in the world! He roars but in fact he's powerless to protect citizens from corporate America.

The indiscriminate mass shootings in public places and schools are happening in the very heart of the "Land of Freedom and Democracy” where law and justice it's purportedly held supreme!

Canada faced similar gun problems years back but did the right thing; amended its guns laws and made it illegal to own or carry a gun "for self-protection”. The US/Canadian gun lobby resisted but with a strong-minded government in office, the law was ratified by Parliament in the interest of public safety and protection.

The American Constitution provides the right the bear arms — an archaic law drafted in 1787-1789-for self-protection against armed attacks during the troubled period of the times. That was then, but it seems as if the lawmakers have conveniently forgotten to revoke that awful law to bear arms when the civil war (1861-1865) ended!

Today, there are over 400 million guns in civilian hands circulating among the population and citizens of course are oblivious of who is carrying a gun or not! Those weapons are easily bought from local gun shops but also from all-year-round lavish gun exhibitions held across the country.

Ironically, former President Donald Trump was a guest speaker at the NRA (National Rifle Association) Convention in Houston, on Friday 27,2022 to reaffirm the ludicrous slogan that, guns don't kill people, but people kill people! The assertion that guns are simply a tool in a killer's hand and don't kill, it's an insult to one's intelligence and certainly an unjustifiable legislation in a society of Rule of Law. Denouncing the school shooting-but also objecting to restricting access to firearms-Mr Trump received a loud standing ovation for his vision of Freedom in America; not a stitch of human compassion for the dead children!

The American mentality to own a gun has become sacrosanct into a social structure where no politician dares to suggest amending such a deep-rooted sacred dogma; a dogma that ultimately metamorphosed into a pseudo-religious cult! Aliens did not make gun legislation people did; and people can equally amend them for a safer society! And yet, the fear of political repercussion is far too great to politicians' careers and they prefer to play lip service rather than deal with the issue head on!

Actions speak louder than words and one recognises that the gun cultural in America is deeply embedded into the society under the misguided notion that might is right! In a recent survey more than 75% of Americans view gun violence as a very big problem and demand changes. Source: Giffords and Global Strategy Group.

Meanwhile, the US Congress authorized $40 billion aid in armaments to Ukraine so Zelensky can continue his war with Russia rather than to encourage meaningful negotiations for a solution. But, negotiations do not sell weapons! Under a similar mentality the US President on his recent visit to Southeast Asia, he publicly announced America is prepared to go to war and protect Taiwan from a Chinese attack. Such warmongering statements only complicate and escalate problems rather than reducing them.

Not surprising, the firearms and weapons industries together with global banking are gleaming with joy for such war business opportunities handed to them on a silver platter; opportunities that promise greater profits for corporate America paid for by the blood of the innocent victims of gun violence!

Meanwhile the families of the 19 innocent children and their two teachers mourn the senseless death of their loved ones in the hands of disturbed minds that roam freely in a gun-carrying culture that nobody really wants to end!

Once the current headlines subside, the incident in Texas-like all other massacres-will soon be forgotten until the next shooting occurs to become yet another national statistic and news for the chattering and clattering classes.

While in the Unites States "the power of the gun” dominates over common sense, one can reasonably ask: Why do such mass shootings are happening in America and not in other countries?