EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pyotr Yermilin

How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine

Opinion » Columnists

Our forecasts are as follows.

How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine

Ukraine will either re-unite with a reasonable government and return to the brotherhood of the Slavic peoples, or it is the Russian-speaking regions of the country that will unite, while the western territories (they are in the minority) will create their own republics (or will be annexed by Poland and Hungary). Russia has no intention to incorporate the territory of the former Ukraine.

The European Union is now facing the most difficult choice since its foundation. On the one hand, the EU will have to try to cope with the food crisis already in autumn of this year. On the other hand, it will have to solve issues of energy supplies. Both of these topics have become subject to sanctions (if not yet, they will some time soon).

Old World citizens will be opposed to assisting the former countries of the Warsaw Bloc. In some countries of the former socialist camp, voices will be heard about the injustice of quotas for growing agricultural products. In Bulgarian food stores, for example, one can already find bell peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers from Germany.

In the United States, rising energy prices will push food prices up too. The Democratic Party may fail the elections in autumn. Biden may find himself in Donald Trump's shoes. This may draw near the time when Democrats leave the political arena. In another option, they will be forced to enjoy a minority for the next 10-15 years.

The entire world order has turned upside down after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. The world order is changing rapidly, and it is up to every nation to determine its own place in the new political arena.

It is worthy of note here that the economic crisis, which has been gathering pace in the United States, will no longer let the US administration control the countries of Europe. The US administration will lose its ability to bribe European elites and bring them to power, where desired.

Russian oligarchs, whose financial assets have been arrested in Europe and the US, will redirect investments either to Russia or Asian markets, as they will no longer have confidence in Western financial organizations.

Russia will be left to deal with import substitution issues. Geographically, Russia is located in Eurasia, not only in Europe, so the country will be able to reorient its economy towards cooperation with Asian states while developing its economic sovereignty at the same time.

We do not know whether these forecasts are going to come true or not. There are many trends indicating that they have every chance to materialize.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Montresor Montresor Don't Want War? Hey... Joe... Then Don't Start! Montresor Montresor Pyotr Yermilin How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine Pyotr Yermilin John Stanton President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
Don't Want War? Hey... Joe... Then Don't Start!
Russia's Operation Z in Ukraine entering new level
How the world order is going to change after the special operation in Ukraine
Alexei Navalny sentenced to nine years in strict regime colony
President Joe Biden seeks to destroy Russia and punish the Russian people
Russia loses a total of 78 aircraft because of sanctions
Zelensky ready to discuss Crimea and Donbass with Putin
Russia explains attack on Kiev shopping center
Russia turns down peace treaty talks with Japan
The utter stupidity of my country’s foreign policy
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy